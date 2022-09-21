Read full article on original website
WDSU
Covington teacher attacked in TikTok challenge outlines long-term injuries in statement to judge
COVINGTON, La. — A teacher who was viciously attacked by a student in St. Tammany Parish last year has revealed the long-term injuries she sustained in the attack. The teacher, who has not been named, gave a victim impact statement in court on Wednesday when the student accused of attacking her was sentenced.
WDSU
Investigators looking for suspect in Hammond murder
Investigators have identified the suspect in a Hammond murder. Chief Jimmy Travis is asking for the public's assistance in locating 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin of Hammond in connection with a deadly home invasion. They say it happened September 12th 2022 on Rufus Bankston Road which claimed the life of 32-year-old Donte Perry. During the incident Perry's 12-year-old daughter was critically injured from several gunshot wounds.
WDSU
New Orleans police announce focus to hire civilians to help with officer shortage
The New Orleans Police Department superintendent held a news conference Thursday to address police patrols as well as response to service calls. This comes as NOPD faces challenges with retention of officers. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced that the force is focusing on hiring civilian workers to help with the...
WDSU
Covington student accused of Tik Tok challenge assault pleads guilty
A Covington High School student caught on camera assaulting a teacher in a viral Tik Tok challenge pleaded guilty to federal charges on Wednesday. Larrianna Jackson, 18, of Covington, was charged with felony second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirmed after she assaulted a disabled teacher. She received a five...
WDSU
New Orleans offering financial relief to victims whose stolen cars were recovered by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans announced Wednesday that it will now cover costs associated with towing and storing stolen cars within city limits. According to the city, the new process is an expansion of the online reimbursement portal that was activated earlier this year. "While it...
WDSU
New Orleans councilman chokes back tears on radio announcing niece injured in shooting
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans councilman said Wednesday that violent crime has hit too close to home after his niece was hurtin a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Thomas said his niece did not die in the shooting but is "fighting for her life." According to Oliver Thomas, his niece...
NOLA.com
Niece of City Council member Oliver Thomas wounded in Plum Orchard double shooting
The woman who was hospitalized in critical condition after being wounded Tuesday in a double shooting in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East is a niece of City Council member Oliver Thomas. “Two young girls were shot up with over 50 bullets yesterday. One died," an audibly shaken...
WDSU
Family of Livingston Parish inmate say loved one died after being denied necessary medical device
LIVINGSTON, La. — Pictures and video are the things Richard Abshire's family is holding on to. "It should have not taken place; none of that suffering that he went through," said Kaysi Abshire, Richard's daughter. "My daughter, that was her best friend. He was her best friend," said Taylor...
WDSU
Former New Orleans police superintendent asks federal judge to take Mayor Cantrell to trial
NEW ORLEANS — A former New Orleans police superintendent told a federal judge on Sept. 16, that New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is reneging on the settlement of a high-profile lawsuit. According to court records, Warren Riley and Cantrell agreed to a settlement back in August. Riley sued the...
See it: Council seeks restraining order against Cantrell
The council claims that the money is going to hundreds of people with no way of tracking the recipients or amounts.
NOLA.com
Three shot on Canal Street in front of University Medical Center, New Orleans police say
Three men were shot Thursday night in front of University Medical Center in New Orleans, the Police Department said. Officers said they found the victims after being summoned at 6:35 p.m. to the 2100 block of Canal Street. Two made it to a hospital on their own, and Emergency Medical Services took the third, police said.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for runaway Algiers teen
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a juvenile who has been reported as a runaway. According to police, Rickquel Smith, 17, was last seen by a relative on Sept. 10, on the 3200 block of General DeGaulle Drive. She is described as 5...
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish sheriff searching for missing woman
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Kelsey Cherie Pierre, 23, of Houma, was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 16. Family told deputies she was last seen walking in the area of Bayou Blue, but also could have been spotted in...
WDSU
New Orleans tire shop manager killed in shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a business in Treme early Wednesday morning. Police say a man was shot at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues around 3:41 a.m. A manager at a tire shop said the shooting involved...
WDSU
Man shot during Slidell boat launch on Tuesday afternoon
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police report a man was shot near the boat launch on Bayou Lane on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving reports of two people arguing and a possible discharge of a firearm. Just a couple of...
WDSU
Hammond firefighters respond to trailer fire
HAMMOND, La. — The Hammond Fire Department worked a large fire at a trailer off Morris Road Thursday morning. Firefighters said the flames could be seen through the roof of a double-wide trailer when they arrived to the scene. One person escaped the trailer through a window. The fire...
NOLA.com
New Orleans employees to get lump-sum payments next month; funding for other pay plans unclear
Nearly 4,300 city employees will receive one-time payments equal to 5% of their salaries next month, part of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s pay plan aimed at helping manage a shrinking City Hall workforce and a public safety staffing crisis. The one-time payments are a key portion of the mayor’s $39...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Recall movement against Mayor Cantrell pushes forward
A month into the recall movement against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the battle has created serious opinions from supporters and opponents and is facing tough odds as it works to garner the approximate 54,000 signatures needed before the Feb. 22 deadline. On Aug. 23, Eileen Carter, Cantrell’s previous social...
WDSU
New Orleans residents near Bayou St. John complain of rising water
NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans residents living near Bayou St. John woke up to water rising near their homes Wednesday morning. Photos sent to WDSU from residents showed the bayou overtopping, with water pooling in yards around homes. Billie Mayo, a neighbor near Moss and Toulouse told WDSU,...
WDSU
New Orleans boy celebrates beating cancer
NEW ORLEANS — After 26 months with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, 6-year-old Ben Wilkie was finally able to celebrate beating cancer by ringing the bell at Ochsner's Hospital for Children and having a "No More Chemo" party surrounded by family and friends. He and his family started the Zero Face...
