FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDSU

Investigators looking for suspect in Hammond murder

Investigators have identified the suspect in a Hammond murder. Chief Jimmy Travis is asking for the public's assistance in locating 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin of Hammond in connection with a deadly home invasion. They say it happened September 12th 2022 on Rufus Bankston Road which claimed the life of 32-year-old Donte Perry. During the incident Perry's 12-year-old daughter was critically injured from several gunshot wounds.
WDSU

Covington student accused of Tik Tok challenge assault pleads guilty

A Covington High School student caught on camera assaulting a teacher in a viral Tik Tok challenge pleaded guilty to federal charges on Wednesday. Larrianna Jackson, 18, of Covington, was charged with felony second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirmed after she assaulted a disabled teacher. She received a five...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for runaway Algiers teen

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a juvenile who has been reported as a runaway. According to police, Rickquel Smith, 17, was last seen by a relative on Sept. 10, on the 3200 block of General DeGaulle Drive. She is described as 5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

Terrebonne Parish sheriff searching for missing woman

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Kelsey Cherie Pierre, 23, of Houma, was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 16. Family told deputies she was last seen walking in the area of Bayou Blue, but also could have been spotted in...
WDSU

New Orleans tire shop manager killed in shooting

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a business in Treme early Wednesday morning. Police say a man was shot at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues around 3:41 a.m. A manager at a tire shop said the shooting involved...
WDSU

Man shot during Slidell boat launch on Tuesday afternoon

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police report a man was shot near the boat launch on Bayou Lane on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving reports of two people arguing and a possible discharge of a firearm. Just a couple of...
WDSU

Hammond firefighters respond to trailer fire

HAMMOND, La. — The Hammond Fire Department worked a large fire at a trailer off Morris Road Thursday morning. Firefighters said the flames could be seen through the roof of a double-wide trailer when they arrived to the scene. One person escaped the trailer through a window. The fire...
tulanehullabaloo.com

Recall movement against Mayor Cantrell pushes forward

A month into the recall movement against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the battle has created serious opinions from supporters and opponents and is facing tough odds as it works to garner the approximate 54,000 signatures needed before the Feb. 22 deadline. On Aug. 23, Eileen Carter, Cantrell’s previous social...
WDSU

New Orleans boy celebrates beating cancer

NEW ORLEANS — After 26 months with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, 6-year-old Ben Wilkie was finally able to celebrate beating cancer by ringing the bell at Ochsner's Hospital for Children and having a "No More Chemo" party surrounded by family and friends. He and his family started the Zero Face...
