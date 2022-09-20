ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 11

Rachel Derrick
2d ago

They ain’t crossing into idaho so why is the village idiot we call our governor even opening his trap. We are not a border state like California Arizona New Mexico Texas. This does not concern you. The thing he’s not saying is he doesn’t want immigrants in Idaho. Just like that Wallen guy who uses the N word but Idaho welcomes him with open arms.

Reply(4)
2
Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!

The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics

Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
KLEWTV

Idaho white supremacist pleads guilty to hate crime

An Idaho man pleaded guilty on September 21, 2022, to hate crime and false statement charges in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Officials said in a news release that Jason Stanley of Boise, 46, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of T.S., a Black man, which occurred because of the man’s actual and perceived race at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, on Dec. 8, 2018. Three other white supremacists earlier pled guilty for their roles in this assault.
LYNNWOOD, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Gov. Little again declines to participate in debate heading into election

Incumbent Idaho Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, both R-Idaho, have declined to participate in a series of traditional statewide televised political debates leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, producers of the Idaho Debates said. As a result, the producers have canceled each...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?

Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Inslee Visits Nordic Countries to Talk Energy and Climate Change

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee and other representatives from Washington have spent the past week on a trade mission to Finland, Sweden and Norway focusing on energy, technology, sustainability and climate change. Representatives from the Department of Commerce, the Port of Seattle, the Greater Seattle Chamber of Commerce and employers in the state, such as Microsoft, joined the governor.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brad Little
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Health And Safety#Drug Abuse#Politics Governor#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Whitehouse#Idahoans
Big Country News

Western Washington Officials Release Video Calling for Changes to State's Police Pursuit law

SEATTLE - Law enforcement agencies in Washington state are blaming laws that restrict police pursuits, and the Washington Supreme Court's State vs Blake decision which rules the felony drug possession law unconstitutional, for "a tide of rising crime" as criminals across the state are now showing blatant disregard for the law. Police say suspects have figured out they can flee law enforcement without being chased, and that's leading to a significant increase in crime.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kmvt

Behind the Business: A Casino Event Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Living within a 45 minute to an hour’s drive from Nevada, it’s not uncommon to have family employed by a casino in Jackpot. And this was true for Bridgette Hopper. “I grew up in the basement of Cactus Pete’s all four of...
JACKPOT, NV
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy