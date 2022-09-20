Read full article on original website
Rachel Derrick
2d ago
They ain’t crossing into idaho so why is the village idiot we call our governor even opening his trap. We are not a border state like California Arizona New Mexico Texas. This does not concern you. The thing he’s not saying is he doesn’t want immigrants in Idaho. Just like that Wallen guy who uses the N word but Idaho welcomes him with open arms.
Reply(4)
2
Related
eastidahonews.com
Several of Idaho’s leading politicians decline to debate opponents. Here’s who’s in, out
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little and Idaho’s two sitting U.S. House members have declined to participate in the traditional Idaho Debates, while four other televised discussions for statewide offices scheduled next month will take place ahead of November’s general election. Little’s choice follows...
What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!
The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics
Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
Idahoans Tax Payers Irate About Student Loan Forgiveness Bill
When President Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan, it seemed like a good idea. Up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven for those making less than $125,000 per year (or $250,000 per year per household) would really help out a lot of Americans who are in a tight spot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLEWTV
Idaho white supremacist pleads guilty to hate crime
An Idaho man pleaded guilty on September 21, 2022, to hate crime and false statement charges in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Officials said in a news release that Jason Stanley of Boise, 46, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of T.S., a Black man, which occurred because of the man’s actual and perceived race at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, on Dec. 8, 2018. Three other white supremacists earlier pled guilty for their roles in this assault.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Gov. Little again declines to participate in debate heading into election
Incumbent Idaho Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, both R-Idaho, have declined to participate in a series of traditional statewide televised political debates leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, producers of the Idaho Debates said. As a result, the producers have canceled each...
Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?
Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
Inslee Visits Nordic Countries to Talk Energy and Climate Change
OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee and other representatives from Washington have spent the past week on a trade mission to Finland, Sweden and Norway focusing on energy, technology, sustainability and climate change. Representatives from the Department of Commerce, the Port of Seattle, the Greater Seattle Chamber of Commerce and employers in the state, such as Microsoft, joined the governor.
RELATED PEOPLE
Billboards Purchased in Other States Promoting California as Destination for an Abortion
Through billboards, ballot initiatives and a new state-run website, Gov. Gavin Newsom is digging a trench between himself and political opponents when it comes to abortion access. This month, the former San Francisco mayor launched a new statewide website, Abortion.CA.gov, which offers basic information on how to access an abortion...
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
U.S. Highway 20 meetings postponed after Gov. Little meets with local officials
Public meetings to discuss Idaho Transportation Department’s plans to potentially expand U.S. Highway 20 into a four-lane highway from Chester to State Highway-87 junction have been postponed. The meetings were originally scheduled for Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 in Ashton and Island Park.
Washington State had Eighth-Most Cybercrime in Nation Last Year
Washington state experienced the eighth-most cybercrime in America last year, according to a recent survey conducted by ThirdParty Trust. The Chicago-based vendor risk management company surveyed more than 1,000 Americans, asking if they had ever been a victim of cybercrime. “The data shows just how prevalent cybercrime is in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Western Washington Officials Release Video Calling for Changes to State's Police Pursuit law
SEATTLE - Law enforcement agencies in Washington state are blaming laws that restrict police pursuits, and the Washington Supreme Court's State vs Blake decision which rules the felony drug possession law unconstitutional, for "a tide of rising crime" as criminals across the state are now showing blatant disregard for the law. Police say suspects have figured out they can flee law enforcement without being chased, and that's leading to a significant increase in crime.
Story Behind Idaho’s Biggest Tourist Trap: The Center of the Universe
The quirky and witty reason that this became one of Idaho's biggest tourist attractions is a unique one. If you don't know the story behind how this spot in Idaho was officially dubbed Center of the Universe then it is time you learned. Idaho's biggest tourist trap, you may have...
Viral Idaho Trump Rally ‘Declares War’ on ‘Demon Posssessed Dems’
You don't need to be a political junky to know that the rhetoric out there these days is far from kind--and it's being thrown back and forth between both political parties. Here in the middle are the few, the average...the folks that are forced to decide who we're going to vote for while grown adults act like children!
KPVI Newschannel 6
Complaint filed over West Ada promotion of Idaho candidate's political fundraiser
BOISE — A formal complaint was filed Monday against state Rep. Codi Galloway and the West Ada School District over the district sending out more than 700 digital flyers promoting a planned fundraiser for Galloway’s Senate campaign at a public school that subsequently was canceled amid legal questions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Feds Seek 10-Year Term for Central Washington man who Billed Tyson for 200,000 Head of Cattle That Didn't Exist
The Justice Department has recommended ex-cattleman Cody Easterday spend at least 10 years and one month in prison for defrauding Tyson Fresh Meats and another victim out of $244 million. In a memo filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington, federal prosecutors called the theft "staggering." Following standard...
Chronicle
Washington Makes Undocumented Immigrants Eligible for COVID-19 Relief Funds
Undocumented immigrants in Washington affected by COVID-19 can now apply for a new round of financial relief, as part of an unprecedented $340 million fund approved last year by the state legislature. Eligible people can apply to the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund and receive at least $1,000 via check...
Idaho Man Who Admitted to Being Member of White Supremacist Group Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime, False Statements After Assaulting Man in Bar Because of his Race
WASHINGTON - On Wednesday, a 46-year-old Idaho man pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of a man at a bar in Lynnwood, WA which occurred solely because of the victims actual and perceived race. The incident occurred in December 2018. In his plea...
kmvt
Behind the Business: A Casino Event Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Living within a 45 minute to an hour’s drive from Nevada, it’s not uncommon to have family employed by a casino in Jackpot. And this was true for Bridgette Hopper. “I grew up in the basement of Cactus Pete’s all four of...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 11