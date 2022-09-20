ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Viewers Call Kurtis after local contractor, Newcastle Screens, disappears with their deposits

By Kurtis Ming
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZQZU_0i3ZMjkZ00

Couple says Newcastle Screen Company took their money and never did the work 02:18

SACRAMENTO - With Sacramento summers, screens are meant to keep the bugs out. But when a custom screen installer took money from viewers and then seemed to vanish, it was time to Call Kurtis to investigate.

Scanning the aisles of the Auburn Home and Garden Show last fall, Deborah and Andrew San Juan found Newcastle Screen Company. They signed a contract and paid more than half of the $7,000 job upfront. They say the contractor never installed the screens to close off their patio, and then quit responding.

"We got really duped," says Deborah San Juan. "We want our $4,320 back."

State law says a contractor can only require $1,000 down or 10 percent of the job, whichever is less. That means instead of roughly $4,200, the San Juans should have paid no more than $723 on the $7,200 project.

We found six recent complaints to the contractors' board against the company, claiming Newcastle Screens took excessive deposits and didn't complete the projects.

CBS13 reached out to the owner of Newcastle Screens, David Elkan, who says that he put his work on hold when his son was involved in a near-fatal car accident last November. But that still doesn't explain why three months later, his company was at the Cal Expo Home and Garden Show entering into a contract with viewer Michael Aldo.

"He came out, gave us an estimate, wrote it all up," said Michael, who also put half down, $4,900, for his back patio that still isn't screened. "It's no different than going and stealing it right out of your wallet under the guise of a contract," he added.

Licensed contractors must carry a bond of $15,000, money that customers can tap into in situations like this. But with the average home improvement project costing $60,000, that money doesn't go far.

Next year, the state is raising the bond requirement to $25,000.

But both the San Juans and the Aldens have learned they may have to split Newcastle Screens bond with six other customers who have filed claims.

The only way either family could recoup the money if they aren't compensated is in small claims court. Meanwhile, the state contractor's board has suspended Newcastle Screen's license and the people behind the local home and garden shows say the contractor is not welcome back.

They also add that they check contractors' licenses, active bonds, and any complaints. None showed up for Newcastle Screens before their respective shows.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter.  Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive preparation […]
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Sacramento, CA
Government
Sacramento, CA
Business
City
Newcastle, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lawsuit: SMUD targeted Asians in pot searches

SACRAMENTO -- Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes. But a lawsuit filed by a data privacy watchdog says a Northern California utility went too far by racially profiling Asian communities as it routinely fed customers' power use information to police without requiring a warrant or any suspicion of wrongdoing, in violation of state laws. The data disclosure deliberately targeted Asian Americans, with resulting disproportionate penalties against those of Asian descent, the suit says. The suit illustrates a flashpoint in law enforcement's efforts...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Chief Mark Duerr says their specialized truck is used for search and rescue, unlike other engines. But it's now on the sidelines amid funding cuts.

GRANITE BAY — The South Placer Fire District has shut down two fire stations after voters turned down a tax increase."If your house is set far back from the street, this ladder is able to reach to your roof," said South Placer Fire District Chief Mark Duerr. "It's the only one we have in the district."Chief Mark Duerr says their specialized truck is used for search and rescue, unlike other engines. But it's now on the sidelines amid funding cuts.  Station 19 on Auburn Folsom Road is also closed, along with Station 15 on East Roseville Parkway.When asked what this means for the community since they will likely see longer response times, Duerr said, "That is a concern. But what we've done is by rearranging our deployment model, we've tried to fill those gaps in."Chief Duerr blames inflation, rising gas prices, and operations costs, but also voters turning down a property tax increase in June that would have increased the Fire District's funding. The Mosquito Fire burning just up the hill acts as a daunting reminder of fire risks now with less on the front lines.
GRANITE BAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle Screens#Newcastle Screen Company#The Auburn Home#San Juans
CBS Sacramento

Push underway to install alcohol monitoring devices into every new vehicle in America

SACRAMENTO — A push is underway to have alcohol monitoring devices installed in every new vehicle sold in America.In 2021, there were 27 DUI-related manslaughter cases in Sacramento. That is more than twice as many from 2020.Nationwide, one out of three traffic crashes involves driving under the influence. Now, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is urging all new vehicles sold in America to be equipped with alcohol-impairment detectors or advanced driver monitoring systems.A DUI driver killed Rhonda Campbell's sister Irene. "The man who killed my sister was a four-time repeat offender," she said.The new recommendation stems from a 2021...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
ABC10

Elk Grove dog owner fights to save German Shepherd from being euthanized by city

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove woman is fighting to save her one-year-old German Shepherd from being euthanized by the city. Faryal Kabir said animal control is planning to euthanize her dog, Zeus. She said it's because the City alleges she didn't follow guidelines after her dog bit a man that it saw as a threat. However, she said she has proof that all guidelines were completed.
ELK GROVE, CA
Fast Casual

Fat Brands signs 6-unit deal for Sacramento

FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger and Buffalo's Express, will open six franchised locations in the Sacramento area in partnership with franchisee Raj Pooni. The co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express locations will open over the next six years with the first location coming by the end of 2023, according to a press release.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

State plan to add campgrounds to the Auburn State Recreation Area worries residents

PLACER COUNTY — Homeowners returning home after being evacuated due to the Mosquito Fire are now worried about new state plans to add campgrounds.The California State Park's long-term general plan is to expand campgrounds in the Auburn State Recreation Area. John Michelini is Foresthill Fire Protection District Board President. "I think that the state parks should look at the Mosquito Fire as a lesson learned, and reflect on it," Michelini said. Michelini is sounding the alarm again over a state general plan to add dozens of new campgrounds to the Auburn State Recreation Area. "They have not heeded the...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

New Smoke Emergency Plan required in Sacramento unhealthy 2018 air quality

SACRAMENTO — Lawmakers are ordering air districts to draft a new smoke emergency plan, giving new guidance to things like outdoor events and schools.In 2018, Sacramento Valley had some of the worst air quality on the planet because of the Camp Fire.While City officials handed out N-95 masks, public health officials warned people not to wear them, and as a result, the Sacramento Air Quality District drafted a new smoke emergency plan. The goal of the plan is to clear up any confusion and offer guidance to schools, businesses, and local governments.But what exactly are the new recommendations?If air quality levels go above 150, schools should move P.E. classes indoors, businesses should provide N-95 masks to employees who work outside, and local governments should consider canceling outdoor events.When levels go above 200, all outdoor school events should be canceled or moved inside, businesses should create clean air workspaces or consider working remotely, and local governments should issue a public health alert and open a clean air shelter.Although nothing in the plan is mandatory, the goal is to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to unhealthy air.
SACRAMENTO, CA
POLITICO

Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
105K+
Followers
19K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy