saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome for Iowa vs. Rutgers matchup in Week 4
ESPN’s FPI predicted the result for Iowa’s 1st road game of the season against Rutgers in Week 4. The FPI projected that Rutgers would be a slight underdog at home against Iowa on Saturday. The projection gave Iowa a 56.7% chance to win the game over Rutgers. As the underdog, Rutgers received a percentage of 43.3% to win the game.
N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry
Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
Daily Targum
Students contemplate football team's DoorDash spending, Athletics' budget
The Rutgers football team accumulated more than $450,000 worth of DoorDash deliveries from May 2021 to June 2022, according to an ongoing inquiry by NorthJersey.com. The inquiry uncovered that this spending took place while Rutgers Athletics Department is at a $73 million deficit over 2020 and 2021. In a statement...
Elite Sports Physical Therapy Week 4 Shore Conference Football Picks
The Shore Sports Network football staff of Kevin Williams, Bob Badders, and Ed Sarluca is back with its 2022 weekly picks in Shore Conference football action. Once again, the guys will be joined by Dr. Stephen Bade from Elite Sports Physical Therapy. Now, onto the SSN staff picks for the...
WLWT 5
Princeton High School cancels after school practices, postpones football game
CINCINNATI — Princeton High School canceled its after school practices and postponed its football game after a false threat put the school on lockdown Friday. Police gave the all clear at Princeton High School after the school was put on lockdown due to a report of an active shooter that was found to be a hoax, according to Sharonville police.
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 3 H.S. football games this weekend for free
The weather is beginning to change, which means every football game feels different, too. Teams are gearing up for the middle of their respective schedules, and the games mean more. Rivalries will see their next edition, and teams are looking to gain an edge in the standings before October arrives.
N.J.’s toughest coaches have to soften their approach. But is it a good thing?
The pack of toned, fidgety boys gathered every March 1 at Mountain Lakes High School in Morris County, prepared to be pushed to their physical and mental limits. But before they could cradle a ball, loft a pass, or finish a single drill, the teenagers first had to prove they had the fortitude to earn a spot on the school’s famed, high-octane lacrosse team. It meant finishing a five-mile run in brisk time — or faster than the best time their avid runner and head coach, Tim Flynn, had ran five miles that year.
Statewide boys soccer group and conference rankings for Sept. 22
Here are the latest statewide boys soccer rankings in each group and conference, through games played on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Community mourns New Jersey high school football player
He was a rising star known for his toughness on the field and his big heart off the field.
Large brawl after N.J. HS football game leaves 2 brothers injured
A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were attacked and beaten in a McDonald’s parking lot during a large brawl following a high school football game in Elizabeth on Friday night, authorities said. The fight, portions of which were recorded by a bystander, shows the Elizabeth High School student and his...
New Jersey Globe
N.J. company buys four more newspapers from Gannett
A Parsippany-based company has purchased four weekly newspapers in Massachusetts, bringing the total of local news acquisitions since 2020 to 71 papers across twelve states. CherryRoad Media entered the news business in late 2021. It’s run by Jeremy Gulban, a 47-year-old Denville resident and unaffiliated voter who is also the CEO of a software modernization company, CherryRoad Technologies.
New Jersey high school football player dies after suffering traumatic brain injury during game
A HIGH SCHOOL sophomore from New Jersey has died two weeks after he was seriously injured during a football game. Xavier McClain suffered catastrophic brain injuries during the game between Linden Tigers and Woodbridge on September 9. McClain, a 5ft5in running back, was reportedly injured early in the second half...
COVID killed college? NJ public schools report record enrollment
Following years of concern over whether the coronavirus pandemic would cause a permanent dent in applications to and enrollment at four-year colleges, a handful of institutions across New Jersey are reporting record enrollment numbers for the fall 2022 semester. "It's sort of contrary to everything you've read, about how there's...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
Two teens injured during post-football game brawl in Union County
Authorities say the two teens, who are brothers, were “jumped” by a large crowd in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Fillmore Street.
Cranbury police lose veteran police officer to ‘medical episode’
The Cranbury Police Department has lost one of their veteran brothers after he “suffered a medical episode,” according to Cranbury Police Chief Michael J. Owens. Todd Galla passed away on Sept. 17 surrounded by his family, according to Owens, who posted a statement of Galla’s passing in a social media post on Sept. 18.
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
SUV punches hole in Wall Township, NJ, high school
A gaping hole was punched into the side of Wall High School by an SUV driven by a 17-year-old township boy. Classes had already been dismissed, but some students and staff remained inside the building when the driver lost control of the 2008 Lexus RX. Police say the vehicle was...
Mercer County, NJ Brewery Named One of the Best in the State
If you haven't been to Old Hights Brewing Company in Hightstown yet, you really need to check this place out. It's just been named one of the best breweries in New Jersey by Brewery Stars. There's a new list out of the Top 20 Breweries in New Jersey and Old...
