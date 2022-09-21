Read full article on original website
WJCL
Look familiar? Tropical Storm Ian's path similar to 2004's Hurricane Charley
Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to strike Florida as a powerful hurricane, is giving some Floridians flashbacks to Hurricane Charley. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday and reach major hurricane strength Tuesday. In 2004, Charley hit the Sunshine State as a...
WJCL
Hurricane Ian: Latest spaghetti models, maps and tracking storm's path to Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. — We're tracking Hurricane Ian as it makes its way towards the United States. View the above video for the latest forecast from WJCL 22 News meteorologists. Bookmark this link for the latest maps, models and tracks for Hurricane Ian. The system is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week.
WJCL
Hurricane Ian to impact Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be another dry day as high pressure-system continues to control the weather. The temperatures are going to be warmer today with most areas in the upper-80s to lower-90s. There will be patchy cumulus clouds throughout the afternoon. A dry cold front will move through the...
WJCL
Georgia, South Carolina brace for impacts as Ian forecast to become major hurricane. The latest info
The exact path of Hurricane Ian remains uncertain. But several things are known. The system is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. As of Monday morning, the storm's cone of uncertainty -- the path it could take -- stretches across the...
WJCL
Ian Strengthens: Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama in potential path of season's 2nd major hurricane
The exact path of Tropical Storm Ian remains uncertain. But several things are known. The system is forecast to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. As of Sunday evening, the storm's cone of uncertainty -- the path it could take -- stretches across...
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry now in potential path of Ian; system expected to become major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is now expected to strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane. Latest models show the system making landfall late Thursday or Friday along the Florida Gulf Coast, with possible impacts to the greater Savannah area. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
WJCL
School sports teams reschedule play ahead of Hurricane Ian impact in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
Above video: Chatham County emergency officials monitoring Hurricane Ian. Several area sports events in Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry have been rescheduled due to the threat of bad weather associated with Hurricane Ian. More schools are expected to make changes after meetings early this week. Below are the...
WJCL
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
WJCL
Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend
ATLANTA — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year ended June 30. That means the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions more than this year. The State Accounting Office says Georgia had all that extra money even...
WJCL
Georgia receiving $130 million to build electric vehicle charging stations
STATESBORO, Ga. — Unless you're in a big city, electric vehicle charging stations are relatively scarce compared to traditional gas stations. But with this new $130 million from the federal government, Georgia plans to make it a lot easier to recharge. Tesla Model 3 owner Luis Trejo loves his...
