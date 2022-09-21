ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian: Latest spaghetti models, maps and tracking storm's path to Georgia, South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. — We're tracking Hurricane Ian as it makes its way towards the United States. View the above video for the latest forecast from WJCL 22 News meteorologists. Bookmark this link for the latest maps, models and tracks for Hurricane Ian. The system is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week.
Hurricane Ian to impact Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be another dry day as high pressure-system continues to control the weather. The temperatures are going to be warmer today with most areas in the upper-80s to lower-90s. There will be patchy cumulus clouds throughout the afternoon. A dry cold front will move through the...
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend

ATLANTA — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year ended June 30. That means the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions more than this year. The State Accounting Office says Georgia had all that extra money even...
