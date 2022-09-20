Read full article on original website
Caltrain debuts its new electric train fleet in San Francisco
Caltrain is set to electrify the corridor by 2024.
SFGate
Caltrain Unveils New Electric Trains
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The future ride to work for thousands of Bay Area commuters was unveiled in San Francisco Saturday -- and though the new Caltrain trains bear the agency's familiar red logo, these new electric trains are definitely green. Caltrain introduced the agency's new electric fleet at its station...
San Francisco cable car operator delighted to be 'bad guy' as Hallmark movie films in city
"It was a mixture of surprise and delight."
Double Play, a historic San Francisco sports bar, severely damaged in fire
The bar has been a Mission District fixture since 1909.
San Francisco's Outerlands restaurant to change ownership: 'It feels like a good moment'
"This project was one of a kind for us."
SFGate
Youth March To Say No To Climate Change, No To Coal In Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) Hundreds of young people marched Friday morning in downtown Oakland to the beat of drums to say no to coal in the city and no to climate change. Youth gathered in front of Oakland City Hall and chanted before marching to Oakland police headquarters at Seventh Street and Broadway.
'At risk': Missing Bay Area mom and son, 5, sought by police
Berkeley police are seeking to make contact with a mother and her 5-year-old son, who were last heard from on Thursday.
SFGate
'History happening as we bury a legend': Motorcycle mourners pay tribute to Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger
It's been a constant roar of motorcycles revving their motors as mourners make their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway in Northern California. Thousands turned out on two wheels for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83. The Modesto native died in June after a brief battle with cancer. Barger is credited with creating the first Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957.
San Francisco firefighter faces disciplinary action over 'Let's Go Brandon' T-shirt
The exact nature of the disciplinary action is unknown at this time.
San Francisco German store saved by loyal customer, will reopen this fall in Noe Valley
"It was very clear that I wanted to keep the name, keep the location."
Author makes case for most compelling Zodiac Killer suspect in decades
Zodiac Killer suspects are a dime a dozen, but a writer may have stumbled onto one of the more substantive cases in decades.
SFGate
‘100 Things To Do In Nature’ List Gives Ideas On How To Enjoy The City’S Green Spaces
Whether it's for spending an entire day at a park or taking a few minutes to step outside, San Francisco has launched a list of over 100 things to do in the city's outdoor communal spaces. In partnership with San Francisco Children & Nature, the San Francisco Recreation and Park...
SFGate
A guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022
One of San Francisco's most notable — and loudest — civic traditions continues this year. Although many cities around the country host annual celebrations of the United States Armed Forces, San Francisco's Fleet Week is the largest in the country. San Francisco's yearly event began in 1981 at the direction of then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein, and has grown to a nine-day event. It has a somewhat divisive reputation in San Francisco, due largely to the noise disruptions and spending, but still draws thousands of visitors to enjoy air shows, ship tours and concerts.
How a routine open ocean swim in San Francisco ended in death
A 67-year-old San Francisco resident died after a perilous swim off China Beach on Sept. 16.
SFGate
Pair Steal Vehicle At Gunpoint In Oceanview Neighborhood Thursday Night
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Two suspects stole someone's car at gunpoint in San Francisco's Oceanview neighborhood Thursday night, police said. The carjacking was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of San Jose Avenue, where the pair brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded his vehicle, according to police.
San Francisco's Portola Festival announces last-minute headliner
The late addition to the lineup comes after M.I.A. dropped out of the festival.
SFGate
Update: Police Revise Details About Missing Woman And 5-Year-Old Son
BERKELEY (BCN) Police in Berkeley need the public's assistance Saturday in locating a missing 5-year-old boy, considered at risk, and his mother. A Berkeley Police Department spokesperson said Saturday night that Julia Dumitrescu, 42, and her son, Azreal, were last heard from Thursday. Police are attempting to locate them to check on their welfare.
Julia Morgan Berkeley Arts and Crafts home hits the market for $2.5M
Morgan built this home in 1905, just one year into her solo career.
SFGate
Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
SFGate
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Saturday Night At Concordoia Park
OAKLAND (BCN) A man was found dead in Oakland's Concordia Park early Saturday evening. Police received a 911 call and responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, the found the victim, a man, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and back. Officers performed life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
