San Jose, CA

SFGate

Caltrain Unveils New Electric Trains

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The future ride to work for thousands of Bay Area commuters was unveiled in San Francisco Saturday -- and though the new Caltrain trains bear the agency's familiar red logo, these new electric trains are definitely green. Caltrain introduced the agency's new electric fleet at its station...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Jose, CA
California State
San Jose, CA
California Government
SFGate

Youth March To Say No To Climate Change, No To Coal In Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) Hundreds of young people marched Friday morning in downtown Oakland to the beat of drums to say no to coal in the city and no to climate change. Youth gathered in front of Oakland City Hall and chanted before marching to Oakland police headquarters at Seventh Street and Broadway.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

'History happening as we bury a legend': Motorcycle mourners pay tribute to Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger

It's been a constant roar of motorcycles revving their motors as mourners make their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway in Northern California. Thousands turned out on two wheels for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83. The Modesto native died in June after a brief battle with cancer. Barger is credited with creating the first Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957.
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

A guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022

One of San Francisco's most notable — and loudest — civic traditions continues this year. Although many cities around the country host annual celebrations of the United States Armed Forces, San Francisco's Fleet Week is the largest in the country. San Francisco's yearly event began in 1981 at the direction of then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein, and has grown to a nine-day event. It has a somewhat divisive reputation in San Francisco, due largely to the noise disruptions and spending, but still draws thousands of visitors to enjoy air shows, ship tours and concerts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Pair Steal Vehicle At Gunpoint In Oceanview Neighborhood Thursday Night

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Two suspects stole someone's car at gunpoint in San Francisco's Oceanview neighborhood Thursday night, police said. The carjacking was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of San Jose Avenue, where the pair brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded his vehicle, according to police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Update: Police Revise Details About Missing Woman And 5-Year-Old Son

BERKELEY (BCN) Police in Berkeley need the public's assistance Saturday in locating a missing 5-year-old boy, considered at risk, and his mother. A Berkeley Police Department spokesperson said Saturday night that Julia Dumitrescu, 42, and her son, Azreal, were last heard from Thursday. Police are attempting to locate them to check on their welfare.
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Saturday Night At Concordoia Park

OAKLAND (BCN) A man was found dead in Oakland's Concordia Park early Saturday evening. Police received a 911 call and responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, the found the victim, a man, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and back. Officers performed life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
OAKLAND, CA

