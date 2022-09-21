ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

National Voter Registration Day at Marion County Public Library

By Jeena Cadigan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – For National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 20, the Marion County Public Library system made sure everyone has access to a ballot this November.

On Tuesday, all three of the libraries in Fairmont, Fairview and Mannington set up tables to help people register to vote. People were able to come in and fill out a form in just a few minutes then staff took care of the rest by securing them and mailing them out.

Common car seat mistakes to check for during for Child Passenger Safety Week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqWff_0i3ZMbgl00
WV Voter Applications (WBOY Image)

“As a library we are here for the public … we want them to understand that it’s important for them to vote because it effects all the public resources, it effects your community, it effects everything around you,” Cara Simms, the Marion County Public Library public relations manager, said.

Simms said that sometimes people don’t realize that if they move or if they have changed their name that they need to update their registration. The registration day is also a way to get new voters ready to cast a ballot in the election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWidY_0i3ZMbgl00
Register to vote here poster (WBOY Image)

“It’s your future so you need to have some say in it, especially (to) support your community and you’re paying taxes so you might as well,” Simms said about the younger generations’ importance in voting.

Voter registration can also be completed online here.

The General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, WV
City
Fairmont, WV
Fairmont, WV
Government
City
Mannington, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday

Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Public Relations#Politics Local#Election Local
Daily Athenaeum

OPINION | Pride flags belong in Mon County schools

A growing number of Monongalia County residents are voicing concerns over a school board policy that bans LGBTQ pride flags in classrooms. School officials say the flags create a politically disruptive learning environment. The policy was enacted in 2020 and prohibits “non-school related activities, including political activities” that “do not...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Mon County circuit judge announces retirement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot has announced he will retire on December 31, 2022. He has been a circuit judge since then-Governor Joe Manchin appointed him to the bench in 2009, after the Legislature added a third seat to the circuit. He was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WBOY 12 News

Saltlick Road will be closed for one day this weekend

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Thursday that County Route 51, Saltlick Road—not to be confused with Salt Lick Road near North Marion High School in Marion County or Saltwell Road off I-79 in Harrison County—will be closed on Saturday. According to the release, the closure will be […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy