Pa. environmental organizations call on feds to set stronger pollution standards

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — More than 160 environmental and health organizations across the nation have begun an anti-pollution campaign, calling on federal agencies to set the strongest possible pollution standards. Pennsylvania has formed a coalition to join the campaign.

The Climate Action Campaign’s “ Solutions for Pollution ” is calling on the Biden administration to carry out its responsibilities under our nation’s environmental laws.

“There are about 20 rules under the Clean Air Act under the EPA and other administrative agencies, and we are encouraging the Biden administration to do as much as they can to lower climate pollution, lower air pollution to protect our health and our climate,” said PennEnvironment Field Director Flora Cardoni.

Her organization is one of more than 20 in Pennsylvania involved in the effort.

“The science is clear, that pollution from the fossil fuel industry, the oil and gas industry, the transportation sector, our cars and trucks is really what is driving the climate crisis,” Cardoni added.

“But it’s also polluting our air and making people sick, so we are talking about lowering pollution from carbon, methane, from fossil fuels, from industrial polluters, from the transportation sector, really across the board to clean up our air, protect our health and fight climate change.”

President Biden promised to address the climate crisis by cutting climate pollution in half by 2030, and delivering strong public health protections for all communities.