Effective: 2022-09-23 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING Winds and waves continue to diminish across southern Lake Michigan early this morning. Therefore, the Beach Hazards Statement will be allowed to expire.

