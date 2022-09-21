ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Gizmodo

Thanks, I Hate It: Space Force Now Has an Anthem

Space Force, the sixth and newest branch of the United States Armed Forces, officially has a theme song. The song is called “Semper Supra” and debuted this morning at the 2022 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Maryland. We’re of course not talking about the cancelled Netflix series,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Tyler Mc.

An Introduction To Space Force: The Newest Branch of The Armed Forces

The United States Space Force (or the USSF for short) is the newest branch of the United States armed forces and it has set history simply by existing. At the time of this writing, the USSF is pretty much the world's only independent space force - the first for any country in the world! Right now, it is the smallest United States armed service, consisting of eight thousand four hundred military personnel.
POLITICO

North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed

North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

China is building a robot army – here’s the video

The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
TECHNOLOGY
nationalinterest.org

Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber

The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TopFutureCars

For the first time in four decades, the United States Army released a completely new vehicle.

The new vehicle being used by the U.S. Army is a formidable ground combatant, yet it is not a traditional tank. The American M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank is a common reference point when discussing massive weapons systems. The design of the Army’s main combat tank has stayed mostly unchanged despite several redesigns and upgrades over the years. In fact, it’s been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design … until lately, that is. The United States Army revealed in June the newest details of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which includes the introduction of a brand-new armored vehicle with a really revolutionary design.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

