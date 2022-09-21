Read full article on original website
Thanks, I Hate It: Space Force Now Has an Anthem
Space Force, the sixth and newest branch of the United States Armed Forces, officially has a theme song. The song is called “Semper Supra” and debuted this morning at the 2022 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Maryland. We’re of course not talking about the cancelled Netflix series,...
‘We’re the Space Force from on high’: The newest U.S. military branch gets its official song
“Semper Supra,” was unveiled during the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference Monday.
An Introduction To Space Force: The Newest Branch of The Armed Forces
The United States Space Force (or the USSF for short) is the newest branch of the United States armed forces and it has set history simply by existing. At the time of this writing, the USSF is pretty much the world's only independent space force - the first for any country in the world! Right now, it is the smallest United States armed service, consisting of eight thousand four hundred military personnel.
It’s finally here: Lockheed Martin delivers 60+ kW laser to the US Navy
There was exciting news for the US Navy last week as it was announced that Lockheed Martin finally delivered the 60+ kW-class high-energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance (HELIOS), the first tactical laser weapon system to be integrated into existing ships. The weapon is also capable of providing directed energy capability to the fleet.
POLITICO
North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed
North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
US is sending Ukraine VAMPIRE rocket launchers that can turn a regular pickup truck into a drone killer
The latest US aid package to Ukraine includes a portable VAMPIRE rocket system. The VAMPIRE kit can be used on pickup trucks, turning them into mobile weapons platforms. "It is a significant capability," Stacie Pettyjohn of the Center for a New American Security said. Ukrainian forces will soon be able...
Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
America’s Most Elite Special Forces
Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
americanmilitarynews.com
China is building a robot army – here’s the video
The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
nationalinterest.org
Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber
The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
Business Insider
Why the US Air Force decided to buy new versions of a 50-year-old fighter jet
In July 2020, the US Air Force contracted with Boeing for a new F-15 fighter jet, the F-15EX. The jet is meant to replace the Air Force's aging F-15s and supplement its fleet of stealth fighters. Unfortunately, this simple and straightforward project has predictably run into roadblocks. In July 2020,...
US soldier kicked out of Army after FBI says he enlisted to become better at killing Black people
A former soldier who prosecutors say claimed he enlisted to become better at killing Black people was kicked out of the Army following an FBI investigation that uncovered ties to White supremacist organizations and Nazi ideology.
Russian think tank offers $16,000 bounty for the capture 'by any means' necessary of a robotic vehicle deployed in Ukraine
A Russian think tank is offering a $16,000 bounty for the THeMIS robotic vehicle. It was recently delivered to Ukraine, where it's reportedly used to transport wounded civilians. The think tank, CAST, told Insider it wanted to produce such a system for the Russian military. A Moscow think tank with...
A congressman was barred from his flight after airline staff thought his power wheelchair violated safety regulations
Airline staff said the lithium-ion batteries in his wheelchair were a safety issue, per a report. FAA and international regulations state otherwise.
Russia and China's space weapon plans have sparked a U.S. Pentagon meet
Pentagon will hold a high-level confidential meeting next week to discuss Russia and China's possible quest to develop potent space weapons that could target possibly U.S. satellites. Scheduled for September 6 and 7, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will preside over the meeting that will discuss "how China and Russia’s potential...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
International Business Times
'Leave Immediately Or...' PLA Furiously Warns US Helicopters To Leave Its 'Airspace'
A fierce verbal exchange between a Chinese warplane and a U.S. military aircraft caught the attention of Taiwanese aviation enthusiasts Sunday when a Chinese pilot warned off a U.S. helicopter that allegedly entered its airspace. This comes as China continued its military posturing around Taiwan with 23 People's Liberation Army...
For the first time in four decades, the United States Army released a completely new vehicle.
The new vehicle being used by the U.S. Army is a formidable ground combatant, yet it is not a traditional tank. The American M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank is a common reference point when discussing massive weapons systems. The design of the Army’s main combat tank has stayed mostly unchanged despite several redesigns and upgrades over the years. In fact, it’s been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design … until lately, that is. The United States Army revealed in June the newest details of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which includes the introduction of a brand-new armored vehicle with a really revolutionary design.
Communist China survivor issues warning to Americans: Socialism is only the first stage
Xi Van Fleet, a survivor of Mao Zedong's communist revolution in China, joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday to share her experience living under and fleeing from communism. Van Fleet cautioned socialist supporters in the U.S. from embracing a dangerous ideology and "abandoning freedom." AOC-BACKED NEW YORK DEMOCRAT CELEBRATES PRIMARY...
americanmilitarynews.com
End of Navy SEALs as we know it? Navy to investigate famous SEAL BUD/S course says report
The U.S. Navy has ordered a high-level investigation of the Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) course, according to a new report on Friday. Such a high-level investigation into a major SEAL component could open the floodgates to congressional scrutiny and reform, potentially changing the entire course of the Navy SEALs. Vice...
