SPD searching for missing endangered indigenous man

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered indigenous person, last seen at the Sacred Heart Hospital.

Forty-year-old Eugene Klatush, who goes by “Layton,” is considered endangered due to his disabilities and medications not being taken.

He is about 5’10”, 190 pounds, and has dark brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and a black baseball cap. He is also a resident at a care facility.

If you have any information on Eugene’s whereabouts or if you find him, call Spokane Police immediately at 509-625-4100.

