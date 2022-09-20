ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

95.5 KLAQ

5 Burger Joints We’d Welcome Now That Wendy’s Closed Near UTEP

We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Our Own Monster: Texas Serial Killer Dean ‘Candyman’ Corll Predates Jeffery Dahmer

My plans this weekend are simple: light some fall-scented candles, bust open a box of wine and buckle up for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix. Cozy!. Knowing what I already do about Dahmer, it's going to be a wincing, likely revolting watch, but I know that Evan Peters and Niecy Nash are going make this story of death and destruction a compelling and fascinating work of art. Honestly, Evan Peters could play a tardigrade and I'd be the first to watch it.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Texas, Half Are Pick-ups

Crime happens everywhere including here in the state of Texas. It doesn't make sense to me because just about everyone here has a gun and is willing to do whatever it takes to protect themselves, their family, and their property but vehicle theft is something that we all need to watch out for because it happens. But I did take the time to look at the numbers from the National Insurance Crime Bureau to see what are the most stolen vehicles in the state of Texas and it seems like pick-ups are hit hardest.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Restaurant week hosted by Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting Friday, Sept. 23 through Sept. 30, participating restaurants in Downtown El Paso will have special menus and pricing for a chance to try something new. This is an annual event for all foodies of El Paso. It is recommended to make a reservation at one of the participating restaurants, […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Southeast Texas#The Texas Bucket List#Tx#Cattleman S Steakhouse#Fried Chicken#Tacos#Country Smoke House
95.5 KLAQ

Is Texas One of Nine States to Ban Smoking with Children in the Car?

The discussion of smoking can be a touchy subject for many. For those who smoke, they hate the restrictions put on them of where they can smoke. For non smokers, they wish the habit and the sell of tobacco would just go away. Despite the many health warnings involving the use of tobacco products, there are some who choose to ignore it and enjoy a smoke anyway. For some states, however, you could be ticketed for smoking around a minor in a certain situation. Is Texas one of those states?
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

What Are The Best Horror Movies Set In The State Of Texas

Things are bigger and better in Texas ... including the ghosts, ghouls and psychos. Halloween is only about a month away and pretty soon everyone will be going full blown spooky with decorations, parties and ... of course ... horror movies. I'm a huge horror movie fan and have way...
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 5, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week five after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE UTEP 27 F Boise State 10 F TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Hanks 7 F Americas 22 F Burges 27 F […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Baby Alert! El Paso Zoo welcomes Mongolian horse

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The newborn Przewalski horse also known as the Mongolian horse, is the third of its kind born at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens. “We are excited for the birth of our new Przewalski’s horse and the fact that we are contributing to the conservation and survival of the […]
EL PASO, TX
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

