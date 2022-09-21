Read full article on original website
Evansville Fire Department Extending Haunted Maze Event To Three Nights
It's just about that time. The leaves are falling. The sun is setting. The night is coming. So, too, is Halloween and some of the community's favorite events are coming back bigger, and badder, and better than ever. This October in Casper will feature witches, and werewolves, haunted houses and...
Is This Casper Restaurant The Last One With A Working Pay Phone?
Located in what could be called the more "industrial park" region of Casper, Wyoming is a cute little Italian restaurant named Bosco's that everyone kept telling me was probably the best Italian restaurant in town. The other day I finally made my way there for lunch with a friend of...
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event is This Thursday at Black Tooth Brewery
Single adults of all age groups and walks of life can rejoice again, because the monthly Mix and Mingle Singles Event returns this Thursday. This month's event well be at a new location, Black Tooth Brewing Company, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022. The event...
Casper Professor and Writer Puts Out New Book About Wild Horses
Chad Hansen came to Casper College at “the turn of the century” he jokes with students. He’s been teaching sociology there since 2001, but in the summers he and his wife like to go to their special place in Red Feather Lakes. “It’s a small village,” said...
(PHOTOS) Archaeological site wrong spot for wind turbine sculpture, Fort Caspar Museum Association says
CASPER, Wyo. — A site being looked at near Fort Caspar Museum is the wrong place to install a new art sculpture resembling Stonehenge, the vice president of the Fort Caspar Museum Association said on Wednesday. “Fort Caspar Museum Association would not be in favor of putting it there,”...
Happy Fall Y’all, Prepare for a Wet & Wild Day
The dog days of summer are officially over. Today is the first day of Fall--AKA the autumnal equinox. Time to pull out your plastic gourd collection and fuzzy sweaters. The National Weather Service predicts Casper will have scattered showers and thunder until 2:00 PM, and winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Star Yak Ranch gets behind David Street Station’s quest to secure $90K grant; Wednesday marks last day to vote
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, social media celebrity Jeffree Star’s Star Yak Ranch encouraged people to support David Street Station in its quest to secure a $90,000 Levitt Foundation AMP Grant Award. “David Street Station is such an important place in Casper and we’re in love with what...
Sam, Somebody Found Your Stuffies on Outer Drive!!
Sam needs your help, Casper. A good Samaritan (did you know that Samaritan is capitalized? We didn't until just now) in Casper posted to Casper Classifieds that they found a box of Stuffies (that's stuffed animals for those who aren't Millennials or Gen Z or those trying to sound cool by sounding like Millennials or Gen Z) on Outer Drive/Wyoming Boulevard.
Casper-Turned-LA Filmmaker Seeking Extras For Film Inspired By His Life, Starring Twilight Actor
It's a stretch of road in Casper that serves many purposes. For some, it's a place to drag race. For others, it's simply a place to gather with friends under lights, without continual harassment from others. But for a lot of people, the area served more nefarious purposes. For Chance...
WATCH: Behind The Camera Of The Goriest Scenes Shot in Hells Half Acres
When fighting the mighty bugs from the bug planet the producers of Starship Troopers needed someplace on Earth that did not look like Earth. So they went to find a place that looked like - um - well someplace that giant bugs with interstellar space travel technology would live. In...
Natrona County Public Library Showcasing ‘Banned Books’ This Month With Feature Display
Did you know that this week is 'Banned Books Week?'. Yes, that's a thing; a pretty important thing, actually, and Natrona County's very own library is 'celebrating' the event by showcasing a display of banned books right in the center of their library. Now, this may seem like a fairly...
90-Year-Old Retired Casper Fire Captain Proves He Can Still ‘Move an Attack Line’ at Engine Ceremony
Once a firefighter, always a firefighter. At least, that's what Captain Dean Brennan would tell you, if you were at the 'Wash-Down and Push-In' Engine ceremony on Wednesday morning. Current and retired Casper firefighters gathered at Fire Station 2, located at 3900 S. Coffman, on Wednesday to unveil and dedicate...
UPDATE: Casper Structure Fire On the 1000 Block of Sussex
--- Most electrical fires are caused by faulty outlets or sockets that aren't properly grounded. Outdated electric wiring is also a common cause of electrical fires. If your home is over twenty years old, it might not have the wiring capacity to handle all the appliances in today's average home: wide-screen TVs, multiple computers/lap tops, ovens, a washer and dryer...etcetera.
Casper, Get Ready For A Great Time With A Wyoming Author
It wasn't long ago that Buffalo, Wyoming turned into Durant, WY for Longmire Days. The celebration, attended by many lovers of the Longmire book series and TV show, was started by the creator of Walt Longmire and the book series Craig Johnson. The event began in 2012, the same year...
Salt Creek Highway bridge damaged in crash repairable but delays will continue, WYDOT determines
CASPER, Wyo. — Damage to a bridge over Casper Creek along Wyoming Highway 254, also known as Salt Creek Highway, is expected to be repairable, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said on Wednesday. The under-construction bridge was damaged when a driver disregarded road closure signs and crashed into it...
Cheyenne mayor: Proposed $1.1B meat-packing plant would be among largest in North America
CASPER, Wyo. — Cheyenne could be getting one of North America’s largest meat-packing plants, Mayor Patrick Collins said in his weekly “Mayor’s Minute” column. The proposed facility would be built in Cheyenne’s Swan Ranch Business Park, Collins said. “It is early in the process,...
Check Out Wyoming’s Munsick Family On The Opry
In November of last year, Ian Munsick had one of the coolest experience a country music artist could have. He had his first chance to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. When Ian made his Opry debut, the Opry captured the moment on a segment they call 'My...
PHOTOS: 19th Annual Breaking the Silence Walk Offers Healing, Harmony, & Hope
It's a nickname he's had for a long time and now, 16 years after his death, it's what they call him still. Dennis Stoeger was 31 years old when he died by suicide. His brother had been killed in a car accident years prior, and that's something he could never quite get over.
Casper Police Department Honors Officers Who Have Served Community for 20+ Years
They don't have to be here. They don't have to keep working, keep serving, keep saving. But they do it anyway. Four Casper Police Department Officers were recognized by the CPD on Wednesday for not only their 20 years of service, but for continuing to serve, even when they no longer need to.
Rain possible in Casper starting Tuesday night; likely on mountain by Wednesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper is expected to be sunny on Tuesday with a high near 79 degrees before a chance of rain returns to the area on Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper and Casper Mountain have a 30% chance of rain on Tuesday...
