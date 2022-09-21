Read full article on original website
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
Parents of baby who started trying to breathe after doctors decided he was dead lose court fight
A High Court has ruled against the parents of a terminally ill baby who attempted to breathe after being declared brain stem dead by doctors. The boy, who is four months old, is being treated at a London hospital trust, where his parents came into dispute with medics about his life support, ITV News reports.
The Paralyzed Man Who Lived in a Mechanical Ventilator for 70 Years
Paul Alexander in his Iron lungAllison Smith/The Guardian. For the last 70 years, Paul Richard Alexander has lived inside a mechanical ventilator known as an iron lung that helps him breathe. He is one of the children who contracted polio during the major US polio outbreak of the late 1950s. As a result of the infectious disease, Paul was paralyzed for life and could only move his head, neck, and mouth.
Why is newborn baby skin-to-skin contact with dads and non-birthing parents important? Here's what the science says
Soon after a baby is born, it’s getting more common these days for the father or non-birthing parent to be encouraged to put the newborn directly on their chest. This skin-to-skin contact is often termed “kangaroo care”, as it mimics the way kangaroos provide warmth and security to babies. Mothers have been encouraged to give kangaroo care for decades now and many do so instinctively after giving birth; it has been shown to help mum and baby connect and with breastfeeding. So what does the evidence say about kangaroo care for other parents? A growing body of research A growing body of...
'I Thought I Was Bloated, Then Doctors Made a Shocking Discovery'
All I remember thinking is, this can't be real.
Mother’s heartbreak as twin daughters both diagnosed with rare eye cancer
A mother was devastated to discover both her twin daughters had eye cancer when they were just weeks old — and crushed when one relapsed this year.Maryann Oakley, 43, thought her twins, Eve and Ella, now four, were perfectly healthy when they arrived on 19th December 2017 at Hershey Hospital, Pennsylvania, US.But at 10 days old Maryann and her lighting and sound engineer husband, Nathan, 35, noticed little Eve wasn’t eating and was crying in pain.Rushing her to hospital, an emergency surgery revealed the infant had a twisted bowel, which sent her body into septic shock.After examining her eyes,...
My husband and I are blind. Our blindness is not an issue to our kids, but it is to other parents.
I lost my vision in my early 20s after I caught a virus. My husband is also blind. We're raising two kids, and we've devised nonvisual ways to parent them that work for us. Parenting while blind is challenging, but what's more frustrating is other people's judgment of us.
Utah Grandma, 56, Serving as Surrogate for Son Whose Wife Had a Hysterectomy: 'Most Beautiful Thing'
Nancy Hauck is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his 30-year-old wife, Cambria At 56, Nancy Hauck will soon experience something truly unique — she will give birth to her own granddaughter. Nancy, from Utah, is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his wife, Cambria, 30, the family told SWNS. Jeff and Cambria — who are already parents to 3-year-old twins, Vera and Ayva, and 11-month-old siblings Diseal and Luka — struggled with infertility for years before they could conceive, they told the...
Mom Refuses to Feed Her Baby to Get More Sleep
The debate over who should be responsible for feeding a newborn baby is one that has been ongoing for many years. There are a number of factors to consider, including the physical and emotional needs of both the mother and father, as well as the practicalities of childcare.
Upworthy
The heartwarming story of this single dad who fosters only terminally ill children
Mohamed Bzeek came to the U.S. from Libya more than 40 years ago to pursue a degree in electrical engineering. In 1997, he wed Dawn, his now-deceased wife, and became a citizen. The Bzeeks fostered many children during their marriage, offering a home to those who would never find homes otherwise.
Woman Refuses to Let Autistic Friend of Husband Stay in Home
Loyalty is generally seen as an admirable quality when it comes to relationships, whether romantic or platonic. With that said, there are always elements that can make it so that loyalty isn’t always so black and white.
How to get a crying baby to sleep in bed in 13 minutes, according to scientists
Scientists believe they have identified the best way to calm down a crying baby and get them to sleep in their cot in just 13 minutes.It involves walking around for five minutes while carrying the infant, making sure to minimise abrupt movements, followed by around eight minutes of sitting while holding the baby before finally laying them down in the cot for sleep.The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, offer an “immediate solution for infant crying”, unlike other popular sleep training methods – such as letting babies cry until they fall asleep themselves.Dr Kumi Kuroda, of...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Easy Fine Motor Skills Kitchen Activity for Toddlers & Preschoolers
Simple fine motor skills practice games will stop the most active toddler or preschooler and capture their concentration and curiosity. This easy colander and straw fine motor activity is perfect to set up in your kitchen to keep little hands busy with colorful play. Easy Threading Activity Using Kitchen Items.
I’m a much better parent of tweens than I was of toddlers
I feel relieved every day to be parenting teenagers instead of toddlers. Our kids are 16, 14 and 11 now—and I’m learning how to be a good mom to teenagers (and one tween) despite years of feeling inadequate when they were little. Raising teens can be a scary...
More than 1,000 strangers throw early Halloween bash for boy, 5, with terminal cancer
More than 1,000 strangers came together to throw an early Halloween celebration for a 5-year-old boy with terminal cancer. In 2018, Alexandros Hurdakis of Hamilton, Ontario was diagnosed with ependymoma, a brain tumor that grows in the brain or spinal cord. Alexandros had surgeries to remove most of the tumor,...
How Much Sleep Do Babies, Toddlers, And Kids Need?
Sleep seems to be a universal need among living things — even if what constitutes a good night’s rest varies wildly: Brown bats practically sleep their lives away (at 20 hours a day) while giraffes get by on a couple of hours a night. People, too, have highly individualized sleep requirements; some thrive on late nights, while others prefer to crash early and rise before the sun. Just think about how much sleep you need compared with your spouse. With children, however, it’s natural to worry about how many hours of sleep kids need as they grow.
