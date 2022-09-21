ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
Jax Hudur

The Paralyzed Man Who Lived in a Mechanical Ventilator for 70 Years

Paul Alexander in his Iron lungAllison Smith/The Guardian. For the last 70 years, Paul Richard Alexander has lived inside a mechanical ventilator known as an iron lung that helps him breathe. He is one of the children who contracted polio during the major US polio outbreak of the late 1950s. As a result of the infectious disease, Paul was paralyzed for life and could only move his head, neck, and mouth.
TheConversationAU

Why is newborn baby skin-to-skin contact with dads and non-birthing parents important? Here's what the science says

Soon after a baby is born, it’s getting more common these days for the father or non-birthing parent to be encouraged to put the newborn directly on their chest. This skin-to-skin contact is often termed “kangaroo care”, as it mimics the way kangaroos provide warmth and security to babies. Mothers have been encouraged to give kangaroo care for decades now and many do so instinctively after giving birth; it has been shown to help mum and baby connect and with breastfeeding. So what does the evidence say about kangaroo care for other parents? A growing body of research A growing body of...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Diabetes#Diabetes Care#Linus Diabetes#Type 1 Diabetes#Playing Games#Senior Health#General Health
The Independent

Mother’s heartbreak as twin daughters both diagnosed with rare eye cancer

A mother was devastated to discover both her twin daughters had eye cancer when they were just weeks old — and crushed when one relapsed this year.Maryann Oakley, 43, thought her twins, Eve and Ella, now four, were perfectly healthy when they arrived on 19th December 2017 at Hershey Hospital, Pennsylvania, US.But at 10 days old Maryann and her lighting and sound engineer husband, Nathan, 35, noticed little Eve wasn’t eating and was crying in pain.Rushing her to hospital, an emergency surgery revealed the infant had a twisted bowel, which sent her body into septic shock.After examining her eyes,...
CANCER
People

Utah Grandma, 56, Serving as Surrogate for Son Whose Wife Had a Hysterectomy: 'Most Beautiful Thing'

Nancy Hauck is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his 30-year-old wife, Cambria At 56, Nancy Hauck will soon experience something truly unique — she will give birth to her own granddaughter. Nancy, from Utah, is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his wife, Cambria, 30, the family told SWNS. Jeff and Cambria — who are already parents to 3-year-old twins, Vera and Ayva, and 11-month-old siblings Diseal and Luka — struggled with infertility for years before they could conceive, they told the...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cats
Abby Joseph

Mom Refuses to Feed Her Baby to Get More Sleep

The debate over who should be responsible for feeding a newborn baby is one that has been ongoing for many years. There are a number of factors to consider, including the physical and emotional needs of both the mother and father, as well as the practicalities of childcare.
The Independent

How to get a crying baby to sleep in bed in 13 minutes, according to scientists

Scientists believe they have identified the best way to calm down a crying baby and get them to sleep in their cot in just 13 minutes.It involves walking around for five minutes while carrying the infant, making sure to minimise abrupt movements, followed by around eight minutes of sitting while holding the baby before finally laying them down in the cot for sleep.The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, offer an “immediate solution for infant crying”, unlike other popular sleep training methods – such as letting babies cry until they fall asleep themselves.Dr Kumi Kuroda, of...
JAPAN
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Easy Fine Motor Skills Kitchen Activity for Toddlers & Preschoolers

Simple fine motor skills practice games will stop the most active toddler or preschooler and capture their concentration and curiosity. This easy colander and straw fine motor activity is perfect to set up in your kitchen to keep little hands busy with colorful play. Easy Threading Activity Using Kitchen Items.
KIDS
Motherly

I’m a much better parent of tweens than I was of toddlers

I feel relieved every day to be parenting teenagers instead of toddlers. Our kids are 16, 14 and 11 now—and I’m learning how to be a good mom to teenagers (and one tween) despite years of feeling inadequate when they were little. Raising teens can be a scary...
KIDS
Fatherly

How Much Sleep Do Babies, Toddlers, And Kids Need?

Sleep seems to be a universal need among living things — even if what constitutes a good night’s rest varies wildly: Brown bats practically sleep their lives away (at 20 hours a day) while giraffes get by on a couple of hours a night. People, too, have highly individualized sleep requirements; some thrive on late nights, while others prefer to crash early and rise before the sun. Just think about how much sleep you need compared with your spouse. With children, however, it’s natural to worry about how many hours of sleep kids need as they grow.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy