Williams, Perry and Hollins headline Class of 2022 for the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Former Tiger great and still the school’s all-time leading rusher, DeAngelo Williams along with former Grizzlies coach Lionel Hollins, headlining the 27-member, 2022 class for the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame.

Williams ran for over 6000 yards and 55 touchdowns, also a Tiger record, before an 11-year NFL career with Carolina and Pittsburgh.

“It’s an honor to be recognized and included in the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame with such an outstanding group of athletes,” DeAngelo Williams said in a statement. “I cherish my time at the University of Memphis and the city that believed in me. I would not be who I am today without Memphis.”

Hollins remains the Grizzlies all-time winningest coach, leading them to three playoff appearances and their only appearance in the Western Conference Finals in his four years on the bench.

Hollins is joined in the 2022 class by the late Michael Heisley, the former Grizzlies owner who moved the team to Memphis from Vancouver back in 2001.

The induction ceremony, the first since 2019, will take place on Thursday, October 20th at the Renasant Convention Center.

2022 Memphis Sports Hall Of Fame Inductees:

A.F. “Bud” Dudley

Billy J. Murphy

Charlie Lea

DeAngelo Williams

Elliot Perry

Fred Jones Jr.

Gene Bartow

Dr. James “Doc” Prothro

Jerry “The King” Lawler

John “Bull” Bramlett

Linda Street

Lionel Hollins

Loren Roberts

Mary Lou Johns

Michael Heisley

Missy Gregg

Steve Ehrhart

High School Coaches Inductees:

Barbara Whitaker

Buster Kelso

Derek W. Hunter

Jake Rudolph

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.