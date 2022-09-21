ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Williams, Perry and Hollins headline Class of 2022 for the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XcaVb_0i3ZKwuM00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Former Tiger great and still the school’s all-time leading rusher, DeAngelo Williams along with former Grizzlies coach Lionel Hollins, headlining the 27-member, 2022 class for the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame.

Williams ran for over 6000 yards and 55 touchdowns, also a Tiger record, before an 11-year NFL career with Carolina and Pittsburgh.

“It’s an honor to be recognized and included in the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame with such an outstanding group of athletes,” DeAngelo Williams said in a statement. “I cherish my time at the University of Memphis and the city that believed in me. I would not be who I am today without Memphis.”

More of the latest news in sports on WREG.com

Hollins remains the Grizzlies all-time winningest coach, leading them to three playoff appearances and their only appearance in the Western Conference Finals in his four years on the bench.

Hollins is joined in the 2022 class by the late Michael Heisley, the former Grizzlies owner who moved the team to Memphis from Vancouver back in 2001.

The induction ceremony, the first since 2019, will take place on Thursday, October 20th at the Renasant Convention Center.

2022 Memphis Sports Hall Of Fame Inductees:

A.F. “Bud” Dudley

Billy J. Murphy

Charlie Lea

DeAngelo Williams

Elliot Perry

Fred Jones Jr.

Gene Bartow

Dr. James “Doc” Prothro

Jerry “The King” Lawler

John “Bull” Bramlett

Linda Street

Lionel Hollins

Loren Roberts

Mary Lou Johns

Michael Heisley

Missy Gregg

Steve Ehrhart

High School Coaches Inductees:

Barbara Whitaker

Buster Kelso

Derek W. Hunter

Jake Rudolph

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Bills score 34 unanswered in Monday Night rout of Titans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes, including three to Stefon Diggs, and the Buffalo Bills rolled past Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans 41-7 in their home opener on Monday night. The Bills followed a season-opening 31-10 rout of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams by throttling an opponent […]
BUFFALO, NY
WREG

Former Tiger Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who attends Eastern Michigan after playing with University of Memphis, has been charged with two felonies after authorities say they found a firearm during a traffic stop. Washtenaw County Sheriff spokesman Derrick Jackson said deputies Bates was pulled over after he failed to stop at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tigers full basketball schedule released

MEMPHIS – Closing in on the start of basketball season and the Tigers full schedule is finally complete with the conference portion released on Wednesday. The Tigers will play home and home against eight of their ten conference opponents with solo games, at Tulsa and home to East Carolina. Some of the marquee conference games […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
WREG

Woman gets ‘baby daddy’ to shoot current boyfriend: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A Memphis woman was arrested overnight after police say she set up a violent attack targeting her boyfriend. Tiffany Williams is now charged nearly two months after a shooting that left her boyfriend critically injured. Detectives say this all started at a house on Nelson Avenue, which Williams shared with her boyfriend. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman told police she was raped by suspect a year before Eliza Fletcher murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another alleged victim of Cleotha Abston-Henderson is speaking out about what happened to her, and how the murder of Eliza Fletcher might’ve been prevented. Alicia Franklin blames Memphis Police for not following up on her 2021 rape case and, as we first told you Monday, is suing the department. WREG doesn’t normally […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Birthday girl goes out with a bang, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 23-year-old woman told Memphis police she was “turning up for her birthday” when she fired two shots out of a moving car on a downtown street Monday, according to a police statement. Keirra Welch is charged with reckless endangerment, drug possession and possessing a handgun while under the influence. She […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thief hits South Memphis Family Dollar 5 times in less than a month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who spent time in prison for burglary and theft is locked up again, accused of stealing from a South Memphis Family Dollar store five times over the last three weeks. Police said Devin Merriweather, 34, took around $6,300 in cash, clothing, and cigarettes from the Family Dollar in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Hollins
Person
Jerry Hall
Person
Deangelo Williams
WREG

Police identify victims of deadly East Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A two-vehicle crash at Walnut Grove and Perkins left two people dead and one person injured Tuesday night. According to police, the male driver of the first vehicle was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The victims in the second vehicle, later identified as 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones and 36-year-old Bridgett Murry, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

60-year-old woman robs Oxford bank, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman is behind bars after she allegedly robbed a bank in Oxford. Oxford police say 60-year-old Karen Sue Bell of Water Valley, MS robbed the bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue on Tuesday. Bell got away with $2,051 in cash, according to police. Bell was located shortly after […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Man charged in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

Updated: The victim’s mother identified Ceazer as the shooter. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend a week after she was found dead outside her apartment building in South Memphis. Police said Ladarrin Ceazer, 29, shot and killed Kiara Cooper after she told him to leave the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis pastor’s truck stolen off church lot during food giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A North Memphis pastor says he is praying for the person who stole his truck off his church lot in the middle of a community grocery giveaway. Reverend Ronnie King, the pastor of Grace Missionary Baptist Church on North Manassas, said there was a line of people outside his church picking up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Grizzlies#The University Of Memphis
WREG

Rep. White pushes for legislation to recall Wanda Halbert

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A state representative is looking to get legislation passed making it easier to recall elected officials in light of ongoing issues at the Shelby County Clerk’s office. With the Shelby County clerk’s office closed for the second time in two months, emotions are spilling over for many across the community.  Seville Hollis is one of […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Dyersburg man arrested for assault after barricade

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars and facing charges after a barricade situation in Dyersburg Friday night. Dyersburg Police said Steven Thurmond, 38, started barricading himself inside his home on Harrell Avenue around 8:44 p.m. after his 58-year-old mother reported that he assaulted her and officers attempted to make contact. Police said Thurmond also […]
DYERSBURG, TN
WREG

Suspect identified after barricade situation in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a barricade situation in Cordova early Thursday morning, deputies say. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were on an active barricade scene after executing a search warrant on the 1400 block of Hidden Ridge Lane just before 2 a.m. The sheriff’s office later said Joe Wilhite, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect identified after Hardeman County hostage situation

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn.– A 22-year-old is charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault following an eight-hour hostage situation in Hardeman County. Larry Taylor has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping, according to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office. His bond is […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
WREG

Charges reduced against woman accused in activist’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charges have been reduced against a woman accused of killing local neighborhood activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson. Tifanee Wright was originally charged with second degree murder, but newly released court records show she is now charged with voluntary manslaughter. The news comes just a day after a preliminary court hearing. Police shared surveillance […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ungodly act: Thieves caught on camera taking safe from church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a pair of burglars who took a safe and television from an Oakhaven church early Friday morning. Investigators said surveillance video shows two men breaking into the Healing Center in the 3800 block of Tchulahoma Road. In the pictures released by police, you can see one of them […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy