ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Little boy with special needs finds the perfect home

By Alex Coleman
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

Click here to donate to Go Jim Go! now and learn how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the name Adonis as a very handsome young man, a beautiful youth in Greek mythology.

A 4-year-old little boy also named Adonis is lovingly seen the same way by his family. If the laughter, the smiles, and the hugs are any indication of the love the Perkins have for Adonis then you easily know he has found his home, and this is his family.

Cecelia and Kyle Perkins of Collierville will tell you it was love at first sight when they first met Adonis.

“We have three beautiful healthy biological children, but about three and half years ago we heard about a little boy who was six months old who had some special needs, and they were looking for a foster family for Adonis,” Cecelia said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8Rpv_0i3ZJkb500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hCuh_0i3ZJkb500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23641B_0i3ZJkb500

“I was a little nervous at first just due to his condition. The moment I went over there and saw him. I absolutely fell in love,” Kyle said.

That love led to the family fostering Adonis when he was seven months old and adopting him last summer. Before then, the Perkins say he endured the kind of abuse that almost killed him.

“When Adonis was eight weeks old, he was suffocated, drowned, and dropped on his head by his birth mother and was admitted to the hospital,” Cecilia said. “He went to cardiac arrest three times on the way to Le Bonheur and they brought him back.”

The Perkins say the EMTs and Le Bonheur saved his life.

“That was for basically he was dead. When they arrived on the scene he was dead. Then the EMTs brought him back and took him immediately to Le Bonheur because of the head trauma, the drowning, everything that had happened to him,”

But his challenges were far from over. Adonis would have a complex combination of medical conditions, including cerebral palsy and a traumatic brain injury sustained as an infant, and the need for a gastronomy or G-tube because he cannot swallow.

“We have to do g-tube feedings and he had cerebral palsy. He can’t walk. he’s in a wheelchair. he has dystonia. His body is very stiff, and he arches back a lot,” Kyle said. “So, his body has been a lot.”

During Adonis’s almost countless visits to Le Bonheur, his specialists and therapists have always been there for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJlaN_0i3ZJkb500
Adonis at Le Bonheur (photo provided by the Perkins family)

“I think Le Bonheur is directly related to the progress that he’s made. Without Le Bonheur, I don’t think would still be alive today to be quite honest with you,” Kyle said.

Today, Adonis is thriving.

“He’s learning to crawl, roll over and he’s a fighter. He’s not going to just lay down and not do anything,” Cecilla said.

His brother and sisters adore him.

“They accepted him from day one and our youngest daughter, Hattie, that’s her best bud. She’s always holding his hand. She’s always rolling on the floor with him. They just get along really great,” Kyle said. “And he just fits with us perfectly.”

A family’s perfect fit for a little boy named Adonis

“People say he’s so lucky for yall to have taken him, but we’re the blessed ones cause God chose us to be his parents and how lucky are we that this happened the way it did. You wonder can I love this child like my own, absolutely. Sometimes, he’s, my favorite,” Cecilla said.

Their favorite hospital is the one with the giant heart that saved Adonis’s life.

“The people who work at Le Bonheur don’t have to call and check on him. That’s not in their job description, right? But they do. They take that extra time to see how he’s doing and how he’s progressing,” Kyle said.

“They gave us our little boy and they still play such a huge role in our son’s life. We see them several times a week and they’re helping him grow and change and they’re finding new surgeries and treatments to help him live his best life,” Cecilia said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

Twins are ‘walking miracles’ after life-saving surgeries

Click here to donate to Go Jim Go! now and learn how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– It’s a common problem for many couples. You want to have kids, but you struggle to get pregnant. In Germantown, when you first see the smiles and hear the laughter […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

5-year-old with brain tumor gives back to his heroes

The raising of the flag at Iwo Jima, the bravery of the Tuskegee airmen, firemen, and first responders entering the World Trade Center towers. All of these people are heroes. But some heroes are unsung heroes like three garbage men on a street in Arlington, Tennessee. A garbage truck making its weekly visit is a […]
ARLINGTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Collierville, TN
Collierville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
WATE

Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis pastor offers to help person who stole his truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis pastor is practicing turning the other cheek by offering to help the person who stole his truck during a community food giveaway. Pastor Ronnie King remembers the initial shock of realizing he was the latest victim of crime right outside Grace Baptist Church on North Manassas in the middle of a church food […]
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

Remembering Haley Reedy: Community mourns the loss of 15-year-old

On September 11, tragedy struck the Millington and Millington Central Middle High School communities. Haley Reedy, 15, was shot and died from her wound that Sunday. The Millington Police Department is still investigating the incident and the details that led up to her death. One thing is for certain, Reedy’s...
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for teen believed to be with 56-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch alert is in effect for a 16-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 56-year-old man. Memphis Police Department says Denisha Wilson was reported missing Tuesday night around 11:47 p.m. The complainant who reported her missing believes she is with Tony Williams...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traumatic Brain Injury#Little Boy#Charity#Greek
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Child shot in Hickory Hill, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Hickory Hill. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting in the area of 6100 E. Shelby Drive at 9:15 p.m. The child was located and taken to Le...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“It’s not real”: Arlington family of 17 escapes overnight fire

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Even with two fire hydrants just yards from their property, an Arlington family watched their entire home go up in flames early Wednesday morning. “The fire department said they could have had it out in ten minutes if they would have had water,” said Joel Mercer, who escaped from the home with 16 members of his family. “They had their hands tied behind their back.”
ARLINGTON, TN
WREG

Woman gets ‘baby daddy’ to shoot current boyfriend: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A Memphis woman was arrested overnight after police say she set up a violent attack targeting her boyfriend. Tiffany Williams is now charged nearly two months after a shooting that left her boyfriend critically injured. Detectives say this all started at a house on Nelson Avenue, which Williams shared with her boyfriend. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot, critically hurt in Midtown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Midtown Memphis Thursday evening, according to Memphis Police. Police said the woman was shot on North Belvedere, just a block away from the Southern College of Optometry. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition around 4:30 p.m., according to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglars hit Oakhaven church three times in one day

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are on the hunt for two men who were caught on camera stealing items from an Oakhaven church early Friday morning, but church members say this wasn’t your typical burglary. An usher and a groundskeeper at the church, who didn’t want to be identified, said he couldn’t believe it when he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Opinion | It's another "L" for MLGW | Richard Ransom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW keeps proving when customers need it most, that's when you can count on them the least. They proved it in February when their poor response to an ice storm paralyzed this city, they're doing it to that 79-year-old woman in Rebecca's story and who knows how many others.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Would having more women on the force improve policing?

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — As the country debates police reform and the best policing practices, research suggests women could be part of the answer. WREG Investigators sat down with 13 women who have been in law enforcement from two years to nearly three decades. They currently work for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in corrections, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Child shot in back while sitting on couch

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child is recovering after he was shot in the back while he sat on a couch in his living room over the weekend. Shots rang out at the Countryview Apartments off Raleigh-Millington Road around 10:45 Saturday night. The police report said Taneisha Howard told them her 12-year-old son had been shot. Officers found him with a gunshot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy