Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, AirLink come to aid of ill hiker near Broken Hand
A La Pine man became ill while hiking the Tam McArthur Rim Trail near Broken Hand in the Three Sisters Wilderness and his condition worsened overnight, prompting a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue operation Tuesday and an AirLink flight to St. Charles Bend, officials said. The post Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, AirLink come to aid of ill hiker near Broken Hand appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Have you seen him? Madras man missing
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are looking for a missing Madras man. Thomas Patrick Nielson, 61, was last seen on Sept. 6 at his home at 1610 SW Culver Highway. Nielson is six feet tall with brown eyes and gray and brown hair, typically pulled...
Thieves are draining C.O. cars of gas: Are locking gas caps the answer?
Even though gas prices have eased somewhat from record highs, gas siphoning is still becoming an issue, especially in the Bend area. The post Thieves are draining C.O. cars of gas: Are locking gas caps the answer? appeared first on KTVZ.
Fire danger easing but still high, outdoor burning still closed, Bend Fire & Rescue advises
Even though the weather is changing and Central Oregon is seeing some rain and colder temperatures, the fire danger is still high and outdoor burning is still closed, Bend Fire & Rescue advised Thursday. The post Fire danger easing but still high, outdoor burning still closed, Bend Fire & Rescue advises appeared first on KTVZ.
Drought, low water prompt ODFW to close fishing in Crooked River, Ochoco Creek until at least Oct. 31
Due to ongoing drought and low water, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday it is closing fishing in the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek from Saturday until at least Oct. 31. The post Drought, low water prompt ODFW to close fishing in Crooked River, Ochoco Creek until at least Oct. 31 appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend woman struck, killed on Bend Parkway
A Bend woman was struck and killed while apparently standing in the northbound lanes of the Bend Parkway early Wednesday morning, police said. The post Bend woman struck, killed on Bend Parkway appeared first on KTVZ.
Crooked River, Ochoco Creek closed to fishing starting Saturday
PRINEVILLE, Ore.—Due to ongoing drought and low water, ODFW is closing fishing in the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek from Saturday, Sept. 24 until at least Oct. 31. After several years of persistent drought in Central Oregon, streamflows and reservoirs in this region have reached historic lows. During the summer, water is released from Prineville and Ochoco Reservoirs into the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek for irrigators downstream of the dams. These releases also serve to maintain adequate flows for resident gamefish, including native redband trout and mountain whitefish.
Missing NE Bend boy, 7, prompts police search, public alerts before he returns home
A 7-year-old northeast Bend boy failed to show up for school Monday morning, prompting a police search and public alert before he returned home around noon, officers said. The post Missing NE Bend boy, 7, prompts police search, public alerts before he returns home appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Missing woman from Chiloquin found; Boyfriend escapes capture
A Klamath County woman who disappeared Tuesday, days after her estranged boyfriend allegedly tried to abduct her by force, was found late Tuesday night. Her boyfriend escaped capture by deputies. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that Molly May Swedenskey was found around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday...
30-year Central Oregon Santa suffering from COVID pneumonia, unable to work
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- William Walther played Santa Claus at the Bend River Promenade for most of the past 30 years, hearing the gift wishes of many a youngster. Now, he's in need of a gift of his own. The 77-year-old former La Pine resident, now living in Burns, said...
Some Central Oregon campfire restrictions lifted Friday; most still in place
Campfires will be allowed in in developed campgrounds and dispersed sites on lands managed by the Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River National Grassland, and Prineville District BLM starting Friday,. That announcement was made by Central Oregon Fire Information. Public fire restrictions will remain in place on the Deschutes National Forest....
▶️ Paramedics and EMTs wanted: Worker shortage impacts emergency services
A shortage of emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics has reached crisis levels. Emergency medical service workforce shortages are threatening public health and jeopardizing timely responses to health care emergencies. According U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, 11% of EMTs, paramedics and health technicians will leave the emergency medical services industry...
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
UPDATE ON ABDUCTED, MISSING CHILOQUIN WOMAN
At approximately 9:45PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Deputies...
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. If approved, it will direct removal of a weapon or concealed...
▶️ Bend woman killed after being hit by SUV on parkway
A Bend woman who was reportedly standing in the Bend Parkway early Wednesday morning was killed after being hit by an SUV. Bend Police say the woman, 43-year-old Jennifer Lin Bell, was hit just after midnight in the northbound lanes of U.S. 97 south of the Empire Avenue exit. She...
Abandoned otter pup finds new home at High Desert Museum
Bend’s High Desert Museum has a new, young river otter in its exhibit. But experts would rather have been able to release him back to his family. Jon Nelson, Curator of Wildlife at the High Desert Museum, said the pup was found in Sunriver in late May at about eight weeks old. He told KLCC, “Some wildlife rehabbers responded to a call of an otter on the golf course and when they got there, what they found was a very young, very underweight, and extremely dehydrated otter pup. And so it looks kind of like he was abandoned.”
▶️ Smith Rock Ranch gets creative to survive another year amid drought
Last fall, anxiety was high at Smith Rock Ranch in Terrebonne as drought minimized their water allocation. As they approach opening day this year on October 1, with their U-pick pumpkin patch, corn maze and animals, it’s a different story. “The pumpkin crop is not a huge crop, but...
Redmond Man Arrested For Theft, Drugs
REDMOND, OR -- A Redmond man faces several charges after Detectives searched his home during a drug investigation. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit conducted a short term investigation into 30-year-old Troy Schaffner for possession of fentanyl pills and possession of stolen property. During the investigation and...
Bend releases first draft of ordinance banning illegal camping
The city of Bend on Wednesday released its first draft of an ordinance banning illegal camping in the city, the first glimpse into how camping could be prohibited in Central Oregon’s largest city. The proposal would ban people from camping on city property or on public right-of-ways, such as...
