Deschutes County, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, AirLink come to aid of ill hiker near Broken Hand

A La Pine man became ill while hiking the Tam McArthur Rim Trail near Broken Hand in the Three Sisters Wilderness and his condition worsened overnight, prompting a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue operation Tuesday and an AirLink flight to St. Charles Bend, officials said. The post Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, AirLink come to aid of ill hiker near Broken Hand appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Have you seen him? Madras man missing

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are looking for a missing Madras man. Thomas Patrick Nielson, 61, was last seen on Sept. 6 at his home at 1610 SW Culver Highway. Nielson is six feet tall with brown eyes and gray and brown hair, typically pulled...
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Missing woman from Chiloquin found; Boyfriend escapes capture

A Klamath County woman who disappeared Tuesday, days after her estranged boyfriend allegedly tried to abduct her by force, was found late Tuesday night. Her boyfriend escaped capture by deputies. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that Molly May Swedenskey was found around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Some Central Oregon campfire restrictions lifted Friday; most still in place

Campfires will be allowed in in developed campgrounds and dispersed sites on lands managed by the Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River National Grassland, and Prineville District BLM starting Friday,. That announcement was made by Central Oregon Fire Information. Public fire restrictions will remain in place on the Deschutes National Forest....
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Paramedics and EMTs wanted: Worker shortage impacts emergency services

A shortage of emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics has reached crisis levels. Emergency medical service workforce shortages are threatening public health and jeopardizing timely responses to health care emergencies. According U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, 11% of EMTs, paramedics and health technicians will leave the emergency medical services industry...
BEND, OR
