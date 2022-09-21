Bend’s High Desert Museum has a new, young river otter in its exhibit. But experts would rather have been able to release him back to his family. Jon Nelson, Curator of Wildlife at the High Desert Museum, said the pup was found in Sunriver in late May at about eight weeks old. He told KLCC, “Some wildlife rehabbers responded to a call of an otter on the golf course and when they got there, what they found was a very young, very underweight, and extremely dehydrated otter pup. And so it looks kind of like he was abandoned.”

