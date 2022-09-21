Read full article on original website
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
FOX Sports
Steve Young suggest Dak Prescott should study Cowboys back-up QB Cooper Rush | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss Steve Young's advice to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Young was quoted stating "I want [Dak] to really study Cooper Rush." Rush led the Cowboys to victory over defending AFC champs Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update
In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Cuts Dak Prescott WR Favorite in Roster Move
Dennis Houston is being cut as part of the roster shuffle as Dallas prepares to play Week 3 at the New York Giants.
Tom Brady Speaks Out About How Jimmy Garoppolo Handles ‘Adversity’ Following Trey Lance Injury
On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady weighed in on Trey Lance’s injury and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new opportunity as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Things shook up dramatically for the 49ers during NFL Week 2. Starting quarterback Trey Lance...
Cowboys Injury Update: Michael Gallup & Dalton Schultz Status vs. Giants?
The Cowboys' offense could get a piece of the offensive puzzle back against the Giants.
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Possible Cowboys Quarterback Controversy Very Clear
The Dallas Cowboys don't have a quarterback controversy on their hands, do they? No, but Jerry Jones is sort of hoping there is one when Dak Prescott returns. Prescott is currently out with an injury, but is expected to return in the next few weeks. Cooper Rush, meanwhile, is running the show in his absence. He's exceeding expectations.
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones reacts to fan wearing Dak Prescott jersey parading Walmart on horseback
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys pulled off one of the bigger upsets of the day. They defeated the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals 20-17. What made it so surprising was the fact that they did it without their star quarterback, Dak Prescott. Cooper Rush led the team victory. After the...
Cris Collinsworth Reveals Why His Iconic Slide Disappeared
This year, the NFL‘s Sunday Night Football switched things up, as Al Michaels took over the Thursday Night Slot with Amazon Prime Video, and Mike Tirico filled Michaels’ vacated spot. Tirico and color commentator Cris Collinsworth have had tremendous chemistry so far, but there’s one noticeable thing missing from SNF now that Michaels is gone: Collinsworth’s iconic slide-in intro.
Cowboys Ex Amari Cooper Burns Steelers - And Stars After Trade to Browns: WATCH
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Cowboys ex Amari Cooper: "I'm trying to find new ways to tell you guys how impressed I am ... He's really, really smart, he's a great teammate, runs every route imaginable ... he's so versatile, he's such a big, physical receiver, he's trustworthy. I really enjoy No. 2."
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Claims He’s Open to QB Competition Between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush
Jerry Jones has been the owner, president, and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys since… The post Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Claims He’s Open to QB Competition Between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Fans Brutally Roast Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins Over Subpar Monday Night Football Performances
If you didn’t watch NFL Monday Night Football last night – good. There were two… The post NFL Fans Brutally Roast Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins Over Subpar Monday Night Football Performances appeared first on Outsider.
FOX Sports
Should Cooper Rush remain the starting QB when Dak is back? Skip Bayless answers
Skip Bayless ponders the possibility of Cooper Rush excelling as the Dallas Cowboys starting QB in lew of Dak Prescott's injury. Skip answers if Rush should remain the starter once Prescott returns from injury.
Yardbarker
Cowboys GM Jerry Jones tries to sell Cooper Rush-Dak Prescott QB controversy, but Ezekiel Elliott isn’t buying it
It’s just been just two games (barely) and already, there’s a lot of hype surrounding Cooper Rush as the new Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback. Dak Prescott is still out of commission after undergoing thumb surgery, and at this point, Rush’s strong play has led to whispers about the 28-year-old potentially replacing Prescott as the Cowboys’ QB1 on a more permanent basis.
Steelers vs. Browns: NFL Fans Brace Themselves for Long Game as High Winds Wreak Havoc in Cleveland
Tonight’s NFL Thursday Night Football game between the Steelers and Browns might be a little… The post Steelers vs. Browns: NFL Fans Brace Themselves for Long Game as High Winds Wreak Havoc in Cleveland appeared first on Outsider.
theScore
Jerry Jones: I'd welcome QB dilemma between Prescott, Rush
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would welcome a quarterback debate between unproven passer Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott. "Wouldn't it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way you go?" Jerry said Thursday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "You do that if (Rush)...
Darius Rucker Drops Legendary Throwback Pic With Dolphins Legend Dan Marino
While taking a trip down memory lane on Thursday (September 22nd), Darius Rucker shared a legendary throwback snapshot featuring Miami Dolphins icon, Dan Marino. In his latest Instagram post, Darius Rucker shared the picture and wrote in the caption, “Wow. Danny 1995?”. As previously reported, Darius Rucker has been...
