Read full article on original website
Nancee
1d ago
Go away Vanessa how much money do you really literally want. I think you just like being in the news cause if you aren’t stirring the pot about something… then really who are you besides a woman who tragically lost her husband & daughter!! Go mourn your family and stay out of the news cause we are sick of hearing about it
Reply
4
Out Sider
2d ago
I’m the guy who say that these lawsuits are getting out of hand! Not in this case though! What these first responders did was so egregious there isn’t a big enough amount of money to settle for!
Reply
3
Related
Popculture
NBA Champion Laker's Wife Files for Divorce
The wife of former Los Angeles Lakers player Trevor Ariza is filing for divorce. According to The Blast, Bree Anderson cited "irreconcilable differences" in the legal documents and wants full legal and physical custody of their children. Ariza and Anderson got married in April 2018 and share two children — Tristan and Taylor. The NBA champion also had a son named Tajh from a previous relationship. Anderson is claiming the date of their separation is to be determined.
Man Who Lost Wife and Daughter in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Settles All Claims over Los Angeles County Photos for Nearly $20 Million
The widower who was awarded $15 million along with Vanessa Bryant for Los Angeles County’s mishandling of photos of human remains from the helicopter crash that killed his wife and daughter will settle all claims against the county for an additional total of nearly $5 million. Christopher Chester‘s $19.95...
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock Detailed Encounter With L.A. Gang Members Days Before His Death
PnB Rock spoke about a recent brush with Los Angeles gang members in an interview with DJ Akademiks that was recorded just days before his death. The Philadelphia rapper was shot and killed during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood, California on Monday afternoon (September 12).
Nia Long’s Fiance Ime Udoka Facing Suspension From NBA for Affair With Team Staffer: Report
Nia Long's fiancé, Ime Udoka, is reportedly facing a year-long suspension from the NBA for "improper" conduct with a member of the Boston Celtics team staff. The Celtics head coach, 45, allegedly had an "intimate and consensual relationship with a female member" of the organization, according to a Thursday, September 22, report from The Athletic's […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LeBron James Appears To Shave His Head, Go Completely Bald
LeBron James’ new hairdo made the online world go crazy. On Tuesday, the Lakers star posted a photo to his Instagram story that sent social media wild. The photo showed him sporting a completely bald head. James, who turns 38 this December, smiles while wearing a barber cape. Nick...
NBA World Reacts To LeBron's Drastic Appearance Change
Lakers star LeBron James has the sports world buzzing this Tuesday morning over his latest Instagram story. James posted a photo on Instagram of himself getting a haircut. In the photo, it appears the four-time NBA champion is now bald. This wouldn't be the first time that James shaved his...
Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen
When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock’s Family Details ‘Trouble’ Recovering Rapper’s Body For Funeral: ‘It’s Not Right’
PnB Rock‘s body should be heading back to his hometown of Philadelphia, but according to his brother PnB Meen, Los Angeles officials have made it difficult to recover it. PnB Rock’s brother took to Instagram a few days after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles and claimed getting his brother returned to his Philadelphia hometown had been a strenuous process.
RELATED PEOPLE
thesource.com
LeBron Channels His Inner MJ And Kobe By Going Bald, The Internet Reacts
Earlier today, LeBron James shared a photo of his new haircut. The 37 year old basketball veteran seems to be taking inspiration from other basketball greats such as Michael Jordan and Kobe by going completely bald. LeBron posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story, still in the barber...
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill dead at 22
Former UCLA Bruin basketball player Jalen Hill has died at 22 years old. The news was confirmed by Hill's father, George, via his private Instagram account on Tuesday. While the cause of death remains unknown, Hill's family said he was in Costa Rica when he disappeared. Hill, who played forward and center with the Bruins, joined the team in 2017 before leaving the team during the 2021-2022 season due to depression and anxiety. During his three seasons he played in 77 games, averaging 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds.He hailed from Corona, where he became a four star recruit at Corona Centennial High School, ranked the No. 47 high school basketball player in the nation his senior year.Hill was one of three Bruins players, along with LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley that were arrested for shoplifting in 2017 when the team was in Shanghai, China for a season-opening matchup against Georgia Tech. He was suspended for the entire 2017-18 season as a result.
Kevin Federline Spotted Smoking At Soccer Game As Feud With Ex Britney Spears Intensifies
Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline was spotted in full dad mode this past weekend, hitting the soccer field as he cheered on his 11-year-old daughter, Jordan. The former backup dancer attended the low-key Los Angeles sporting event with his family in tow, bringing along his parents, as well as his wife, Victoria Prince.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss
50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
hotnewhiphop.com
Celtics To Suspend Ime Udoka For An Entire Year Amid Nia Long Cheating Scandal
Ime Udoka is currently the biggest story in the entire NBA right now due to his relationship with a Boston Celtics staff member. These types of relationships are against the rules, and last night, it was revealed that Udoka would face significant punishment. Meanwhile, Udoka is currently being roasted on Twitter as this news revealed how he was cheating on his long-time partner, Nia Long.
D.A.'s office investigating Tory Lanez in alleged assault of singer August Alsina
Prosecutors in Los Angeles are investigating claims that Tory Lanez attacked singer August Alsina after a show in Chicago.
Darvin Ham, Rob Pelinka Lakers press conference canceled, fans speculate trade
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and team general manager Rob Pelinka were originally set to speak to the press on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Pacific Time. For some reason, however, the pre-scheduled press conference was abruptly canceled just before it started. Apparently, there was no reason given as to why the event was […] The post Darvin Ham, Rob Pelinka Lakers press conference canceled, fans speculate trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jordan Clarkson gets brutally honest on exodus of young stars amid LeBron James’ arrival
Jordan Clarkson used to be part of a young Los Angeles Lakers core together with the likes of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle, Lonzo Ball, and D’Angelo Russell, but their names have all vanished from the Lakers’ roster. For Clarkson, though, it all worked out fine for all of them, even if that meant […] The post Jordan Clarkson gets brutally honest on exodus of young stars amid LeBron James’ arrival appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina drops cryptic IG Story post after canceled press conference
The Los Angeles Lakers were supposed to provide the media with what appears to be some juicy details via press conference Tuesday, but that was scuttled just before its scheduled time. The reason for the nixing remains a mystery, paving the way for NBA fans to come up with countless theories, none more common than […] The post Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina drops cryptic IG Story post after canceled press conference appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
111K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 10