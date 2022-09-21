Former UCLA Bruin basketball player Jalen Hill has died at 22 years old. The news was confirmed by Hill's father, George, via his private Instagram account on Tuesday. While the cause of death remains unknown, Hill's family said he was in Costa Rica when he disappeared. Hill, who played forward and center with the Bruins, joined the team in 2017 before leaving the team during the 2021-2022 season due to depression and anxiety. During his three seasons he played in 77 games, averaging 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds.He hailed from Corona, where he became a four star recruit at Corona Centennial High School, ranked the No. 47 high school basketball player in the nation his senior year.Hill was one of three Bruins players, along with LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley that were arrested for shoplifting in 2017 when the team was in Shanghai, China for a season-opening matchup against Georgia Tech. He was suspended for the entire 2017-18 season as a result.

