Zba Closing Date

New DOT study looks expanding Shore Line East from Norwich to Rhode Island
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Riding the rails in southeastern Connecticut usually means being on an Amtrak train but there is a study underway that looks at expanding Shore Line East which now goes from New Haven to New London. The state Department of Transportation is looking at extending the passenger rail service north to […]
ctexaminer.com
Last Year’s Mass Release of Invasive Water Chestnut Bears Fruit on the Lower Connecticut River
A mass release of invasive water chestnut plants last year from a flood control pond in Hartford appears to have caused new infestations of the plant along the Connecticut River this year, according to environmentalists in the region who have been working to remove the plant. Anticipating heavy rain from...
zip06.com
Friendly Staff, Great Food, Trivia
NewsTimes
Fair Haven Oyster Co. hits the sweet spot of refined yet relaxed coastal fare
In a marina parking lot, a little cottage painted a pleasing slate blue stands against a backdrop of the Quinnipiac River, and steepled trees beyond. Sunset trails rosy fingers across the towers of rain clouds now passed, distracting my attention from the menu at the new Fair Haven Oyster Co. The restaurant is the brainchild of reigning Connecticut Chef of the Year Emily Mingrone. It opened this summer, but the shoreline seafood concept has been on her mind since before accolades and success made it possible.
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of Connecticut
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Long Wharf Pause OK’d; Truck Lot Squeaks In
A one-year building moratorium on Long Wharf is now in effect — but will almost certainly not stand in the way of a new truck trailer parking facility proposed for the current Sports Haven off-track-betting site. That’s the latest with the city’s plans for promoting dense residential and commercial...
Avon loses bid to keep records secret in ex-police chief's departure
Avon residents are a step closer to learning more about the accusations that led to the retirement of the town’s former police chief. A superior court judge on Tuesday rejected Avon’s bid to keep secret an 11-page document that describes incidents involving former Chief Mark Rinaldo. That 11-page...
Middletown Woman Wins $30K Lottery Prize After Buying Ticket At Gas Station
A woman won a $30,000 lottery prize after purchasing a ticket at a Connecticut gas station. Middlesex County resident Rose LaPadula, of Middletown, claimed the 30X Cash 9th Edition prize on Thursday, Sept. 15, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery said LaPadula typically buys her tickets at the same Valero (Hnz...
hk-now.com
HVFC Provides Mutual Aid to KVFC for Structure Fire
(September 22, 2022) — Haddam Volunteer Fire Company provided mutual aid to Killingworth this morning (Sept. 22) to assist with a working structure fire on N. Chestnut Hill Road. The occupants and two cats made it out of the home safely. Additional crews from Chester, Deep River, Essex, Guilford,...
Register Citizen
4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
New London police search for suspect in CVS robbery
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspected robber who allegedly stole just over $400 from a CVS. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said that a man entered the CVS on Bank Street and approached the cashier demanding the employee open the register. He told […]
Eyewitness News
Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
13-mile DOT detour not really that long
There has been some public confusion over how traffic in Glastonbury and Hebron will be affected by the replacement of a culvert that carries Route 94 over Foot Sawmill Brook in Hebron. WHERE: On Route 94, Gilead Street, in Hebron between the road’s intersections with Murphy Road and West Street...
Multiple crews battle Killingworth house fire
Nearly a dozen crews responded to a house fire in Killingworth Thursday morning.
From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, This $5.75 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities
Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have? A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.75 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
sheltonherald.com
Uneven playing field: Rich towns dominate CT high school sports amid deep inequalities
New training equipment. Sweatsuits and practice jerseys. Proper footwear for players. Access to private camps where players could hone their skills. Things rival schools have that New Britain can’t afford. At a recent practice, Abraham barked instruction to a team of eager athletes, including twins Kiatyanna and Kasianna Denmark....
34-Year-Old Accused Of Tearing Pride Flags From Local Democrat Organization's Sign In Tolland
A 34-year-old man was charged after police said he tore more than a dozen pride flags from a Connecticut Democrat organization's sign, which was already vandalized multiple times earlier this summer. Troopers responded to a report of an individual damaging property in the area of the I-84 eastbound on-ramp in...
20-Year-Old From Guilford Killed In Crash On Connector To I-95 In New Haven
A 20-year-old Connecticut man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and striking a metal guardrail. The crash took place in New Haven around 2:40 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, on the Route 34 connector to I-95. According to state police, Kareem Mohammad, of Guilford, was driving a Kawaski Ex...
State police: Serious injuries reported after motorcycle crash on I-95N in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Serious injuries were reported after a motorcycle crash on I-95N in New Haven on Monday afternoon, according to the state police. The crash occurred on the I-95 North on-ramp from Route 34 at 2:35 p.m. The Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. Unit responded to the scene. The on-ramp was closed for […]
New Britain Herald
Plainville Stadium Reunion at Berlin Fair Grounds to showcase local racing history
PLAINVILLE – The 14th annual Plainville Stadium Reunion this Saturday at the Berlin Fair Grounds will showcase local racing history. The reunion, sponsored by the Berlin Lions Club at Nutmeg Kart Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds at Beckley Road in Berlin. Visitors will be able to see the sort of vehicles that raced in the former Plainville Stadium, where the Lowe's Home Improvement now stands, during its heyday and meet some of the former racers.
