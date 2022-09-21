ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zip06.com

Friendly Staff, Great Food, Trivia

Carol Polyviou and her team have been working hard remaking Petrillo’s, 51 Boston Post Road, Madison. She tells us she’s hired a friendly staff and is focusing on making excellent pizza, along with menu packed with affordable items from both Italian and American cuisine. She plans to offer daily lunch and dinner specials, along with early bird specials. And for those of you who missed the trivia nights, they will be starting up again, every Wednesday, with David Lefkin. Welcome, Carol! Find out more at petrillospizza.com or by calling or call the restaurant at 203-245-3091.
MADISON, CT
NewsTimes

Fair Haven Oyster Co. hits the sweet spot of refined yet relaxed coastal fare

In a marina parking lot, a little cottage painted a pleasing slate blue stands against a backdrop of the Quinnipiac River, and steepled trees beyond. Sunset trails rosy fingers across the towers of rain clouds now passed, distracting my attention from the menu at the new Fair Haven Oyster Co. The restaurant is the brainchild of reigning Connecticut Chef of the Year Emily Mingrone. It opened this summer, but the shoreline seafood concept has been on her mind since before accolades and success made it possible.
NEW HAVEN, CT
#Zba Closing Date
New Haven Independent

Long Wharf Pause OK’d; Truck Lot Squeaks In

A one-year building moratorium on Long Wharf is now in effect — but will almost certainly not stand in the way of a new truck trailer parking facility proposed for the current Sports Haven off-track-betting site. That’s the latest with the city’s plans for promoting dense residential and commercial...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hk-now.com

HVFC Provides Mutual Aid to KVFC for Structure Fire

(September 22, 2022) — Haddam Volunteer Fire Company provided mutual aid to Killingworth this morning (Sept. 22) to assist with a working structure fire on N. Chestnut Hill Road. The occupants and two cats made it out of the home safely. Additional crews from Chester, Deep River, Essex, Guilford,...
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Register Citizen

4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
WOODSTOCK, CT
WTNH

New London police search for suspect in CVS robbery

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspected robber who allegedly stole just over $400 from a CVS. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said that a man entered the CVS on Bank Street and approached the cashier demanding the employee open the register. He told […]
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
WATERTOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

13-mile DOT detour not really that long

There has been some public confusion over how traffic in Glastonbury and Hebron will be affected by the replacement of a culvert that carries Route 94 over Foot Sawmill Brook in Hebron. WHERE: On Route 94, Gilead Street, in Hebron between the road’s intersections with Murphy Road and West Street...
HEBRON, CT
Robb Report

From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, This $5.75 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities

Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have?  A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.75 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Plainville Stadium Reunion at Berlin Fair Grounds to showcase local racing history

PLAINVILLE – The 14th annual Plainville Stadium Reunion this Saturday at the Berlin Fair Grounds will showcase local racing history. The reunion, sponsored by the Berlin Lions Club at Nutmeg Kart Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds at Beckley Road in Berlin. Visitors will be able to see the sort of vehicles that raced in the former Plainville Stadium, where the Lowe's Home Improvement now stands, during its heyday and meet some of the former racers.
BERLIN, CT

