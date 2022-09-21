ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

Community remembers longtime Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer

By Rob Romano
 2 days ago
EAU CLAIRE (WKBT) — More than 150 people attended the funeral for the late Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer on Tuesday.

Cramer died unexpectedly on September 13, one day after his birthday. He was 68 years old.

Cramer joined the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department in 1975. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, to whom he was married for 47 years.

On Tuesday, many described Cramer as a man of honor and integrity.

“It was a pleasure coming to work every day for him,” said Dustin Walters, a lieutenant with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department.

“He was just a great leader and a true inspiration,” he added.

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf called Cramer a pillar and a mentor. He said Cramer was always the first one to offer his help during a difficult situation.

“Whenever one of us was having a tough time or a major incident he was the first one to offer assistance,” Wolf said.

On Tuesday, many also described Cramer as someone who not only lived with integrity, but helped others reach their full potential.

Republican State Representative Jesse James said it was especially moving when Cramer said he was proud of him.

“He would always say that to me,” he said. “Every time we would have conversations and I’d talk to him about my dreams and aspirations,” he added.

On Tuesday, Governor Evers ordered all American flags in Eau Claire County lowered to half-staff in honor of Sheriff Cramer from sunrise to sunset.

