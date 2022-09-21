Five takeaways from Auburn's 2023 football schedule

The Tigers' 2023 schedule was released Tuesday night.
On the surface, Auburn's 2023 schedule is a little weird.
The non-conference game against California definitely helps that, but still. Everything just feels out of place.
However, the jumbling of opponents has made half of the schedule less daunting, something that I thought unobtainable given the division the Tigers play in.
The status of the current regime is up in the air, but if they make it to next season, there's a schedule that could allow Auburn to pick up some much needed victories
Here's five takeaways from the 2022 schedule.
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Join the Discord
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Like Auburn Daily on Facebook
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube
Buy Auburn Daily Merch
Comments / 0