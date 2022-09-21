Five takeaways from Auburn's 2023 football schedule

The Tigers' 2023 schedule was released Tuesday night.

On the surface, Auburn's 2023 schedule is a little weird.

The non-conference game against California definitely helps that, but still. Everything just feels out of place.

However, the jumbling of opponents has made half of the schedule less daunting, something that I thought unobtainable given the division the Tigers play in.

The status of the current regime is up in the air, but if they make it to next season, there's a schedule that could allow Auburn to pick up some much needed victories

Here's five takeaways from the 2022 schedule.

The first four games are... weird The Tigers have two road trips in the beginning of the season. Sept. 2nd vs UMass Sept. 9th at California Sept. 16th vs Samford Sept. 23rd at Texas A&M Initially, Cal feels like a game that Auburn should be favored in. How this season finishes may tell us more about that game. Traveling to California, coming back for a game in Jordan-Hare, and then traveling to College Station, Texas, will be a little out of the ordinary. Oh, and Auburn plays UMass for the first time ever. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Georgia and Alabama are in significantly different stretches of the slate Playing Georgia has proven to be a turning point for many a team over the past few seasons. And not in a positive way. For Auburn, a physical matchup against a rival could come at no worse stretch. Sept. 23rd at Texas A&M Sept. 30th vs Georgia Oct. 7th - BYE Oct. 14th at LSU Oct. 21st vs Ole Miss Thankfully, there is a bye week sandwiched between this gauntlet four game stretch. Also another positive, the Iron Bowl is played before these three contests: Nov. 4th at Vanderbilt Nov. 11th at Arkansas Nov. 18th vs New Mexico State Not a terrible way to end the season. © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

A bowl game feels obtainable Wins : Vs UMass, vs Samford, at Vanderbilt, vs New Mexico State 50/50 games : at California, at LSU, vs Ole Miss, vs Mississippi State Losses : at Texas A&M, vs Georgia, at Arkansas, vs Alabama If Auburn splits the 50/50 games, there's your bowl game. © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt Auburn draws Vanderbilt as their rotational SEC East opponent. Free win? Maybe. Know this: The series between Auburn and Vanderbilt is tied 21-21-1. Now, Auburn is 14-2 in the series since 1978, but still. Something worthy to note. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Overall, the schedule isn't weak, but weaker than normal The back half of the schedule could have been more difficult. The Tigers getting Georgia and Alabama at home is nice, but not the reason this schedule isn't as strong as it could be. Getting LSU after the bye is nice. Vanderbilt is a great draw. Road games against Cal, A&M, and Arkansas are all winnable. Alex Keller/Auburn Athletics

