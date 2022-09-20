ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

upr.org

Salt Lake man arrested after firing a gun at 3 minors

Salt Lake City police say 21-year-old Siupapa Muliaga shot at a group of juveniles near 170 West and 200 North on Thursday around 1:30am. Muliaga was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and charged with felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. According to police,...
ksl.com

Teen who tried to take school officer's gun last year arrested in new gun case, police say

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Cottonwood Heights police have arrested a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man they say gave the boy a gun. That same boy was arrested a year ago and accused of attacking a school resource officer at Brighton High School and trying to take her gun, according to a police booking affidavit. The investigation into what the 16-year-old intended to do with the gun he obtained, or whether he had made any threats on social media, was underway Friday, according to Cottonwood Heights police.
ABC4

Ogden police officers learning to strengthen their emotional intelligence

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police work continues to evolve across the country and it’s no different here in Utah. The Ogden Police Department is spending the week being trained by the RITE Academy which focuses on social, racial and emotional intelligence. How does that improve police work? According to the academy, “Employees with emotional intelligence regulate themselves […]
ABC4

Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday.  Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
ABC4

School District finds ‘no evidence’ of SLC teacher accused of discrimination

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representatives of Granite School District have reportedly found no legal violations in an investigation of a fourth grade teacher at William Penn Elementary who allegedly posted a social media video where she expressed “very disconcerting” information regarding her classroom and students.  Sometime before or during Aug. of 2022, the teacher […]
KUTV

Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
ABC4

Provo church vandalized in alleged burglary

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Provo Police are asking for information after a Methodist Church in Provo was damaged in a burglary call. On Monday, Sept. 19, Provo Police responded to a burglary at the Talateu Maae Kahau Tongan United Methodist Church at 1044 North Geneva Road. Officers say they found multiple broken windows and damaged […]
kslnewsradio.com

What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
