Read full article on original website
Related
upr.org
Salt Lake man arrested after firing a gun at 3 minors
Salt Lake City police say 21-year-old Siupapa Muliaga shot at a group of juveniles near 170 West and 200 North on Thursday around 1:30am. Muliaga was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and charged with felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. According to police,...
ksl.com
Teen who tried to take school officer's gun last year arrested in new gun case, police say
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Cottonwood Heights police have arrested a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man they say gave the boy a gun. That same boy was arrested a year ago and accused of attacking a school resource officer at Brighton High School and trying to take her gun, according to a police booking affidavit. The investigation into what the 16-year-old intended to do with the gun he obtained, or whether he had made any threats on social media, was underway Friday, according to Cottonwood Heights police.
ksl.com
Salt Lake man arrested after shooting at juveniles, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who police say shot at a group of juveniles was arrested by Salt lake police overnight. Siupapa Muliaga, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. About 1:45...
Gephardt Daily
Latest scam hits home with law enforcement, triggers angry response from Utah County Sheriff’s Office
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 22, 2022 — Police regularly issue scam alerts for the public, warning of phone and online scams, but the latest round of a familiar scam touched a nerve in the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “Scammers are blood-sucking creeps who prey on people who want...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ogden police officers learning to strengthen their emotional intelligence
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police work continues to evolve across the country and it’s no different here in Utah. The Ogden Police Department is spending the week being trained by the RITE Academy which focuses on social, racial and emotional intelligence. How does that improve police work? According to the academy, “Employees with emotional intelligence regulate themselves […]
KSLTV
Police: Man arrested after firing near 3 juveniles during fight
SALT LAKE CITY — A 21-year-old man was arrested overnight in Salt Lake City after police say he allegedly fired several shots into the air during a fight with three juveniles. It all started at 1:33 a.m. Thursday after SLC911 received multiple reports of shots being fired near 1740...
The Justice Files: The Salt Lake City strangler wanted to be executed
WEST VALLEY Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Roberto Arguelles was under the glare of the public eye. It was 1996 and Arguelles confessed to being a serial killer. He was already a convicted sexual predator, but these latest revelations unveiled the true nature of what some called an “evil” man. Arguelles was charged with four counts […]
Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday. Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
ksl.com
'They're all in imminent danger': Video shows violence after prison allowed gangs to mingle
DRAPER — Grainy video captured by surveillance cameras inside the former state prison in Draper shows cell doors pop open. Seconds later, the fighting starts. Utah's Department of Corrections refused to hand over the surveillance video in response to a public records request, but KSL-TV was rolling when portions of the footage were shown in open court.
School District finds ‘no evidence’ of SLC teacher accused of discrimination
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representatives of Granite School District have reportedly found no legal violations in an investigation of a fourth grade teacher at William Penn Elementary who allegedly posted a social media video where she expressed “very disconcerting” information regarding her classroom and students. Sometime before or during Aug. of 2022, the teacher […]
eastidahonews.com
Judge finds Utah man guilty of assaulting son for refusing to go on LDS mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield, Utah man has been found guilty of assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51, was convicted...
The Justice Files: Margo Bond encounters the Salt Lake City strangler Pt. 2
WEST VALLEY Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Margo Bond disappeared in February, 1992–though she wasn’t the only one. Over the following weeks, three young teens also disappeared. At the time, authorities didn’t know the two cases were connected. Margo Bond was the oldest victim. Her son said that she was at the wrong place at the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV
Family of Linden Cameron settle lawsuit over SLCPD shooting of 13-year-old boy with autism
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department reached a settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit stemming from a shooting in September 2020 that left a 13-year-old boy with autism with life-changing injuries and emotional trauma. The family of Linden Cameron's lawsuit against Salt Lake City will...
ksl.com
Taylorsville couple recovering following random attack in their home
TAYLORSVILLE — As a Taylorsville couple continues to recover from a violent home invasion that police say was committed by a 15-year-old boy who picked his victims at random, friends of the couple are trying to raise money for their medical bills. Early Wednesday, a couple was asleep in...
KUTV
Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
Provo church vandalized in alleged burglary
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Provo Police are asking for information after a Methodist Church in Provo was damaged in a burglary call. On Monday, Sept. 19, Provo Police responded to a burglary at the Talateu Maae Kahau Tongan United Methodist Church at 1044 North Geneva Road. Officers say they found multiple broken windows and damaged […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Utah man arrested after allegedly hitting school bus driver, threatening to kill passengers
SUNSET, Utah — A 57-year-old man was arrested Friday after police say he hit a school bus driver and then threatened to kill him and the rest of the passengers on board. Barry Gene Bambrough was arrested and booked into jail on charges of:. assault on a peace officer...
kslnewsradio.com
What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City man chases, catches thieves who tried stealing catalytic converter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man chased after a thief, in the middle of the night, who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from his truck and it was all caught on camera. The victim, Chris Martin, of this attempted theft has been targeted before and the second...
ksl.com
Rape case moved to juvenile court after documents show refugee was 3 years younger
SALT LAKE CITY — Prosecutors filed criminal charges against a refugee from Ethiopia in January, accusing the 21-year-old of raping a 12-year-old girl in Sandy when he was 19. Except the refugee isn't 21 and he was actually only 16 when the alleged crime occurred. Now, prosecutors have scrambled...
Comments / 0