Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
PREP ROUNDUP: Hinton volleyball goes perfect at East Tournament
SIOUX CITY – Hinton won all six of its volleyball matches Saturday at the Sioux City East Tournament. The Blackhawks improved to 16-0 on the year with the 6-0 performance Saturday. The Blackhawks are back in action against Akron-Westfield Tuesday. Hinton 2, East 0: Hinton defeated East 21-19, 21-15.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Mount Marty earns first GPAC win in program history against Briar Cliff
SIOUX CITY — One team felt like it had a great week of practice while the other one was disappointed with how its week went. The Mount Marty University football team defeated Briar Cliff 41-19 on Saturday at Memorial Field, and the Chargers were the ones who weren’t pleased at how they prepared and played this week.
Sioux City Journal
Hinton exerts defensive dominance to doom Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-0
Hinton's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-0 in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup on September 24. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
WEEK 4 COLLEGE CAPSULES: Northwestern, Dordt are back home
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern College football team returns home on Saturday with a 1 p.m. matchup against Concordia, and the Red Raiders will seek to win their third game of the season. Northwestern was on the road last week and beat Jamestown 48-3. The Red Raiders have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Halt: Moville Woodbury Central pushes the mute button on Lawton-Bronson's offense 42-0
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Moville Woodbury Central bottled Lawton-Bronson 42-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup. Moville Woodbury Central drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lawton-Bronson after the first quarter. The Wildcats opened a huge 27-0 gap over...
Sioux City Journal
Briar Cliff keeps preaching message of process and execution
SIOUX CITY — Even though the Briar Cliff University football team kept the game last week against Morningside close, the message this week was still about process and execution. Sure, the Chargers were happy with the way they played in the first half in a 59-23 loss to the...
Sioux City Journal
Ankeny Centennial squeaks past Sioux City S.C. East in tight tilt 31-28
Ankeny Centennial fans held their breath in an uneasy 31-28 victory over Sioux City S.C. East on September 23 in Iowa football. Sioux City S.C. East authored a promising start, taking a 13-7 advantage over Ankeny Centennial at the end of the first quarter. The Jaguars' offense moved in front...
Sioux City Journal
Sergeant Bluff-Luton races in front to lap Sioux Center 28-6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 28-6 win over Sioux Center in Iowa high school football action on September 23. Sergeant Bluff-Luton jumped in front of Sioux Center 21-6 to begin the second quarter. Sergeant Bluff-Luton jumped to a 28-6 lead heading into the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
Westside Ar-We-Va manhandles Sioux City Siouxland Christian 44-20
It would have taken a herculean effort for Sioux City Siouxland Christian to claim this one, and Westside Ar-We-Va wouldn't allow that in a 44-20 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup. Westside Ar-We-Va drew first blood by forging a 14-8 margin over Sioux City Siouxland Christian after the...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: South Dakota's offense stalls in second half against North Dakota State
VERMILLION, S.D. – After taking a 17-10 lead into the halftime break, the University of South Dakota football team struggled to move the ball in the second half of a 34-17 loss to North Dakota State on Saturday. Turnovers were the story of the first half, as the two...
Sioux City Journal
Blank check: Remsen St. Mary's writes off Fort Dodge St. Edmond with nothing but zeroes 63-0
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Remsen St. Mary's' 63-0 blanking of Fort Dodge St. Edmond in an Iowa high school football matchup. Remsen St. Mary's opened with a 21-0 advantage over Fort Dodge St. Edmond through the...
Sioux City Journal
Some kind of impressive: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic pounds Akron-Westfield 48-26
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic showed top form to dominate Akron-Westfield during a 48-26 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup. The Jays fought to a 21-12 intermission margin at the Westerners' expense. Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters. Conditioning showed as the Jays outscored the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic stops Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley in snug affair 7-6
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic walked the high-wire before edging Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley 7-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23. Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley after the first quarter. Orange City MOC-Floyd...
Sioux City Journal
Ames dims lights on Sioux City S.C. North 57-28
Ames rolled past Sioux City S.C. North for a comfortable 57-28 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23. Last season, Ames and Sioux City S.C. North squared off with September 24, 2021 at Ames High School last season. For a full recap, click here. Recently on...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Disturbing Fact!
Disturbing Fact! Our Jackie Smith is the only female Iowa State Senator west of Ames!! Jackie is a public servant, not a political divider. She is a lifelong educator who will work together to support our schools and our freedoms. Help keep Jackie in the IA Senate working for us! -- Donna Marsh, Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Joshua Lynn Pedersen, 46, Moville, Iowa, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Maurice Deon LeFlore, 36, Marcus, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison. Darnell David Smith, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft...
Sioux City Journal
Navy SEAL tells Heelan to persevere when others doubt their ability to succeed
SIOUX CITY – Boyd Renner encouraged Bishop Heelan High School students Friday to persevere whenever someone doubts their ability to succeed. The decorated Navy SEAL spoke from experience. Renner said he grew up poor in Colorado. One of his best friends in high school joined the Navy and convinced...
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on drug, firearm offenses
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Karom Bol, 19. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Bol is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl as well as on firearm offenses.
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: Take advantage of presidential hopefuls' visits to Iowa
In case you weren’t looking, the parade of potential presidential candidates has begun. Several GOP hopefuls have appeared in Iowa -- home to the first-in-the-nation caucuses -- to support candidates for state offices. Thursday night, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Sioux City, where he was the keynote speaker at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner.
Sioux City Journal
Pierson man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY -- A Pierson, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Zackary Smith, 35, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Friday to 140 months in prison.
Comments / 0