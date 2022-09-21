Moorhead School Board Candidate Ken Lucier voices strong opposition to outside influences affecting local decisions

Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead School Board Candidate Clint Rossland hopes to bring data-based decision making to the district
(Moorhead, MN) -- A 12-year resident and longtime contributor to Moorhead Public Schools. Clint Rossland is a Health Systems Engineer at Sanford Health and is running to become a member of the Moorhead School Board. He says he will use prior experiences he has in the city, saying he a participant in multiple discussions regarding the new middle and high schools, and led the referendum committee to build the new high school. Rossland says he wants to continue his commitment to the community through the school board.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police Sergeant shares why he is running to become school board member
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Police Sergeant is running to become a member of the city's school board. Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz joined WDAY Midday to speak about his priorities as a candidate. He spoke on his interest in youth programs, and addressed his experience in committees and programs across the Minnesota and even across the country.
valleynewslive.com
A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND
NOME, N.D. (KFYR) - As more and more people move to urban areas, abandoned schools in rural North Dakota have become the norm. But there’s one in eastern North Dakota that’s gotten a second life. It could be said a thriving school is the soul of a town....
valleynewslive.com
New citizens from across North Dakota celebrate naturalization
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There was a large group of accomplished people leaving NDSU’s Barry hall but they weren’t college students. They were 140 husbands, wives, brothers and sisters from all over North Dakota that walked out of the building as new citizens of the United States.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo City Commission investigating claims citizens were wrongfully denied voting rights during primary election
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is looking into claims that some registered voters were not allowed to vote in the June election .. because electronic records wrongly indicated they weren't citizens. "The second problem was then once they were identified as non-citizens there was confusion about how to...
Fargo, ND Commissioner “We Have To Take Back Our Downtown”
The city of Fargo and the rest of the state of North Dakota might not always see eye-to-eye on social issues, but it's safe to say we all agree that we should all enjoy the right to feel safe in our communities. Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has concerns about...
valleynewslive.com
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday night, Fargo city leaders voted to demolish a house that’s been a problem in a Fargo neighborhood for years. The property in question is 924 5th St. S., right next to Hawthorne Elementary School. The two-story home has been declared a dangerous building, including issues with trash, plumbing, broken windows and fire damage.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Hornbacher's serves up hot turkey sandwiches to benefit United Way Cass-Clay
(Fargo, ND) -- Hot turkey sandwiches were served up Thursday to benefit a local agency. "You know it's so much more than just a hot turkey sandwich lunch. All the dollars raised today go into our campaign to help families and youth fight poverty right here in the community," said United Way of Cass-Clay President Karla Isley.
valleynewslive.com
Rise in STDs locally and nationally sparking major concern
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise both in the metro and across the country, and it’s sparking major concern with healthcare officials calling on more screenings and better communication on safe sex among partners and families. The CDC says 2.5 million STI...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo non profit marks milestone for furniture giveaways
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo organization is marking a milestone for its furniture giveaways. The Furniture Mission of the Red River Valley held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday to mark its service to one thousand homes in just over two years. The group provides gently used furniture to those in...
valleynewslive.com
City leaders discuss growing safety concerns in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The need for addressing public safety in downtown Fargo is sparking conversation among neighbors and city leaders. “It’s getting more and more stressful just to walk the streets,” said Kyler Renfrow, a resident of downtown Fargo. Renfrow regularly walks his dog down...
kfgo.com
City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn concerned about downtown public safety, calls for crack down
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn says, “it’s time to take back downtown. He’s talking about public safety. He wants a larger police presence to crack down on what he calls harassment and aggressive panhandlers. Piepkorn said the perception is that downtown is not...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Ex-convict who served 29 years for murder shows support for new REIGNITE initiative at Cass County Jail
(Fargo, ND) -- A former convict who spent 29 years in prison for murder was among those who gathered in Fargo Wednesday to help jumpstart the new R.E.I.G.N.I.T.E. initiative at the Cass County Jail. "We all are going to make mistakes. I made probably the worst mistake you could ever...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nurse staffing levels up and Covid-19 case numbers are down at Essentia Health in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The news is relatively good when it comes to nurse staffing levels at Essentia Health in Fargo. "I would say it's probably more in the 90 to 95 percent. I don't have the exact statistics but we are almost back to where we were pre-covid. But our volumes have been higher. So typically we had opened bed positions and now on a day-to-day basis we are running right up against our capacity," said the hospital's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter, while giving an exclusive update on Essentia's current operations.
valleynewslive.com
‘Hundreds’ of racist bags dropped in West Fargo neighborhood, police investigating
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo police are asking for your help identifying those responsible for distributing racist materials throughout a West Fargo neighborhood. Driveways, sidewalks and yards were littered with hundreds of small bags were throughout The Wilds, in the south side of town, containing a postcard...
valleynewslive.com
Gobble it up this lunch hour for a good cause
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hornbacher’s Gobble it Up for United Way is happening Thursday, September 22 at 11 am to 1 pm at every Hornbachers location. The event is to help raise money for United Way to give back to the community. People are invited to donate...
kvrr.com
Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November. The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors. The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Public Service offers $500 rebates to residents seeking electric vehicle "Flex Chargers"
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead Public Service is looking to gain insights on the popularity of electric vehicles in the city and attempting to save you some money while doing it. Moorhead Public Service is offering a $500 rebate for electric vehicle owners who purchase a ChargePoint Home Flex charge for their home, along with a separate $50 rebate asking residents if they have either a hybrid or electric vehicle with a charging station in their home. The rebates are coming from Missouri River Energy Services, a joint action non-profit power agency.
Fatal shooting by officers in North Dakota ruled justified
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota's attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff.Negotiators urged Martinez to come out of the house without his weapon.Wrigley says 20 to 25 rounds were fired by the officers and five gunshots struck Martinez, who died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.Neighbors were told to stay indoors during the standoff.
kfgo.com
Federal agents, including the DEA, raid home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood
FARGO (KFGO) – Federal agents moved into Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood early Wednesday in what is being called a “planned, proactive operation.”. It involved agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, investigators from Homeland Security, and officers with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. They were at home 812 7th Street South, located a block south of the Fargo Public School District headquarters.
