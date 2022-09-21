Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers gameChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Royals CEO John Sherman to hold press conference at 2 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman will hold a press conference Wednesday at 2 p.m. KCTV5 will stream the press conference live here. The Royals have 14 games remaining this season. They are currently 59-89.
Wedding DJ still canceling and taking money, more Kansas City couples say
More couples are accusing local wedding DJ Mark Tucker of cancelling on them and never giving them their money back.
3 Kansas City-area business owners accused of wiring drug money to Mexico
Three Kansas City area business owners are among 47 people who've been indicted on a drug trafficking conspiracy worth $4.7 million.
kshb.com
Gardner-Edgerton, Oak Park coaches awarded Chiefs Coach of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gardner-Edgerton head coach Jesse Owens and Oak Park High School coach Ken Clemens were honored as Kansas City Chiefs Coach of the Week. Clemens earned the award after leading the Northmen to a 48-6 victory over Truman High School. The Northmen now stand at 4-0 on the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grocery deals at Kansas City-area stores Sept. 21-27
Kansas City grocery stores are offering daily and weekly sales to help shoppers save money Sept. 21-27.
islands.com
Nonstop Flights from Kansas City to the Caribbean
The good news for people living in and around Kansas City is that Kansas City International Airport offers plenty of direct flights to cities all over the continental United States. Looking to spend a weekend enjoying the best of Austin’s celebrated culinary scene? There’s a flight for that. Ready to take the crew to Las Vegas for a weekend of debauchery that, of course, stays there? There’s a flight for that. Kids been begging to get down to Orlando for a few days of theme park hopping? A flight from KCI can have you there in under a few hours.
Visit KCK taco trail continues to draw customers to minority-owned businesses
KCK started its Taco Trail during the height of the pandemic, two years later businesses continue to see the impact.
Longtime Kansas City eatery makes New York Times’ Restaurant List for 2022
The New York Times has named a 71-year-old Kansas City eatery among its favorite restaurants of 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019
ACME Cleansing Company Building, 3200 Gilham Road, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. At one time, this building was a manufacturing facility. The architectural design of this old building depicts the late 19th and 20th-century revival style. The foundation was concrete and the walls were brick. The property is less than one acre. Located at 32 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri, this building dates back to 1925. The purpose of the plant was to serve as a cleansing plant for household scale garments and upholstery.
kshb.com
Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Mission North QB Jacob Needham
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Our Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week this week doesn't like the attention, so we gave him more of it. Shawnee Mission North quarterback Jacob Needham was secretly captured on video picking up trash in the stands recently after one of his games. The video of...
Kansas City investigating if large event violated plea agreement at Westside home
A neighbor’s video from Friday night shows a catering van and a Cadillac stretch limousine in front of a Kansas City home on Jefferson Street.
Former Oak Park teacher, coach serving 30-day shock time
Former North Kansas City School District teacher and Oak Park coach pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a student in Clay County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sneak peek inside the new Kansas City International Airport
Kansas City International Airport is set to open a new terminal in March. However, work is still underway.
KCTV 5
‘I’m upset’: Business owners working to move forward after string of break-ins along Troost Ave.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wednesday looked like any other day inside Urban Cafe at 55th and Troost. But outside, the boarded up door told a different story. “They just busted up the windows and threw the cash drawer all over the floor. It looked like they were mainly frustrated that there was no money available for them,” said Justin Clark, owner of the restaurant.
inkansascity.com
From Best Restaurant to Best Whiskey, Best Coffee Shop, and Best Champagne Bar, KC Businesses Get National Recognition
While we don’t need national awards and publications to let us know which Kansas City restaurants, bars, and coffee shops are our favorites, there’s something special about local Kansas City businesses receiving national recognition. In September, six local businesses were featured on national “best of” lists for categories...
84-year-old found guilty in 2017 death of Kansas City attorney
A Jackson County jury has found 84-year-old David Jungerman guilty in the 2017 killing of Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kshb.com
Cooler air, showers in forecast for Kansas City region
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The rain is all around us and the chance is increasing. Much cooler air will be around for a couple of days. Tonight: A few showers will be around tonight. A few spots will likely stay dry. Wind: NE 10-20 mph. Low: 57°
KCTV 5
Police present at GM plant in KCK after ‘disgruntled employee’ makes ‘threatening comments’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - If you saw some police at the General Motors plant in KCK, it appears it was simply because they were asked to drive around the lot after a disgruntled worker made threatening comments. KCTV5 News received a handful of phone calls Thursday afternoon around 3:30...
The Cass County Courthouse building is part of the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District
Cass County Courthouse in Harrisonville, Missouri.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Several buildings contribute to the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District. This district began developing between 1880 and around 1943. The architectural styles include Renaissance Revival, Tudor Revival, Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, and Italianate.
Independence woman killed after crashing into semi-trailer on US 36
The highway patrol said a semi with a trailer was broken down in the roadway when it was struck in the rear by the driver of a Toyota Highlander.
Comments / 0