Kansas City, MO

kshb.com

Gardner-Edgerton, Oak Park coaches awarded Chiefs Coach of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gardner-Edgerton head coach Jesse Owens and Oak Park High School coach Ken Clemens were honored as Kansas City Chiefs Coach of the Week. Clemens earned the award after leading the Northmen to a 48-6 victory over Truman High School. The Northmen now stand at 4-0 on the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
islands.com

Nonstop Flights from Kansas City to the Caribbean

The good news for people living in and around Kansas City is that Kansas City International Airport offers plenty of direct flights to cities all over the continental United States. Looking to spend a weekend enjoying the best of Austin’s celebrated culinary scene? There’s a flight for that. Ready to take the crew to Las Vegas for a weekend of debauchery that, of course, stays there? There’s a flight for that. Kids been begging to get down to Orlando for a few days of theme park hopping? A flight from KCI can have you there in under a few hours.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Rex Hudler
Steve Physioc
CJ Coombs

The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019

ACME Cleansing Company Building, 3200 Gilham Road, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. At one time, this building was a manufacturing facility. The architectural design of this old building depicts the late 19th and 20th-century revival style. The foundation was concrete and the walls were brick. The property is less than one acre. Located at 32 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri, this building dates back to 1925. The purpose of the plant was to serve as a cleansing plant for household scale garments and upholstery.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Mission North QB Jacob Needham

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Our Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week this week doesn't like the attention, so we gave him more of it. Shawnee Mission North quarterback Jacob Needham was secretly captured on video picking up trash in the stands recently after one of his games. The video of...
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

‘I’m upset’: Business owners working to move forward after string of break-ins along Troost Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wednesday looked like any other day inside Urban Cafe at 55th and Troost. But outside, the boarded up door told a different story. “They just busted up the windows and threw the cash drawer all over the floor. It looked like they were mainly frustrated that there was no money available for them,” said Justin Clark, owner of the restaurant.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

From Best Restaurant to Best Whiskey, Best Coffee Shop, and Best Champagne Bar, KC Businesses Get National Recognition

While we don’t need national awards and publications to let us know which Kansas City restaurants, bars, and coffee shops are our favorites, there’s something special about local Kansas City businesses receiving national recognition. In September, six local businesses were featured on national “best of” lists for categories...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Cooler air, showers in forecast for Kansas City region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The rain is all around us and the chance is increasing. Much cooler air will be around for a couple of days. Tonight: A few showers will be around tonight. A few spots will likely stay dry. Wind: NE 10-20 mph. Low: 57°
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Cass County Courthouse building is part of the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District

Cass County Courthouse in Harrisonville, Missouri.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Several buildings contribute to the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District. This district began developing between 1880 and around 1943. The architectural styles include Renaissance Revival, Tudor Revival, Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, and Italianate.
HARRISONVILLE, MO

