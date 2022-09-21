ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

K2 Radio

Happy Fall Y'all, Prepare for a Wet & Wild Day

The dog days of summer are officially over. Today is the first day of Fall--AKA the autumnal equinox. Time to pull out your plastic gourd collection and fuzzy sweaters. The National Weather Service predicts Casper will have scattered showers and thunder until 2:00 PM, and winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) 3 NCHS students go uber-western for 'Western Day'

CASPER, Wyo. — Laughing and yelling children at Park Elementary School leaped from the swings and playground equipment during recess and ran toward the fence on Thursday, all unable to resist a closer look at two horses slowly walking by along Center Street. The horses were guided by three...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: Sunny Skies in Casper

According to the National Weather Service, today's high is near 78, but be warned--wind gusts could get as high as 22 mph. Right now it looks like we may get showers after 8 p.m. with continued wind, and that trend will carry over into Wednesday as well. The leaves are...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Casper Structure Fire On the 1000 Block of Sussex

--- Most electrical fires are caused by faulty outlets or sockets that aren't properly grounded. Outdated electric wiring is also a common cause of electrical fires. If your home is over twenty years old, it might not have the wiring capacity to handle all the appliances in today's average home: wide-screen TVs, multiple computers/lap tops, ovens, a washer and dryer...etcetera.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper, Get Ready For A Great Time With A Wyoming Author

It wasn't long ago that Buffalo, Wyoming turned into Durant, WY for Longmire Days. The celebration, attended by many lovers of the Longmire book series and TV show, was started by the creator of Walt Longmire and the book series Craig Johnson. The event began in 2012, the same year...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Investigators determine cause of Casper house fire that displaced family

CASPER, Wyo. — Investigators have determined the cause of a Saturday, Sept. 17 house fire that displaced a Casper family. The late Saturday night house fire on the 1000 block of Sussex was caused by an electrical outlet failure, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said in a press release on Thursday. The determination was reached by Casper Fire-EMS investigators in collaboration with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Early Voting Begins in Natrona County on Friday

While the general election in Wyoming is on Nov. 8, people in Natrona County and across the state will be able to begin voting absentee starting Sept. 23. To request an absentee ballot, you can call the Natrona County clerk's office at 307-235-9217, go in person to the office at 200 North Center Street Room 154, send a completed absentee form to their email at elections@natronacounty-wy.gov, or mail that same form to the county clerk's office.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

