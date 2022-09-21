Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Evansville Fire Department Extending Haunted Maze Event To Three Nights
It's just about that time. The leaves are falling. The sun is setting. The night is coming. So, too, is Halloween and some of the community's favorite events are coming back bigger, and badder, and better than ever. This October in Casper will feature witches, and werewolves, haunted houses and...
Smoke & Soul Festival/BBQ Competition Returning to Casper on October 8
Very few things go better together than live music and BBQ. The Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming know this, which is why they've created the 'Smoke & Soul Fest,' which combines live music with smoked meat and beer. Does it get any better than that?. The event, which is a...
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event is This Thursday at Black Tooth Brewery
Single adults of all age groups and walks of life can rejoice again, because the monthly Mix and Mingle Singles Event returns this Thursday. This month's event well be at a new location, Black Tooth Brewing Company, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022. The event...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Archaeological site wrong spot for wind turbine sculpture, Fort Caspar Museum Association says
CASPER, Wyo. — A site being looked at near Fort Caspar Museum is the wrong place to install a new art sculpture resembling Stonehenge, the vice president of the Fort Caspar Museum Association said on Wednesday. “Fort Caspar Museum Association would not be in favor of putting it there,”...
Happy Fall Y’all, Prepare for a Wet & Wild Day
The dog days of summer are officially over. Today is the first day of Fall--AKA the autumnal equinox. Time to pull out your plastic gourd collection and fuzzy sweaters. The National Weather Service predicts Casper will have scattered showers and thunder until 2:00 PM, and winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Casper Professor and Writer Puts Out A New Novel About Wild Horses
Chad Hansen came to Casper College at “the turn of the century” he jokes with students. He’s been teaching sociology there since 2001, but in the summers he and his wife like to go to their special place in Red Feather Lakes. “It’s a small village,” said...
Wyoming’s Fave Best-Selling Author Returns to Cheyenne in October
When it comes to famous Wyomingites, best-selling author CJ Box lands in my top three. A Casper, Wyoming native, Box has been capturing the beauty and mystery of Wyoming in his novels for well over two decades. His first book, Open Season, was published in 2001 and launched CJ Box into writing fame.
oilcity.news
Star Yak Ranch gets behind David Street Station’s quest to secure $90K grant; Wednesday marks last day to vote
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, social media celebrity Jeffree Star’s Star Yak Ranch encouraged people to support David Street Station in its quest to secure a $90,000 Levitt Foundation AMP Grant Award. “David Street Station is such an important place in Casper and we’re in love with what...
Natrona County Public Library Showcasing ‘Banned Books’ This Month With Feature Display
Did you know that this week is 'Banned Books Week?'. Yes, that's a thing; a pretty important thing, actually, and Natrona County's very own library is 'celebrating' the event by showcasing a display of banned books right in the center of their library. Now, this may seem like a fairly...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) 3 NCHS students go uber-western for ‘Western Day’
CASPER, Wyo. — Laughing and yelling children at Park Elementary School leaped from the swings and playground equipment during recess and ran toward the fence on Thursday, all unable to resist a closer look at two horses slowly walking by along Center Street. The horses were guided by three...
Casper-Turned-LA Filmmaker Seeking Extras For Film Inspired By His Life, Starring Twilight Actor
It's a stretch of road in Casper that serves many purposes. For some, it's a place to drag race. For others, it's simply a place to gather with friends under lights, without continual harassment from others. But for a lot of people, the area served more nefarious purposes. For Chance...
oilcity.news
Salt Creek Highway bridge damaged in crash repairable but delays will continue, WYDOT determines
CASPER, Wyo. — Damage to a bridge over Casper Creek along Wyoming Highway 254, also known as Salt Creek Highway, is expected to be repairable, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said on Wednesday. The under-construction bridge was damaged when a driver disregarded road closure signs and crashed into it...
WATCH: Jeffree Star Talks Being a Permanent WYO Resident and Skin Care
What is it about the state of Wyoming that keeps attracting celebrities? Maybe with the advent of social media, it's just impossible to keep how great it is here a secret. Jeffree Star definitely knows and he isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Earlier today (Wednesday, September 21st, 2022), he posted...
Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: Sunny Skies in Casper
According to the National Weather Service, today's high is near 78, but be warned--wind gusts could get as high as 22 mph. Right now it looks like we may get showers after 8 p.m. with continued wind, and that trend will carry over into Wednesday as well. The leaves are...
oilcity.news
Cheyenne mayor: Proposed $1.1B meat-packing plant would be among largest in North America
CASPER, Wyo. — Cheyenne could be getting one of North America’s largest meat-packing plants, Mayor Patrick Collins said in his weekly “Mayor’s Minute” column. The proposed facility would be built in Cheyenne’s Swan Ranch Business Park, Collins said. “It is early in the process,...
UPDATE: Casper Structure Fire On the 1000 Block of Sussex
--- Most electrical fires are caused by faulty outlets or sockets that aren't properly grounded. Outdated electric wiring is also a common cause of electrical fires. If your home is over twenty years old, it might not have the wiring capacity to handle all the appliances in today's average home: wide-screen TVs, multiple computers/lap tops, ovens, a washer and dryer...etcetera.
Casper, Get Ready For A Great Time With A Wyoming Author
It wasn't long ago that Buffalo, Wyoming turned into Durant, WY for Longmire Days. The celebration, attended by many lovers of the Longmire book series and TV show, was started by the creator of Walt Longmire and the book series Craig Johnson. The event began in 2012, the same year...
oilcity.news
Investigators determine cause of Casper house fire that displaced family
CASPER, Wyo. — Investigators have determined the cause of a Saturday, Sept. 17 house fire that displaced a Casper family. The late Saturday night fire on the 1000 block of Sussex was caused by an electrical outlet failure, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said in a press release on Thursday. The determination was reached by Casper Fire-EMS investigators in collaboration with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.
PHOTOS: 19th Annual Breaking the Silence Walk Offers Healing, Harmony, & Hope
It's a nickname he's had for a long time and now, 16 years after his death, it's what they call him still. Dennis Stoeger was 31 years old when he died by suicide. His brother had been killed in a car accident years prior, and that's something he could never quite get over.
Early Voting Begins in Natrona County on Friday
While the general election in Wyoming is on Nov. 8, people in Natrona County and across the state will be able to begin voting absentee starting Sept. 23. To request an absentee ballot, you can call the Natrona County clerk's office at 307-235-9217, go in person to the office at 200 North Center Street Room 154, send a completed absentee form to their email at elections@natronacounty-wy.gov, or mail that same form to the county clerk's office.
