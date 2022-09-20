Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Police: Norwalk resident helps catch burglars who tried to break into Rowayton home
NORWALK — Police say two men were arrested last week after they were caught trying to break into a home and burglarized a car in Rowayton. An officer responded to a report of an attempted burglary on Witch Lane at approximately 1:25 a.m. last Tuesday. Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino said the resident reported two men attempted to open the door to the home, then rummaged through a vehicle in the driveway.
Register Citizen
Wounded man is Hartford's 117th shooting survivor of year, police say
HARTFORD — A man wounded over the weekend is the 117th person to survive being shot in the capital city this year, police said. Officers responded to a report of someone who had been shot on the 600-block of Wethersfield Avenue about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The shooting happened near Airport Road in the southern half of the city.
Register Citizen
Bomb threat evacuates the Enlightenment School in Waterbury, police say
WATERBURY — Authorities evacuated the Enlightenment School Monday morning after a reported bomb threat, police confirmed. Waterbury police said they were notified of an "anonymous bomb threat" around 10:30 a.m. "The school has been safely evacuated and the incident remains under investigation," said Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, a...
Enfield man arrested after ramming 2 police cruisers
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After North Haven police approached a “suspicious” vehicle near Dixwell Avenue the driver woke up and nearly struck two officers early Saturday morning, according to police. The driver, Michael Cancel of Enfield, was parked on the side of a road, and officers observed that he had “drug paraphernalia” in his lap. […]
Register Citizen
Hamden police: Man 'critical' after Warner Street shooting
HAMDEN — A man has "critical injuries" after he was shot multiple times on Saturday night in Hamden, police said. Officers were called to Warner Street for a reported shooting around 10:30 p.m., Detective Sean Dolan said in an email. When they arrived they found a 39-year-old man "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."
Register Citizen
Police: Ashford motorcyclist seriously hurt in Plainville I-84 crash
PLAINVILLE — State police are investigating after an Ashford motorcycle rider was seriously injured Sunday evening in a crash on Interstate 84. State police said the 40-year-old was riding his 2011 Harley-Davidson Street Glide when he swerved into the left lane. The bike then sideswiped a Lexus sedan driving...
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Man shot multiple times just after midnight
HARTFORD — A man was shot multiple times in the city soon after midnight, according to police. Officers responded to a Wethersfield Avenue residence around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. "While officers were responding, an area hospital reported a gunshot victim arriving for treatment....
Register Citizen
Missing New Haven man found dead in Beacon Falls, police say
BEACON FALLS — A missing New Haven man was found dead in Beacon Falls Friday night, according to state police. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, was reported missing by New Haven police on July 30, officials said. Troopers with Troop I in Bethany responded to a wooded area about a half-mile...
mycitizensnews.com
Sandy Hook responder found dead in Naugatuck cemetery
NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant, who responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook School shooting, was found dead Monday afternoon at a local graveyard. Borough police identified the man as John Cole, 60, of Naugatuck. Police were dispatched to Holy Saviour Polish National Catholic Cemetery at...
Register Citizen
Passenger accused of beating Lyft driver in Stamford, police say
STAMFORD — Police say a man has been arrested in the assault of a Lyft driver who has filed a complaint against the ride-share company for the 2021 incident. Andre Lecky, 25, of Stamford, turned himself in Friday on a warrant charging him with second-degree assault of an elderly person, Stamford Police Lt. Tom Scanlon said. He was held on a $75,000 bond and is expected to appear Monday in state Superior Court in Stamford.
Police: Bridgeport man arrested at traffic stop for possessing ghost gun, ecstasy
Police say when they pulled over Edgar Sanchez III, they found a loaded, unregistered gun and ecstasy.
Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
NewsTimes
Death of retired Newtown police sergeant found in Naugatuck cemetery still under investigation
NAUGATUCK — The state office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the death of John Cole, a retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at a local cemetery this week. A spokesperson for the medical examiner said Cole's cause of death is pending further studies, while the manner...
Register Citizen
Wethersfield police plan traffic violation crackdown after 'hazardous' activity
WETHERSFIELD — Police officials Sunday announced plans to crack down on traffic violations after a group of motorists reportedly blocked an intersection along one of the town’s busiest roadways. Lt. Michael Wren, a spokesperson for the Wethersfield Police Department, said the increased enforcement effort was organized after officers...
Duo Charged For Crack Cocaine Transaction In Torrington, Police Say
A man and a woman were charged after police said the man was seen selling "eight balls" of crack cocaine to the woman in Connecticut. Bashaun Faison, age 31, and 52-year-old Michele Annette Abbott, both of Torrington, were arrested on Wednesday, Sept 21, in Litchfield County, Connecticut State Police said.
fox61.com
'It is a devastating situation' | Naugatuck hit and run suspect arraigned; victim not expected to fully recover
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The man Naugatuck police say was responsible for a July hit and run that left the victim with life threatening injuries has been arrested and he is someone with quite the arrest history. The girlfriend of the victim, Brandon Guth, 42, of Naugatuck, tells FOX61 as...
Register Citizen
Officials: Bloomfield man sentenced to seven years in prison for narcotics distribution, firearm possession
HARTFORD — A Connecticut man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison followed by four years of supervised release Friday for distributing narcotics and illegally possessing firearms, according to federal officials. Phillip Garcia, also known as “Flip,” 50, most recently of Bloomfield, was also ordered by U.S....
Register Citizen
Ben Crump: Richard Cox family to sue New Haven after injury in police custody left him paralyzed
NEW HAVEN — The lawyer for a city man left paralyzed after he suffered an injury while in police custody this summer plans to hold a news conference Tuesday to announce a lawsuit in the case. Police arrested Richard “Randy” Cox on June 19 for illegal possession of a...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Shot Multiple Times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford: PD
An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 90 Sisson Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the area. While at the scene, police were...
Driver arrested for striking Manchester police officer
Manchester police arrested the driver who took off after striking an officer Friday afternoon.
