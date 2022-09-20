ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Register Citizen

Police: Norwalk resident helps catch burglars who tried to break into Rowayton home

NORWALK — Police say two men were arrested last week after they were caught trying to break into a home and burglarized a car in Rowayton. An officer responded to a report of an attempted burglary on Witch Lane at approximately 1:25 a.m. last Tuesday. Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino said the resident reported two men attempted to open the door to the home, then rummaged through a vehicle in the driveway.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Wounded man is Hartford's 117th shooting survivor of year, police say

HARTFORD — A man wounded over the weekend is the 117th person to survive being shot in the capital city this year, police said. Officers responded to a report of someone who had been shot on the 600-block of Wethersfield Avenue about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The shooting happened near Airport Road in the southern half of the city.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bomb threat evacuates the Enlightenment School in Waterbury, police say

WATERBURY — Authorities evacuated the Enlightenment School Monday morning after a reported bomb threat, police confirmed. Waterbury police said they were notified of an "anonymous bomb threat" around 10:30 a.m. "The school has been safely evacuated and the incident remains under investigation," said Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, a...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Enfield man arrested after ramming 2 police cruisers

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  After North Haven police approached a “suspicious” vehicle near Dixwell Avenue the driver woke up and nearly struck two officers early Saturday morning, according to police. The driver, Michael Cancel of Enfield, was parked on the side of a road, and officers observed that he had “drug paraphernalia” in his lap. […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden police: Man 'critical' after Warner Street shooting

HAMDEN — A man has "critical injuries" after he was shot multiple times on Saturday night in Hamden, police said. Officers were called to Warner Street for a reported shooting around 10:30 p.m., Detective Sean Dolan said in an email. When they arrived they found a 39-year-old man "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Ashford motorcyclist seriously hurt in Plainville I-84 crash

PLAINVILLE — State police are investigating after an Ashford motorcycle rider was seriously injured Sunday evening in a crash on Interstate 84. State police said the 40-year-old was riding his 2011 Harley-Davidson Street Glide when he swerved into the left lane. The bike then sideswiped a Lexus sedan driving...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police: Man shot multiple times just after midnight

HARTFORD — A man was shot multiple times in the city soon after midnight, according to police. Officers responded to a Wethersfield Avenue residence around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. "While officers were responding, an area hospital reported a gunshot victim arriving for treatment....
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Missing New Haven man found dead in Beacon Falls, police say

BEACON FALLS — A missing New Haven man was found dead in Beacon Falls Friday night, according to state police. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, was reported missing by New Haven police on July 30, officials said. Troopers with Troop I in Bethany responded to a wooded area about a half-mile...
BEACON FALLS, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Sandy Hook responder found dead in Naugatuck cemetery

NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant, who responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook School shooting, was found dead Monday afternoon at a local graveyard. Borough police identified the man as John Cole, 60, of Naugatuck. Police were dispatched to Holy Saviour Polish National Catholic Cemetery at...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Register Citizen

Passenger accused of beating Lyft driver in Stamford, police say

STAMFORD — Police say a man has been arrested in the assault of a Lyft driver who has filed a complaint against the ride-share company for the 2021 incident. Andre Lecky, 25, of Stamford, turned himself in Friday on a warrant charging him with second-degree assault of an elderly person, Stamford Police Lt. Tom Scanlon said. He was held on a $75,000 bond and is expected to appear Monday in state Superior Court in Stamford.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Wethersfield police plan traffic violation crackdown after 'hazardous' activity

WETHERSFIELD — Police officials Sunday announced plans to crack down on traffic violations after a group of motorists reportedly blocked an intersection along one of the town’s busiest roadways. Lt. Michael Wren, a spokesperson for the Wethersfield Police Department, said the increased enforcement effort was organized after officers...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Shot Multiple Times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford: PD

An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 90 Sisson Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the area. While at the scene, police were...
HARTFORD, CT

