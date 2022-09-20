ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Worked Out Seven Including QB Reid Sinnett

Sinnett, 25, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of San Deigo back in May. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad, but was cut loose a day later. The Dolphins signed...
NFL
‘It's Dallas vs. Fort Worth’ — A revival, coaching change and clash for the ages in the TCU-SMU feud

DALLAS/FORT WORTH — It’s a complicated week in the metroplex. Per usual, there’s no love lost between Dallas and Fort Worth. Situated just some 30 miles apart, a classic sibling-like rivalry is woven within the fabric of relationship between the cities. It’s the stereotypical glitz, glamor and flashiness of Dallas vs. the rustic facade and simplicity of Fort Worth. Take your pick and pledge your allegiance to one or the other.
Brawl Leads to More Security for 2 DFW Programs

Extra security measures will likely be put in place for two Texas High School squads. Two weeks ago, both Dallas Roosevelt High and Fort Worth Eastern Hills were in a brawl so ugly, that every single player was ejected. The game was called at 6:44 left to play when the squads began sparring on the field. Fans even tried to make their way into the brawl.
