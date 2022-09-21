ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Pastor, wife saved from church fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire broke out at a church on Texas Avenue in Jackson while a pastor and his wife were still inside on Thursday, September 22. According to Jackson Fire Department officials, the fire at Spoken Word Ministries was reported at 1:59 p.m. A neighbor saw smoke and went inside the church […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Shooting suspect returns to Jones Co. for initial court appearance

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman arrested in Alabama in connection to a Jones County shooting on Tuesday has been transported back to Mississippi. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Loretta Denise Elkins, the accused shooter of a four-year-old girl at Lone Oak Apartments, was transported by JCSD corrections officers on Friday morning from Sumter County, Ala.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel man in custody after Lindsey Drive drug raid

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is in custody after a drug raid Thursday morning. Police said 40-year-old Antonio Wright is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Threat leads to lockdown at Callaway High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An alleged threat disrupted school at Callaway High School. Chaos and uncertainty filled the air as parents rushed to the school, trying to figure out what was happening. “My daughter ended up texting me. She said ‘Mom there’s a shooter at the school.’ I’m on my way to the school. I […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Thursday, September 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. An assault charge has been filed against a Leland High School...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

JCSD arrests man after responding to shoplifting report

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Thursday morning following reported shoplifting at the Fast Stop convenience store in the Hebron community on Highway 84 West. The suspect, 37-year-old Jeremy Knight, was arrested after he was encountered by JCSD Deputy Jarron Guy...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Jackson police believe SUV could be linked to drive-by shootings

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for an SUV that could be connected to two recent drive-by shootings. Police don't know if the victims were targeted or whether the drive-bys were random. Law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for what Jackson police describe as an older-model, dirty, black Chevy Tahoe, which investigators believe could have been involved in the shootings.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police investigating Tuesday night shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night. The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of East 10th Street and Butlers Alley just before 9 p.m. HPD later learned that an individual arrived at...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAPT

Apartment residents say they walk outside to smell of sewage

JACKSON, Miss. — Residents of a Jackson apartment complex said they have been dealing with an unsightly and stinky situation for months. The residents at Southside Terrace Apartments off Siwell Road, said they are met with the sight and smell of raw sewage when they walk out their front doors. It's especially frustrating for residents who live on the ground floor.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl earlier today in Jones County, MS, was arrested in Livingston, AL. According to the sheriff’s department, the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lone Oaks...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman accused of shooting Jones County 4-year-old arrested

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct name for the suspect. JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies announced a suspect was arrested for allegedly shooting a four-year-old girl. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lone Oak Apartments on Hoy Road. Investigators said the child was taken by […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Clay Street to temporarily close in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced a temporary lane closure for the City of Vicksburg. The westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26. “There will be some other local alternative routes […]
VICKSBURG, MS

