Read full article on original website
Related
Deputy chiefs add Council Member Frye to their complaint
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The three Wichita deputy chiefs who are demanding almost $2.2 million from the City of Wichita have added Wichita City Council Member Bryan Frye to their complaint. On Monday, KSN News reported that the three deputy chiefs who served under former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay are demanding an apology from […]
KWCH.com
Police union, city leaders respond to claims from high-ranking Wichita police officers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a city council member on Tuesday responded after two current deputy chiefs and a former deputy chief with the Wichita Police Department filed an intent letter to sue Wichita City Manager Robert Layton, the city’s HR director and the police union.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
WPD writes dozens of citations at Rock Road and K-96
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) put an extra emphasis on traffic tickets in east Wichita on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Family pleas for violence in Wichita schools to stop after teen seriously hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Violence in schools is at the forefront of some parents’ minds as a group of students at Wichita Southeast High School face expulsion hearings after seriously injuring a 14-year-old boy. Parents of Tyren Jackson said their son was walking away from a fight when four...
KWCH.com
K-9 assists Wichita police in Texas fugitive arrest
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - K-9 Major and his handler assisted U.S. Marshals and Wichita police officers in arresting a dangerous fugitive from Texas who was staying at a Wichita hotel. Demetrius T. Carter, 48, of Lancaster, Texas, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault. He was also found...
Ramsay’s deputy chiefs demand money and resignations
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three deputy chiefs who served under former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay are demanding almost $2.2 million from the City of Wichita. An attorney representing the deputy chiefs says they also want City Manager Robert Layton and Wichita Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign immediately. Attorney James Thompson sent a […]
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Frontiers in Flight Air Show
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base is almost here!. It’s the first time in four years that folks from around the area will get to come out and see it, and this morning we’re bringing you the details if you want to check out some amazing aerial feats -- including from the Thunderbirds!
RELATED PEOPLE
Police continue to investigate suspect for role in Sept. 15 killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas teen accused in a fatal shooting Sept. 15 made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Laquavion Bentley, 19 of Wichita, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal threat, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. He was...
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Burglars attempt to steal guns from Wichita pawnshop, settle for bicycles
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for three brazen burglars who tried to get away with a stash of runs. It happened on July 11 around 3 a.m. Surveillance video captured three men break through a glass window at the A-OK Pawn Shop near Central and West Street and head straight to the gun rack.
Gun video on social media gets Wichita man prison time
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who posted a video on social media of himself with guns is going to prison. Police saw the video and arrested Alejandro Morales, 19, for criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team got a search warrant. As police were […]
KWCH.com
Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
City of Wichita receives FEMA grant to hire firefighters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grant will help the City of Wichita expand its fire department. Wednesday, the city announced reception of a $10.2 million grant from FEMA to hire 42 firefighters. With the funding, Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow said the department will place two additional truck companies...
Dead sheep in bag found in north Wichita
Jeff Corbett was driving in Wichita's Riverside when he found a dead sheep in the road.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in locating chupacabra-looking larcenist
PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in locating a suspected larcenist that they say could be a “chupacabra,” a legendary creature that attacks animals and consumes their blood. “The pictured male (or chupacabra) used bolt cutters to cut a fence and gain access to the back of […]
Ponca City man transported to Wichita following stabbing
A Ponca City man is recovering after a stabbing Monday evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Candidates for Kansas Attorney General debate in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Thursday, the Wichita Metro Crime Commission held a debate for Attorney General candidates Kris Kobach and Chris Mann. With the general election a little more than six weeks out, both candidates say there needs to be a greater focus on reducing the number of deaths caused by fentanyl.
KWCH.com
Court document sheds light on timeline in 1-year-old’s suspected murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A probable cause affidavit sheds light on a couple’s arrest in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy. Police arrested the boy’s father, Kentrell Willingham and Willingham’s girlfriend, Xjohnna Hannah in connection with the child’s death. Wichita police said on July...
Ordinance on marijuana, fentanyl strips approved by Wichita City Council
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the second time, the Wichita City Council has voted 5-2 for an ordinance to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and fentanyl test strips. Council Members Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye were the two no-votes Tuesday morning. The city says the move would eliminate between 750 and 850 prosecutions […]
KWCH.com
Infant killed in Hays house fire
Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman. Lingering heat, drought impact fall harvest for Kansas farmers. Farmers work to get crops out of their fields as one of the hottest summers on record comes to a close.
Comments / 3