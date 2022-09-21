ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 3

Related
KSN News

Deputy chiefs add Council Member Frye to their complaint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The three Wichita deputy chiefs who are demanding almost $2.2 million from the City of Wichita have added Wichita City Council Member Bryan Frye to their complaint. On Monday, KSN News reported that the three deputy chiefs who served under former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay are demanding an apology from […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KWCH.com

K-9 assists Wichita police in Texas fugitive arrest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - K-9 Major and his handler assisted U.S. Marshals and Wichita police officers in arresting a dangerous fugitive from Texas who was staying at a Wichita hotel. Demetrius T. Carter, 48, of Lancaster, Texas, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault. He was also found...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Ramsay’s deputy chiefs demand money and resignations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three deputy chiefs who served under former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay are demanding almost $2.2 million from the City of Wichita. An attorney representing the deputy chiefs says they also want City Manager Robert Layton and Wichita Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign immediately. Attorney James Thompson sent a […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Frontiers in Flight Air Show

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base is almost here!. It’s the first time in four years that folks from around the area will get to come out and see it, and this morning we’re bringing you the details if you want to check out some amazing aerial feats -- including from the Thunderbirds!
MCCONNELL AFB, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
KSN News

Gun video on social media gets Wichita man prison time

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who posted a video on social media of himself with guns is going to prison. Police saw the video and arrested Alejandro Morales, 19, for criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team got a search warrant. As police were […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Union#Chiefs#Wpd#Human Resources#Derby
KWCH.com

City of Wichita receives FEMA grant to hire firefighters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grant will help the City of Wichita expand its fire department. Wednesday, the city announced reception of a $10.2 million grant from FEMA to hire 42 firefighters. With the funding, Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow said the department will place two additional truck companies...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KWCH.com

Candidates for Kansas Attorney General debate in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Thursday, the Wichita Metro Crime Commission held a debate for Attorney General candidates Kris Kobach and Chris Mann. With the general election a little more than six weeks out, both candidates say there needs to be a greater focus on reducing the number of deaths caused by fentanyl.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Court document sheds light on timeline in 1-year-old’s suspected murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A probable cause affidavit sheds light on a couple’s arrest in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy. Police arrested the boy’s father, Kentrell Willingham and Willingham’s girlfriend, Xjohnna Hannah in connection with the child’s death. Wichita police said on July...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Ordinance on marijuana, fentanyl strips approved by Wichita City Council

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the second time, the Wichita City Council has voted 5-2 for an ordinance to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and fentanyl test strips. Council Members Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye were the two no-votes Tuesday morning. The city says the move would eliminate between 750 and 850 prosecutions […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Infant killed in Hays house fire

Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman. Lingering heat, drought impact fall harvest for Kansas farmers. Farmers work to get crops out of their fields as one of the hottest summers on record comes to a close.
HAYS, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy