Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the world’s most beautiful private car collection worth millions that’s full of classic Italian supercars
A VIDEO uploaded to Instagram has revealed a beautiful car collection owned by a mystery collector. Featured on the channel of Davide Cesaro (@dadocesaro) the collection is garaged in what looks like the wing of a large house in Italy. The videos, which are over two parts, begin with the...
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
As the V8 Engine Era Ends, We Look at the Worst Ones Ever Made
While American V8 engines have been the powerhouse of car production over the last 75 years, there were some real duds. That's what we look at here. The post As the V8 Engine Era Ends, We Look at the Worst Ones Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RELATED PEOPLE
2023 Alpina XB7 Gives BMW's Luxury SUV A Hybrid Punch
German automaker BMW and fellow Deutsche auto tuner Alpina have unveiled the 2023 Alpina XB7, a souped-up and more hardcore variant of BMW's X7 SUV.
The 2023 Chrysler 300C Hemi V8 Sold Out in Just 12 Hours
It's not only the most powerful 300C Chrysler's ever made, it could be the last.
2024 AMG C 63 S E Performance Is A Simply Astonishing Hybrid EV
Mercedes-AMG's new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, the 2024 AMG C 63 S E Performance, is a "game-changing" PHEV powerhouse. Check it out.
Tuned Audi RS6 V10 Runs Out Of Speedo, Sounds Like A Lambo On Autobahn
Before the era of V8-powered Audi RS6 wagons, there was a time when the German nameplate had a V10 underneath its hood. We're talking about the C6 generation of the RS6, made between 2008 and 2011 – and we have one example here on a top-speed run at the German Autobahn, courtesy of AutoTopNL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
I just had (another) expensive electric bike stolen. Here’s what would have stopped it
E-bike theft is rampant. Simply put, electric bicycles are prime targets for thieves. They’re readily available, they’re easy to flip, and they’re often quite expensive. Mine was, and now it’s not mine any more thanks to some scumbag bike thief. The worst part is that there...
SlashGear
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0