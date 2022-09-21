An Ohio man was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison Thursday for stalking actress Eva LaRue and threatening to rape and kill both her and her daughter for more than a decade. James David Rogers, 58, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications, and two counts of stalking. Between 2007 and his 2019 arrest, Rogers called and sent terrifying letters to LaRue, a CSI: Miami and All My Children star whose daughter was 5 years old when what prosecutors called Rogers’ “campaign of torment” began. Rogers signed off many of the roughly 37 handwritten and typed letters he mailed LaRue as “Freddy Krueger,” the fictional killer from A Nightmare on Elm Street. “I am going to… stalk you until the day you die,” he wrote in one 2008 letter, according to court documents. The family moved several times in the hopes Rogers would lose track of them, but it wasn’t until investigators identified him using DNA left on a fast-food straw that LaRue’s living nightmare came to an end.Read it at The New York Times

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO