Horror Snapchat messages mom, 27, received a day before her ‘ex decapitated her on the street with a sword’ revealed
A YOUNG mom who was allegedly decapitated with a sword by her ex-boyfriend on Thursday had reportedly shared a terrifying Snapchat conversation with him the day before. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, allegedly called his ex Karina Castro, 27, a "snitch lip" and warned her "f*** around and find out" only hours before he brutally murdered her in a California street.
Five chilling clues emerge after ‘bodies of teens Lyric Woods and Devin Clark found’ from gunshots to mystery passenger
THE chilling disappearance of two teens left a small community in shock as disturbing clues emerge, from suspicious gunshots to a mystery passenger who may be the last person to see them. Two bodies, believed to be ninth grader Lyric Woods, 14, and high school football star Devin Clark, 18,...
A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
Final Facebook message reveals chilling last words before woman, 31, and three other family members found dead
CHILLING details have emerged about a Facebook post allegedly shared by a woman who murdered three family members before killing herself. Khoshay Sharifi, 31, allegedly included claims of abuse against her twin sister by other family members in the social media message, according to reports. Sharifi allegedly killed her father,...
6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung...
Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'
Prosecutors allege that Roger Golubski, who retired in 2010, brandished a gun during some of his alleged crimes Decades after his alleged crimes, a former Kansas City, Kan., policeman is facing federal charges and accusations he sexually harassed or assaulted at least seven Black women and girls while in uniform. A federal indictment obtained by PEOPLE confirms that Roger Golubski, 69, was charged last week with six counts of deprivation of civil rights stemming from alleged crimes committed during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Five of those...
Family issues heartbreaking plea as ‘bodies of teens Lyric Woods & Devin Clark’ found a day after friends went missing
A FAMILY has issued a heartbreaking plea for answers after the bodies of two missing teens were found only days after their disappearance, according to local reports. The families of high school students Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, have reportedly told local publications that they believe the bodies found on Sunday afternoon are those of the missing friends.
Man who thought Kylie Jenner ordered him to kill three men is sentenced to life in prison
A California man who killed three people because he believed Kylie Jenner “told him to do it” will spend the rest of his life in prison.Marvin Magallanes was sentenced for the killings of Sabah Alsaad, 49, and Onosai Tavita, 52, — two homeless men he stabbed to death in 2016 and 2017, respectively — and Danny Pham, 27, who Mr Magallanes strangled inside their joint prison cell, the Daily Mail reported. The 25 August sentencing by Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger followed a “not guilty by reason of insanity” plea by Magallanes’ attorneys, who unsuccessfully argued he...
Man Sentenced After Stalking ‘CSI: Miami’ Star and Her Kid for 12 Years
An Ohio man was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison Thursday for stalking actress Eva LaRue and threatening to rape and kill both her and her daughter for more than a decade. James David Rogers, 58, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications, and two counts of stalking. Between 2007 and his 2019 arrest, Rogers called and sent terrifying letters to LaRue, a CSI: Miami and All My Children star whose daughter was 5 years old when what prosecutors called Rogers’ “campaign of torment” began. Rogers signed off many of the roughly 37 handwritten and typed letters he mailed LaRue as “Freddy Krueger,” the fictional killer from A Nightmare on Elm Street. “I am going to… stalk you until the day you die,” he wrote in one 2008 letter, according to court documents. The family moved several times in the hopes Rogers would lose track of them, but it wasn’t until investigators identified him using DNA left on a fast-food straw that LaRue’s living nightmare came to an end.Read it at The New York Times
Racist Bully AirDropping N-Word Into Black Student’s Phone Is ‘Hate Crime,’ Colorado Mom Says
A mother wants a middle school student punished for the "hate crime" of sending the N-word shaped like a swastika to her Black son in Castle Rock, Colorado. The post Racist Bully AirDropping N-Word Into Black Student’s Phone Is ‘Hate Crime,’ Colorado Mom Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Parkland shooter once went on ‘killing spree’ of all the toads in the neighbourhood, court hears
Nikolas Cruz once went on a “killing spree” of all the toads in the neighbourhood after his family dog died, according to courtroom testimony from his former neighbour.Paul Gold, who lived next door to the Cruz family from 2008 to 2011, testified on Wednesday that he recalled a time when one of the Cruz family’s dogs died because it had eaten a toad.In response, Mr Gold said Cruz “went on a killing spree”.“He tried to kill every toad in the neighbourhood,” he said.Mr Gold lived next door to the Cruz family in Parkland from 2008 to 2011, with his...
Prosecutors Say More Evidence Needed Before Abuse Charges Can be Brought Against Marilyn Manson
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sent L.A. District Attorney George Gascón their case on the sexual abuse investigation of Marilyn Manson [via L.A. Times]. On Tuesday (Sept. 20), the prosecutors deemed that more evidence is needed before they can consider criminal charges. The investigation...
Man jailed for 24 years after brutal assault against women in China
A Chinese man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for his role in a brutal attack on women diners earlier in June.The Guangyang District People’s court in China’s northern Hebei province found Chen Jizhi, along with four others, guilty of violently assaulting four women with chairs, bottles and punches after one of them rejected his sexual advances.Calling him a ringleader of a gang that conducted criminal activities for years, the court also convicted him for offences including robbery and opening an illegal gambling ring.The court also sentenced 27 other defendants, charging them with offences including opening casinos, robbery,...
Missing Ecuadoran lawyer found murdered, husband wanted
A young woman lawyer was found murdered in Ecuador 10 days after going missing, the government said Wednesday, in the latest femicide in a country plagued by violence against women. In the first months of 2022 there had been 206 murders of women, according to Geraldine Guerra from the Aldea NGO that tracks femicides in the country.
