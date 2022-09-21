ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Metro: Pair of homeless women stabbed to death in separate incidents

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wiBSi_0i3ZIFK300

Las Vegas, (NV) – Las Vegas Metro Police say that a homeless woman in her 70s was found dead on Tuesday morning near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway. The woman had been stabbed.

Police don't know when the stabbing took place, and are hoping to get surveillance video from the neighborhood to help them in their investigation.

Tuesday’s murder was the second fatal stabbing of a homeless woman in as many weeks.

Another woman was found dead in the 1400 block of University Avenue last Wednesday night.

While the deaths were similar, police have stopped short of saying that they believe the same person is behind it.

Anyone who has more information is being asked to call Metro Police. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com .

Comments / 15

muckraker_bob
2d ago

Like Pelosi said in her blasé manner when asked about the riots and burnings and looting during the “summer of love”, “People will do what they will do.” I hate to agree with her but she got that right. And when you defund and reduce the number of police you get even more of it. And when you get Soros elected DA’s and AG’sletting the thugs out as fast as they are arrested you encourage them to continue their dangerous behavior. And then you get stories about two homeless women being murdered. And a couple of people read the story because the rest want to read about football or anything but what’s happening around them. And if they even bother to vote, they’ll cast a ballot for the exact people who created this problem. And then they’ll wonder, “Why”?

Reply
3
Debra Pellersels
2d ago

so sad. old women homeless gets murdered. what's wrong with this city

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Maryland State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Police involved in SWAT standoff at Henderson home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Window Rock Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday night. Henderson police tell FOX5 a domestic battery incident occurred between a man and woman. Police say the woman exited the house however, the man refused to come out. Police believe the suspect may be armed.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Police: 2 men arrested following Summerlin shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting in a Summerlin neighborhood. Malachi Garey was arrested on Tuesday and through the investigation, Elijah Warren was arrested for his part in the incident, police stated on Twitter. The incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12, near Alta and Pavillion […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
kmvt

Police: Man stabs, kills woman as she slept outside business

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas said a man is accused of walking up and stabbing an unknown woman while she slept outside a business. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the business around 6 p.m. Sept. 14. Once there, officers said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Las Vegas Metro Police
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man kills stepson in apparent murder-suicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man killed his stepson then killed himself after an ongoing dispute. Police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at a home in the 9500 block of Colorado Blue Street, near Richmar Avenue and Bermuda Road. LVMPD arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds; both were pronounced dead at the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man accused of shooting 5 at Las Vegas birthday party was tackled by partygoers, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Birthday partygoers tackled and held down a suspected shooter until police arrived, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Alberto Santacruz faces five charges of attempted murder, five charges of battery, two charges of discharging a gun and charges of a prohibited person owning a gun and drug possession in connection with the shooting in the early morning hours of Sept. 18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

2 injured in east Las Vegas valley stabbing, suspect custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a stabbing in the east valley that left two people injured and caused a lockdown at Desert Springs Hospital. It happened in the 2000 block of east Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway near the hospital, according to police. Once officers arrived they found two people with multiple stab […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
510
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy