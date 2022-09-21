Metro: Pair of homeless women stabbed to death in separate incidents

Las Vegas, (NV) – Las Vegas Metro Police say that a homeless woman in her 70s was found dead on Tuesday morning near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway. The woman had been stabbed.

Police don't know when the stabbing took place, and are hoping to get surveillance video from the neighborhood to help them in their investigation.

Tuesday’s murder was the second fatal stabbing of a homeless woman in as many weeks.

Another woman was found dead in the 1400 block of University Avenue last Wednesday night.

While the deaths were similar, police have stopped short of saying that they believe the same person is behind it.

Anyone who has more information is being asked to call Metro Police. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com .