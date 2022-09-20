ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Ironwood QB Will Haskell leaves San Diego State football team, entering transfer portal

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
Will Haskell, who led Glendale Ironwood High School to the 5A state football final in 2020, has left San Diego State's team.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback announced on social media Tuesday that he is entering the transfer portal. He thanked the city of San Diego, the fans, his teammates and the coaches and encouraged the quarterback room.

Haskell said in his post that he's excited to see what the future has in store.

Haskell came to San Diego State with much fanfare, an athletic running quarterback who can throw.

But his time on the field has been limited.

He appeared in the Arizona game after an injury to starter Braxton Burmeister. He ran for 19 yards on three carries and was two of six passing for 11 yards.

Last week, against Utah, Burmister left after being poked in the eye.

Haskell was replaced after running just three plays, one a 1-yard pass, and two running plays, before being replaced by freshman Kyle Crum.

Coach Brady Hoke told San Diego reporters that he felt Crum gave the Aztecs the best opportunity to win.

"I believe any competitor would have questions following that," Will Haskell Sr., Will's dad, said in a text message to The Republic. "Based on those answers and following conversations, I believe Will felt it was n his best interest to part ways and wish them the best."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert.

