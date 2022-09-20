ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Ed Mogive
2d ago

Great idea Pramila! Using that school of thought, the best way to combat crime would be to legalize murder. God! The idiots that get elected in this state astound me.

Gerald Snowden
2d ago

This woman is a complete knucklehead. She is one of the most incompetent legislators WA. State has ever sent to DC. With the exception of Jay Inslee. Good grief. The end is near for our country. Just look around. It’s only getting worse. We need a quick turn to the right. There is no balance anymore just one sided rule.

Oh, boy!
2d ago

Jaypal, are you in some deep coma, or what's your problem? Did yiu somehow miss the plane loads of illegals flown throughout the country, in the middle of the night, and just dropped off, without the knowledge of the governors and mayors? Those are the illegals who have no idea where they landed. The 50 illegals flown to Martha's enclave of the rich and famous knew ahead of time. Those that Biduntz is flying all over the country arecthe ones who have no idea where they will end up. And yes, those our tax dollars that are funding the Biduntz's midnight junkets. So let's not pretend that DeSantis did something that the democRATS are not doing. Get lost, will you?

americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
The Independent

Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish

A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Joe and Jill fly back to Wilmington on Air Force One for just ONE HOUR to vote in Delaware's Democratic Primary - where the only contested race involves a convicted criminal

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden made an unannounced trip back to Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday night to vote in the state's Democratic primary - where the only contested race involves a convicted criminal. The Bidens showed up holding hands to the The Tatnall School to cast their ballots. The president...
DELAWARE STATE
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
