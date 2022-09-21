Authorities launch homicide investigation after man found dead inside business in Carson
Authorities are investigating a death in Carson, after a man was found dead inside of his place of work Tuesday morning.
According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the scene of a business located in the 1700 block of Del Amo Boulevard after getting a medical rescue call at around 6:15 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be blunt force trauma injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A cause of death was not immediately known.
Deputies believe that the man was an employee at the location, as he was originally found by a person claiming to be his coworker.
Anyone with additional information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Comments / 0