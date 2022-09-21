ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

Authorities launch homicide investigation after man found dead inside business in Carson

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

Police investigating possible homicide after man found dead in place of work in Carson 00:52

Authorities are investigating a death in Carson, after a man was found dead inside of his place of work Tuesday morning.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the scene of a business located in the 1700 block of Del Amo Boulevard after getting a medical rescue call at around 6:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be blunt force trauma injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cause of death was not immediately known.

Deputies believe that the man was an employee at the location, as he was originally found by a person claiming to be his coworker.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

CBS LA

Man arrested after shootout with police in South LA

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested an armed suspect Friday after an officer fired shots in South Los Angeles during a confrontation. It happened around 10:24 p.m. Thursday when officers tried to stop a felony suspect who took off running near Imperial Highway and Success Avenue, LAPD said. As he was running he fired a gun at officers, who fired back, LAPD added. No one was hurt. Police have established a perimeter in the area and called out a SWAT unit after the suspect evaded them and entered a nearby residential neighborhood. He was found a few hours later by officers in a nearby neighborhood. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Fatal crash in Lancaster leaves 1 person dead, 1 hospitalized

One person has died and another was hospitalized after a two-car crash in Lancaster on Thursday. The accident took place on North 30th Street West and Avenue F Thursday morning. Firefighters and Paramedics arrived to the scene after 8:25 a.m. First responders pronounced one of the two drivers deceased at the scene. The other person was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, according to City News Service. The cause of the crash is still unknown at this moment. 
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

45-year-old woman in critical condition after getting struck by hit-and-run driver in Downtown LA

Police are searching for the driver who struck a 45-year-old woman crossing the street in Downtown Los Angeles, leaving her in the road as they fled the scene. Veronica Lugo was crossing San Pedro Street a little before 8 p.m. on Sept. 8, when she was hit by a four-door Lincoln Town Car. Jarring surveillance footage of the collision, released by Los Angeles Police Department officers, shows the car slam into Lugo, throwing her into the air and scattering her belongings all over the road before speeding away from the scene. "We're still looking for the suspect," said Lugo's daughter, Monica. "We...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff's report: 2 died, several arrested for serious crimes at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival

Two people died and several arrests made at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, authorities confirmed Thursday.During the four-day electronic music festival, at least 11 people had to be medically evaluated and taken to local hospitals for further treatment. Of those hospitalized, two people died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear at this time if one of those people who died includes 27-year-old Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez of Montebello, whose mother came forward to demand answers."I don't want anybody else's mothers to suffer," she said Monday.Both deaths are under investigation, and authorities did...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
