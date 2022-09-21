Police: Edison resource officer not negligent, still at school after gun discharge

JANESVILLE—A Janesville Police Department resource officer remained working at Edison Middle School on Tuesday, the day after her gun apparently accidentally misfired in her office there.

Resource Officer Denise Hagen Stutika remains on duty at the school—with a different handgun and holster—and the department now needs to repair lost community trust, Sgt. Benjamin Thompson of the Janesville Police Department told The Gazette Tuesday afternoon.

A preliminary internal investigation has found that the discharge of Stutika’s gun on Monday was unintentional and that she was not negligent in her handling of it. The police department is also investigating whether the gun was defective, and says it is being sent back to its manufacturer for an assessment.

“We are very comfortable that there was nothing negligent by Officer Stutika,” Thompson said. “Certainly, if we would have seen something that would have made us question what happened, we probably would have ended up having an outside agency look into this to see if there was any type of criminal actions or something deliberately done, or even some type of negligent activity.”

The gun that discharged was a 9mm Smith and Wesson M&P 2.0 pistol purchased by the department in 2019. It fired one bullet from the chamber around 8:30 a.m. Monday while Stutika was in her office within Edison’s main office.

The police department believes, based on its ongoing internal review, that a strap on Stutika’s backpack interfered with the gun’s trigger guard as she attempted to take it off her back. However, after inspection of her gun and holster by department officials, it remains unclear whether the holster could have been flagged defective prior to the incident.

The bottom of the holster was cracked and the bullet casing was still inside the gun’s chamber upon department inspection by Thompson and the police department’s lead firearms instructor, Detective Justin Stubbendick. The style of firearms used by officers in the police department always have a round in the chamber and do not have safeties on them, Thompson said.

“Our firearms instructor ended up removing the gun from the holster and found a piece of the holster had been compromised up near where the trigger is,” Thompson said. “It’s impossible to determine, did that happen because of the force…when the gun went off? Did that cause the damage or was it damaged before?”

No one was in the room with Stituka when the gun fired, but school administrative staff and one student were elsewhere in the office at the time, Thompson said.

Neither Stutika or anyone else was injured and she removed her belt after the weapon discharging, Thompson said.

The Janesville School District sent out a message to Edison families following the incident and applauded the department’s “quick response and follow-up” in a statement later provided to The Gazette by Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper.

The police department is planning to send the gun back to Smith and Wesson for further investigation into potential manufacturing errors.

Other recalls

Smith and Wesson currently has an open recall for a different model, a shotgun, where two incidents of cracked barrels have been reported in guns made prior to October 2021. And in 2020, Smith and Wesson recalled two handguns made between March and October of that year due to cracked hammers that the company said could result in multiple discharges from the gun in a single press to the trigger.

The Gazette has filed an open records request seeking to obtain all written material and correspondence related to the incident, involving the police department, school district and manufacturer. The newspaper has been told that due to a temporary reduction in records staff, fulfilling the request could take two weeks to a month. An incident report was not made immediately available in the police department’s reports log.

No policies violated

Police department administrators further say they don’t believe Stutika violated any internal policies.

Stutika, who has been assigned to Edison as its student resource officer since 2015 and has been with the department for 25 years, did not violate police department policies on non-deadly force, deadly force or firearms and ammunition, Thompson said.

The department’s firearms policy requires that handguns be kept in a department-issued or authorized holster, and prohibits any firearms that are knowingly unsafe from being carried on duty and requires them to be turned in for repairs.

Police department policies also require a handgun to be held properly in the holster through multiple retention systems, Thompson said, which include straps and buttons that hold the gun in place. Stutika’s gun didn’t leave the holster during the incident, Thompson stressed.

The ongoing internal investigation will include a review of any relevant surveillance footage from the school; there is none from Stituka’s body camera and there are no cameras in her office, Thompson said. The body camera was not required to be on because she was not interacting with anyone in the school at the time

Stubbendick expects to file an additional report following his examination of the gun, as well as reports from manufacturers.

A loss of trust

Thompson said the incident is a “black eye” for the police department and that public trust was lost as a result.

That trust is something the department will need to work to build back, since it’s the job of police to protect students in the building, Thompson said. He noted that the department has reached out to the family of the child who was in the office at the time, but has not yet successfully connected.

“If I was a parent and my kid was in the vicinity, I certainly would not be pleased that this happened and would have questions,” he said. “More than anything, we’re trying to figure out, okay, how did this happen? And how do we make sure that this doesn’t happen again?”