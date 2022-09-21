ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bedlam is history' and OSU football coach Mike Gundy wants 'childish discussions' to stop

By Jacob Unruh, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy pulled the white piece of paper full of scribbled writing from his back pocket.

He had done his homework in preparation of the question.

Earlier Tuesday, Bedlam was proclaimed dead — again .

“The first thing is we gotta, one, quit talking about,” Gundy said. “It’s over, right?”

Then Gundy, surrounded by media members, issued a challenge to those around him. He would state facts from his hand-written notes. Anyone could stop him if they were inaccurate.

“I think that’s fair, right?” Gundy asked.

Tramel: Bedlam football will have to die before its keepers realize what was lost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fca2G_0i3ZGvS900

Then, on a day the obvious result of Bedlam rival OU departing for the SEC became more official than previously made public, the longtime Cowboys coach systematically laid out his thoughts on the upcoming end to the in-state rivalry.

He began simply pointing out the stealth negotiations held between the Sooners, Texas and the SEC.

“OU’s officials were in negotiations with the SEC for months and months before anybody in this league or the conference knew about it,” Gundy said. “No objections? OK.

“During those multibillion-dollar conversations, I wonder if Bedlam was ever brought up at that point, instead of the money. OK.

“Bedlam is history. We all know that. We've known that. Because OU chose to follow Texas and the money to the SEC. It's OK. Is that a fact?

“So now, we're having what I think are childish discussions, in my opinion, over something that's done. And I would like to make this the last statement I have, because I have no hard feelings. But what's going on now is almost a situation with a husband and a wife, or a girlfriend and a boyfriend, when you know you're dead wrong and you try to turn the table and make them think they're wrong — when Oklahoma State has no part in this.”

Gundy then made it clear that he is ready to move on from the topic, which he’s discussed at length since the week leading up to last season’s win over the Sooners.

Gundy then said it’s unlikely the game continues due to nonconference scheduling. He reiterated that over the summer at Big 12 Media Days.

Tramel's ScissorTales: Why Jeff Lebby brought out a trick play in OU's win at Nebraska

“We didn't have anything to do with their negotiations with the SEC,” Gundy said. “We didn't have any choice on choosing to leave the conference. They did. So everybody needs to get over it and move on and quit trying to turn the tables.

“It's somewhat comical that they still want to bring us into this equation. I want somebody here to give me one example of what Oklahoma State had to do with this. I'm listening, really, and this is like, I'm not the head coach. I'm just a guy on the street. I just want somebody to tell me what one thing that myself, Chad Weiberg or Dr. (Kayse) Shrum or our regents had to do with any of this going on.

“So let's not turn the tables. Let's just say, ‘Hey, look, we (OU) chose to follow Texas and take the money, and we're going to the SEC.’ It's all good. But let's quit talking about it. Let's talk about football.

“That's the way I feel about it. No hard feelings. And I like Joe C. (OU athletic director Joe Castiglione) but it is what it is, right? We got to quit beating around the bush and call it the way it is.”

Gundy put his notes back in his pocket and answered more questions. Then the subject arose of TV networks possibly influencing the revival of the rivalry in the future.

“If certain television networks come in and say, ‘We are willing to do this for that,’ then administrators are going to make that decision based on money,” Gundy said. “And that's not a decision I'm involved in.

“If Chad Weiberg or Dr. Shrum comes to me and says, ‘Look, this has been worked out based on an exorbitant amount of money,’ I’m going to say OK, I get it. I'll do whatever I'm told. But highly unlikely based on the circumstances of the way it's set up at this particular time.”

More: OU football coach Brent Venables loves rivalry games, text messages from Bill Snyder

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 'Bedlam is history' and OSU football coach Mike Gundy wants 'childish discussions' to stop

