Harlingen, TX

Whataburger unveils Hispanic Heritage Month merch

By Alejandra Yanez
 2 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Whataburger’s clothing and apparel Whatastore has released a Hispanic Heritage Month collection.

The Hispanic Heritage Month merchandise on the site consists of guayaberas, T-shirts, caps, socks and other apparel.

To purchase items from the collection, visit Hispanic Heritage – WHATASTORE (whataburger.com) .

