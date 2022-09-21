Read full article on original website
NYC Mayor Eric Adams considers moving Madison Square Garden
New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he would be willing to move one of the city’s most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden. New York is trying to redevelop Penn Station, which, for years has sat below MSG, "the world’s most famous arena." But The New York Post reported Adams "opened the door" to conversations with MSG owner James Dolan about a potential move.
NYPD Has Multiple Rappers Removed From Rolling Loud New York – Report
Multiple New York drill rappers including 22Gz, Sha EK and Ron Suno have reportedly been yanked from the upcoming 2022 Rolling Loud New York festival at the request of the New York Police Department. Rolling Loud NY is set to kick off tomorrow (Sept. 23), at Citi Field in Queens,...
3 drill rappers pulled from NYC festival lineup at behest of NYPD
At least three New York Drill rappers were removed from the Rolling Loud lineup at the request of the NYPD. The traveling rap festival, which is slated to be held at Citi Field in Queens this weekend, nixed Sha Ek, 22Gz and Ron Suno.
theeverygirl.com
Real Women Share What They Wish They Had Known Before Moving to NYC
Maybe moving to New York City is just a dream. Or, perhaps, you’re already laying the groundwork to relocate to the Big Apple in the not-too-distant future. As someone who lived in NYC for two years after college, left, and then came back following a career shift six years later, I’ve found that the city is equal parts magical and exhausting. It all depends on the day! But as I write this from my Manhattan apartment with taxis whizzing by outside my window, I have to say that I personally can’t imagine a better place to live.
Brooklyn Uncovers A New Talented Rapper
Meet Dsuero, Brooklyn's next rising star.Corey Hughes. There must be something in the water in Brooklyn, New York. You may disagree, but there is nowhere else on the planet that has cultivated more creativity – Lil Kim, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, and Fabolous to name a few of the people who blossomed in Brooklyn.
20 Best Wings In NYC
If you are craving the best wings in New York City, don’t worry, there are amazing restaurants all over the city to choose from. We have a list of 20 places to get the best wings in NYC. 1. Dan & John’s Wings. Dan and John are two...
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
Free internet, cable TV for NYCHA residents as New York City launches program
New York City launched "Big Apple Connect" on Monday, bringing free high-speed internet to 300,000 NYCHA residents in what is the nation's largest free municipal broadband program.
NYC crime surge leaves former NY gov 'extremely worried' businesses will flee 'frightened' city
Former Democrat New York Gov. David Paterson expressed concern Wednesday that surging crime in New York City is driving businesses out of the Big Apple. Paterson joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the city's crime crisis after a man went on an ax-wielding rampage inside a Manhattan McDonald’s over the weekend.
Mayor Eric Adams set to open ‘tent city’ for asylum seekers
The mayor's office provided this photo as a "past example" of what the outside of a Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will look like. Advocates raised questions about the plan's legality and expressed concern that the children would be housed in congregate settings. [ more › ]
Only on CBS2: Leaks have NYCHA resident "living in hell"
NEW YORK -- A NYCHA apartment in the Bronx is leaking so badly, it looks more like a rainforest filled with muddy water than a home fit for humans.The family living there called CBS2's Lisa Rozner, saying NYCHA's given them the run-around for two years.All over the three-bedroom apartment at St. Mary's Park Houses in the South Bronx, water drips through now-cracked ceilings. Buckets of brown and black water line the hallways and rooms of the apartment Narelin Sabio shares with her four kids.When she wakes up every morning, Sabio says her living room is soaked."I do this like maybe...
These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
NBC New York
NYC Men Steal $578,000, Bind Women With Zip Ties in Armed Check Cashing Spree: Feds
Two Brooklyn men are charged with stealing more than a half-million dollars in three armed robberies of New Jersey check cashing locations that saw female employees bound with zip ties, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. The men, 40-year-old Ramel Harris and 38-year-old Neville Brown, are also accused of canvassing check cashing...
Boy, 14, shot in leg in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, cops said Tuesday. The teen managed to take himself to the hospital after he was shot in the famed 526-acre green space about 8:30 p.m., police said. He hobbled into Kings County Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told nurses he had been shot in Prospect Park but wouldn’t say where in the park exactly. ...
Red Sox Notes: Aaron Judge Non-Home Run Biggest Highlight In Loss
The New York Yankees defeated the rival Boston Red Sox to clinch a spot in the 2022 postseason. Despite that, all the talk is revolving around Aaron Judge’s non-home run. Locked in a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the ninth inning, needing just one more home run to tie Roger Maris’ American League home run record, Judge had the chance to make history and walk off the Red Sox.
8 dating issues only New Yorkers understand
On its best days, New York City practically writes its own love stories. Every coffee line, park bench, or crosswalk on a sunny afternoon feels like it could usher in your own modern fairy tale. Sadly, it can’t be like this in the city 24/7, especially when it comes to finding love.
If a nuclear attack hits NYC, these fallout shelters won't protect you
A leftover fallout shelter sign, one of an unknown number, displayed on a building on Aug. 11, 2017 in New York City. Officials concede that these iconic signs don't mean anything and shouldn't be followed. Fallout shelter signs are the last remnants of an ill-conceived program that was designed to quell the fears and anxieties of Americans who had little faith in the shelters to begin with. [ more › ]
Fired NYC teacher rips Mayor Adams for keeping vaccine mandate: 'Why are you holding onto this?'
A former New York City teacher slammed Mayor Eric Adams after she was fired over her vaccination status, calling the move "personal" as the city fires school employees in droves over the COVID-19 mandate. Rachelle Garcia, who taught in Brooklyn for 15 years, joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday amid...
Yankees Make Inevitable Roster Move Prior To Red Sox Series
The New York Yankees haven’t had much go wrong in 2022, perhaps that’s why they just cut bait with one of the more disappointing players in their recent history. The team announced prior to Thursday’s game against the Boston Red Sox that utility player Miguel Andújar was designated for assignment. They also announced reliever Wandy Peralta would be placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Sept. 19 and reliever Zack Britton has been activated off the injured list after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2021.
Bronx jail barge detainee dead after 50-foot East River escape leap; 15th to die in NYC custody in 2022
A detainee who tried to escape by jumping from a jail barge in the Bronx into the East River has died, city Correction Department officials have confirmed. Gregory Acevedo, 48, jumped roughly 50 feet from the rooftop recreation yard at the Vernon C. Bain Center in Hunt’s Point about 11:44 a.m. Tuesday after climbing a fence and crawling through razor wire in an escape attempt. At 5:50 a.m. ...
