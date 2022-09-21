ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fox News

NYC Mayor Eric Adams considers moving Madison Square Garden

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he would be willing to move one of the city’s most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden. New York is trying to redevelop Penn Station, which, for years has sat below MSG, "the world’s most famous arena." But The New York Post reported Adams "opened the door" to conversations with MSG owner James Dolan about a potential move.
theeverygirl.com

Real Women Share What They Wish They Had Known Before Moving to NYC

Maybe moving to New York City is just a dream. Or, perhaps, you’re already laying the groundwork to relocate to the Big Apple in the not-too-distant future. As someone who lived in NYC for two years after college, left, and then came back following a career shift six years later, I’ve found that the city is equal parts magical and exhausting. It all depends on the day! But as I write this from my Manhattan apartment with taxis whizzing by outside my window, I have to say that I personally can’t imagine a better place to live.
Bridget Mulroy

Brooklyn Uncovers A New Talented Rapper

Meet Dsuero, Brooklyn's next rising star.Corey Hughes. There must be something in the water in Brooklyn, New York. You may disagree, but there is nowhere else on the planet that has cultivated more creativity – Lil Kim, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, and Fabolous to name a few of the people who blossomed in Brooklyn.
Family Proof

20 Best Wings In NYC

If you are craving the best wings in New York City, don’t worry, there are amazing restaurants all over the city to choose from. We have a list of 20 places to get the best wings in NYC. 1. Dan & John’s Wings. Dan and John are two...
CBS New York

Only on CBS2: Leaks have NYCHA resident "living in hell"

NEW YORK -- A NYCHA apartment in the Bronx is leaking so badly, it looks more like a rainforest filled with muddy water than a home fit for humans.The family living there called CBS2's Lisa Rozner, saying NYCHA's given them the run-around for two years.All over the three-bedroom apartment at St. Mary's Park Houses in the South Bronx, water drips through now-cracked ceilings. Buckets of brown and black water line the hallways and rooms of the apartment Narelin Sabio shares with her four kids.When she wakes up every morning, Sabio says her living room is soaked."I do this like maybe...
PIX11

These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
Daily News

Boy, 14, shot in leg in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, cops said Tuesday. The teen managed to take himself to the hospital after he was shot in the famed 526-acre green space about 8:30 p.m., police said. He hobbled into Kings County Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told nurses he had been shot in Prospect Park but wouldn’t say where in the park exactly. ...
NESN

Red Sox Notes: Aaron Judge Non-Home Run Biggest Highlight In Loss

The New York Yankees defeated the rival Boston Red Sox to clinch a spot in the 2022 postseason. Despite that, all the talk is revolving around Aaron Judge’s non-home run. Locked in a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the ninth inning, needing just one more home run to tie Roger Maris’ American League home run record, Judge had the chance to make history and walk off the Red Sox.
Time Out New York

8 dating issues only New Yorkers understand

On its best days, New York City practically writes its own love stories. Every coffee line, park bench, or crosswalk on a sunny afternoon feels like it could usher in your own modern fairy tale. Sadly, it can’t be like this in the city 24/7, especially when it comes to finding love.
Gothamist

If a nuclear attack hits NYC, these fallout shelters won't protect you

A leftover fallout shelter sign, one of an unknown number, displayed on a building on Aug. 11, 2017 in New York City. Officials concede that these iconic signs don't mean anything and shouldn't be followed. Fallout shelter signs are the last remnants of an ill-conceived program that was designed to quell the fears and anxieties of Americans who had little faith in the shelters to begin with. [ more › ]
NESN

Yankees Make Inevitable Roster Move Prior To Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees haven’t had much go wrong in 2022, perhaps that’s why they just cut bait with one of the more disappointing players in their recent history. The team announced prior to Thursday’s game against the Boston Red Sox that utility player Miguel Andújar was designated for assignment. They also announced reliever Wandy Peralta would be placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Sept. 19 and reliever Zack Britton has been activated off the injured list after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2021.
Daily News

Bronx jail barge detainee dead after 50-foot East River escape leap; 15th to die in NYC custody in 2022

A detainee who tried to escape by jumping from a jail barge in the Bronx into the East River has died, city Correction Department officials have confirmed. Gregory Acevedo, 48, jumped roughly 50 feet from the rooftop recreation yard at the Vernon C. Bain Center in Hunt’s Point about 11:44 a.m. Tuesday after climbing a fence and crawling through razor wire in an escape attempt. At 5:50 a.m. ...
