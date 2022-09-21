Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka Facing Suspension After "Intimate" Relationship With Celtics Staffer
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could potentially miss the remainder of the NBA season following reports that he engaged in an “improper” intimate relationship with a female member of the organization. According Shams Charania of the Athletic, Udoka, who has been in a relationship with actress Nia Long since 2010, could face punishment or possible suspension from the team for his alleged transgressions.
Celtics employee Allison Feaster has name cleared amid Ime Udoka rumors
The Ime Udoka situation has unwillingly dragged many Boston Celtics female employees through the mud, unfairly making them targets of speculation. But one such woman has had her name cleared after being targeted by many online users. Udoka could be suspended a year by the Celtics for having an improper...
Ex-NBA champion coach could join Celtics amid Ime Udoka drama?
The Boston Celtics may be in desperate need of some experience on their coaching staff this upcoming season, and there are rumblings that they could add a former NBA champion to the mix. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated said Thursday that the Celtics may try to add former Los Angeles...
Yardbarker
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Ime Udoka reportedly will not resign as Celtics coach as he awaits decision on suspension
Udoka reportedly will be suspended for an intimate, consensual relationship with a staffer. Celtics coach Ime Udoka reportedly will be suspended for a lengthy period of time — perhaps the entire season — due to his role in an “intimate, consensual” relationship with a woman on the Celtics’ staff.
Ime Udoka Considered Stepping Down As Boston Celtics Coach
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a lengthy suspension for violating the organization’s guidelines. He could be suspended for the entire NBA season after reportedly having a consensual and intimate relationship with a female on the team’s staff. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN stated, this would...
ESPN
Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing season-long suspension for relationship with member of franchise's staff
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season for his role in an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff, sources told ESPN on Thursday. The relationship is considered a violation of the organization's guidelines, and the proposed penalty for...
Boston Celtics Sign Former 1st-Round Pick
View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics are coming off an incredible season where they made it all the way to the NBA Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games). They have now been to the Eastern Conference Finals in three out...
Candidate to replace Ime Udoka as Celtics’ interim coach revealed
A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
Celtics Could Target Dwight Howard Or LaMarcus Aldridge
With Robert Williams III undergoing a left knee procedure ahead of training camp, the Boston Celtics could view former All-Stars Dwight Howard and LaMarcus Aldridge as possible replacements.
Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla likely to replace Ime Udoka during suspension
A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
Celtics’ Home Opener vs. Sixers Will Feature Bill Russell Tribute
The Boston Celtics are expected to have a Bill Russell tribute against the Sixers next month.
Report: Celtics sign ex-Spurs big man to training camp deal
The Boston Celtics reportedly added frontcourt depth on Wednesday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, the C's signed big man Luka Samanic to a training camp deal on Wednesday. The move comes one day after the team waived forward Bruno Caboclo. With Samanic replacing Caboclo, Boston is back to having...
Boston Celtics suspend head coach Ime Udoka for entire NBA season
Ime Udoka, head coach of the Boston Celtics, has been suspended for the entire NBA season for violations of team policies, the organization announced Thursday night.
