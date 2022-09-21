Rudy Gobert is one of the best defensive players in the league, if not the outright best. He is an elite rim protector and rebounder, and often, his presence near the rim is enough to deter opposing players from trying to finish at the basket. During the 2021-22 season, Rudy Gobert averaged 15.6 PPG, 14.7 RPG, and 1.1 APG.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO