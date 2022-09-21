ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ime Udoka Facing Suspension After "Intimate" Relationship With Celtics Staffer

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could potentially miss the remainder of the NBA season following reports that he engaged in an “improper” intimate relationship with a female member of the organization. According Shams Charania of the Athletic, Udoka, who has been in a relationship with actress Nia Long since 2010, could face punishment or possible suspension from the team for his alleged transgressions.
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
NBA Analysis Network

New Orleans Pelicans Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Often, when an NBA player hits a certain level, there’s a common expression you’ll hear: “This is his team, now”. Of course, that’s not literally true. In a literal sense, it’s the owner’s team. On the other hand, the owner is nothing without the players – or the coaches, or the fans, or the general manager. Realistically, that’s the nature of a team – it belongs to no one man.
Boston Celtics Sign Former 1st-Round Pick

View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics are coming off an incredible season where they made it all the way to the NBA Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games). They have now been to the Eastern Conference Finals in three out...
Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla likely to replace Ime Udoka during suspension

A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
Report: Celtics sign ex-Spurs big man to training camp deal

The Boston Celtics reportedly added frontcourt depth on Wednesday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, the C's signed big man Luka Samanic to a training camp deal on Wednesday. The move comes one day after the team waived forward Bruno Caboclo. With Samanic replacing Caboclo, Boston is back to having...
Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract

The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
