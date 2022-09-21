ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Plane makes emergency landing on Fannin County highway

SAVOY, Texas (KTEN) — A small plane made an emergency landing on U.S. 82 near Savoy in Fannin County on Thursday afternoon. The single-engine aircraft appeared to be intact, save for some damage to its right wing. The pilot and a passenger were unhurt. According to data from Flightradar24,...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Denison to develop a storm water master plan

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison City Council is moving forward with development of a storm water master plan. "It will identify areas that need storm water infrastructure. It will inventory our existing storm water infrastructure," said Franchon Stearns, the city's capital improvement project manager. "It will be something that in the future we will use to mitigate and plan for future projects that will prevent flooding."
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Denison nominated as a semi-finalist for America's Main Street Award

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- People in Denison have lived with Main Street's growing pains over the past few years, but now they are starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel. America's Main Street Award has nominated Denison for their third time as a semi-finalist. The award...
DENISON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Ardmore, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
City
Ardmore, OK
Purcell Register

Truck stuck on railroad track

The McClain County Sheriff’s Department investigated a truck stuck on the railroad tracks between Purcell and Wayne last Monday morning. McClain County Sheriff Sergeant James Nail said when he arrived the truck was high centered on the tracks at 170th and U.S. 77 around 8 a.m. Nail said 170th...
PURCELL, OK
KXII.com

Sulphur fire burns 3 acres at Chickasaw Recreation Area

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A fire in Sulphur burned down three acres at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area Sunday afternoon, according to the National Parks Service. It started as a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon near Catfish Bottoms, according to a press release from the park. Reports stated the fire spread...
SULPHUR, OK
KTEN.com

Take 2: Rock Creek Schools seek bond approval

BOKCHITO, Okla. (KTEN) — Although Rock Creek Public Schools failed to win voter support for a bond proposal last spring, the district is hoping taxpayers will vote "yes" on a downsized bond package in November's general election. "It could be your kids that end up going to this school,...
BOKCHITO, OK
KTEN.com

Visualizing the fall equinox at Austin College

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A crowd was gathered and staring at the floor of Austin College's Idea Center Atrium. "I got here as fast as I could," said freshman Demi Held. Austin College is the only school in the country to have what's called a Gnomon Hole; sunlight hits the opening and shines a beam on the floor, pinpointing where the sun is overhead.
SHERMAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Projects#Water Resources#Water Supply#Construction Project#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Water Energy Supply
bryancountypatriot.com

Caddo woman flown from accident near Silo

BRYAN COUNTY – One woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident near Silo early Wednesday morning. Shellie Collins, 52, of Caddo, was driving a 2012 Honda Civic eastbound on Oklahoma Highway 199 approximately 3 1/2 miles west and 2 1/4 miles north of Silo at about 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
SILO, OK
KXII.com

Objections left and right at Sherman's planning and zoning meeting

Colbert exit ramp off Highway 69/75 moves as ODOT constructs weigh station ahead of Highway 91. Durant City Council makes plans to move forward with construction on University Blvd. Can you use deadly force when someone is committing a crime? Only sometimes, DA says. A second-degree murder charge has been...
SHERMAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTEN.com

Ada drone program trains for aviation-adjacent jobs

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Educators are finding more and more uses for drones these days. Some young pilots might find themselves in a career they hadn't imagined. The aviation program is in its sixth year at Ada High School, and now the curriculum is becoming much more than flying planes.
ADA, OK
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NEW CANEY HOMICIDE SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY

This evening in the Mead area of Oklahoma the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S Marshals, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police, located and arrested Stephen Roger Edwards, who was wanted out of Montgomery County Texas for Murder. Also located with him was Nicole Crisp who was wanted for Bond Forfeiture Possession of CDS out of Texas.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Denison celebrating 150 years during Friday's football game

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Every fall Friday night is celebrated on the football field in Denison, but this Friday night, the city is coming together to celebrate something more than just a district game. "It's not just Denison High School. It's not just the football team. It's everyone coming together...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman business gets publicity boost from cable show

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—A Sherman business owner got a bit of publicity after appearing on a new HGTV series. Lonnie Watterson is the owner of Signature Home Furniture, which supplied furniture for a house in the area featured on the network's Flip to a Million series. "It was their first...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

4 children, 2 adults taken to the hospital after crash in Pontotoc Co.

PONTOTOC, Okla. (KXII) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ada early Monday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 99N and County Road 1510, approximately one mile north of Ada. Troopers said a pickup driven by by 26-year-old Lucas C....
ADA, OK
KTEN.com

Sherman dentist keeps veterans smiling

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — You're never fully dressed without a smile, and on Tuesday, dozens of veterans left a Sherman dentist's office with a new smile on their face. "We decided to take care of our veterans," said Dr. Sam Nechamkin. "There's actually a huge huge need for it."
SHERMAN, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff UPDATE Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma

On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extraditio…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-update-two-homicide-suspects-arrested-in-oklahoma/
MEAD, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy