KTEN.com
Plane makes emergency landing on Fannin County highway
SAVOY, Texas (KTEN) — A small plane made an emergency landing on U.S. 82 near Savoy in Fannin County on Thursday afternoon. The single-engine aircraft appeared to be intact, save for some damage to its right wing. The pilot and a passenger were unhurt. According to data from Flightradar24,...
KTEN.com
Denison to develop a storm water master plan
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison City Council is moving forward with development of a storm water master plan. "It will identify areas that need storm water infrastructure. It will inventory our existing storm water infrastructure," said Franchon Stearns, the city's capital improvement project manager. "It will be something that in the future we will use to mitigate and plan for future projects that will prevent flooding."
MySanAntonio
Start Your Engines: Rural Oklahoma Home With a Racing Track Zooms Onto the Market for $1.6M
It’s the perfect place for those with go-fast dreams. A property in rural Coalgate, OK, has a full drift racing track in the backyard. It's zoomed onto the market for $1.6 million. The fast feature caught clicks on the web, and the property raced onto the list of most...
KTEN.com
Denison nominated as a semi-finalist for America's Main Street Award
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- People in Denison have lived with Main Street's growing pains over the past few years, but now they are starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel. America's Main Street Award has nominated Denison for their third time as a semi-finalist. The award...
Purcell Register
Truck stuck on railroad track
The McClain County Sheriff’s Department investigated a truck stuck on the railroad tracks between Purcell and Wayne last Monday morning. McClain County Sheriff Sergeant James Nail said when he arrived the truck was high centered on the tracks at 170th and U.S. 77 around 8 a.m. Nail said 170th...
KXII.com
Sulphur fire burns 3 acres at Chickasaw Recreation Area
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A fire in Sulphur burned down three acres at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area Sunday afternoon, according to the National Parks Service. It started as a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon near Catfish Bottoms, according to a press release from the park. Reports stated the fire spread...
KTEN.com
Take 2: Rock Creek Schools seek bond approval
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KTEN) — Although Rock Creek Public Schools failed to win voter support for a bond proposal last spring, the district is hoping taxpayers will vote "yes" on a downsized bond package in November's general election. "It could be your kids that end up going to this school,...
KTEN.com
Visualizing the fall equinox at Austin College
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A crowd was gathered and staring at the floor of Austin College's Idea Center Atrium. "I got here as fast as I could," said freshman Demi Held. Austin College is the only school in the country to have what's called a Gnomon Hole; sunlight hits the opening and shines a beam on the floor, pinpointing where the sun is overhead.
bryancountypatriot.com
Caddo woman flown from accident near Silo
BRYAN COUNTY – One woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident near Silo early Wednesday morning. Shellie Collins, 52, of Caddo, was driving a 2012 Honda Civic eastbound on Oklahoma Highway 199 approximately 3 1/2 miles west and 2 1/4 miles north of Silo at about 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
KXII.com
Objections left and right at Sherman's planning and zoning meeting
Colbert exit ramp off Highway 69/75 moves as ODOT constructs weigh station ahead of Highway 91. Durant City Council makes plans to move forward with construction on University Blvd. Can you use deadly force when someone is committing a crime? Only sometimes, DA says. A second-degree murder charge has been...
Denison man dies at Rednecks with Paychecks Mudcrawl
Authorities have released the name of a Denison man who died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual Fall Mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo this past weekend.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
KTEN.com
Ada drone program trains for aviation-adjacent jobs
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Educators are finding more and more uses for drones these days. Some young pilots might find themselves in a career they hadn't imagined. The aviation program is in its sixth year at Ada High School, and now the curriculum is becoming much more than flying planes.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NEW CANEY HOMICIDE SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY
This evening in the Mead area of Oklahoma the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S Marshals, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police, located and arrested Stephen Roger Edwards, who was wanted out of Montgomery County Texas for Murder. Also located with him was Nicole Crisp who was wanted for Bond Forfeiture Possession of CDS out of Texas.
KTEN.com
Denison celebrating 150 years during Friday's football game
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Every fall Friday night is celebrated on the football field in Denison, but this Friday night, the city is coming together to celebrate something more than just a district game. "It's not just Denison High School. It's not just the football team. It's everyone coming together...
KTEN.com
Sherman business gets publicity boost from cable show
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—A Sherman business owner got a bit of publicity after appearing on a new HGTV series. Lonnie Watterson is the owner of Signature Home Furniture, which supplied furniture for a house in the area featured on the network's Flip to a Million series. "It was their first...
KXII.com
4 children, 2 adults taken to the hospital after crash in Pontotoc Co.
PONTOTOC, Okla. (KXII) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ada early Monday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 99N and County Road 1510, approximately one mile north of Ada. Troopers said a pickup driven by by 26-year-old Lucas C....
KTEN.com
Sherman dentist keeps veterans smiling
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — You're never fully dressed without a smile, and on Tuesday, dozens of veterans left a Sherman dentist's office with a new smile on their face. "We decided to take care of our veterans," said Dr. Sam Nechamkin. "There's actually a huge huge need for it."
kswo.com
Duncan child flown to hospital with significant injuries, investigation underway
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department is investigating after receiving a 911 call for a child who was not breathing. According to a press release, Duncan police were called to the Elm Terrace Apartments for a 3-year-old who was not breathing on Monday morning. EMS transported the boy...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff UPDATE Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma
On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extraditio…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-update-two-homicide-suspects-arrested-in-oklahoma/
