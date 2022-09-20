Read full article on original website
Crash on Northeast 108th St. results in serious injury
IOWA, USA — A motor vehicle crash resulting in serious injury affected traffic on University Avenue on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received calls reporting the accident at NE 108th St. and Highway 163 at around 6:30 p.m. University Avenue between NE 112th...
18th annual Oktoberfest kicks off in downtown Des Moines
If you buy tickets ahead of time online, admission is $17. Day of gate admission is $25. Each ticket includes a commemorative pint glass and a free drink ticket.
Pentatonix coming to Des Moines this holiday season
The a capella group will perform at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, Dec. 8 as part of their "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular!" 2022 tour.
'Friday Night Blitz' Part 7 (Sept. 23, 2022)
Who won the Wyckoff Heating & Cooling Play of the Week? Plus, Indianola vs Norwalk will be the next Game of the Week.
Drake narrowly falls to Marist, 30-25
With three minutes to go, Drake led the game 25-24. However, a last-minute touchdown by Amin Woods gives Marist the win.
