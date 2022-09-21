Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec's Blasting Homers For WooSox, But Biggest Flaw Remains
If you've seen the headlines coming out of Triple-Worcester, you'd think first baseman Bobby Dalbec is starting to turn a corner. He's seen a noticeable spike in power and the coaching staff is raving about his work ethic. However, the 6-foot-4, 227-pound slugger has yet to solve, or even improve...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Series Preview
Aaron Judge didn’t get past Babe Ruth last night, which means, perhaps fittingly, that his best chance for 61 and 62 at home will come in this four-game set against the Red Sox — the same historic rival that Roger Maris torched for his record-breaking 61st homer of 1961. Judge will be the main character for all four contests, but let’s take a look at the pitching matchups too.
FOX Sports
Red Sox visit the Yankees to begin 4-game series
Boston Red Sox (72-76, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (90-58, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -170, Red Sox +144;...
FOX Sports
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
Dodgers overcome Gallen's 13 Ks, rally to beat D-backs 3-2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — So much for Mookie Betts having the night off. The Los Angeles Dodgers needed his bat in the ninth inning and their All-Star came up big off the bench. Max Muncy hit a tying infield single and Betts singled home the winning run with two outs, helping the Dodgers edge the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Thursday for their major league-leading 45th comeback victory. “I think that may be one of my first pinch hits, so that part was pretty cool,” Betts said. “I was hoping not to hit, but you get to a point where the situation calls and you turn your brain on and you’re ready to go.” The Dodgers didn’t take the lead until Arizona starter Zac Gallen left after eight innings. He struck out a career-high 13.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Slugger Niko Kavadas Blasts Two-Run Shot In Sea Dogs Playoff Game
The Boston Red Sox have a promising slugger that appears to be developing as a power hitter with a feel for the moment. Niko Kavadas, the organization's No. 21 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, blasted a two-run homer to jumpstart the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs playoff run on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field against the Somerset Patriots.
Aaron Judge still seeking 61 as Yankees battle Red Sox
Aaron Judge remains at 60 homers but keeps getting on base — and the New York Yankees keep winning. On
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
ESPN
Reds snap Boston's win streak in Cincinnati with 5-1 victory
CINCINNATI -- — Jonathan India and Kyle Farmer each drove in two runs, Donovan Solano added a solo homer and the Cincinnati Reds snapped their eight-game home losing streak against the Boston Red Sox with a 5-1 victory on Wednesday night. India drove in Stuart Fairchild twice, including the...
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge chases home run record: Yankees-Red Sox live updates as slugger tries to tie Roger Maris
Aaron Judge is trying to make home-run history on Thursday night as the Yankees welcome their biggest rival. Judge enters with 60 home runs on the season as the Yankees face the Red Sox in the opener of a four-game series. Judge tied Babe Ruth on the single-season homer leaderboard with No. 60 and joined an exclusive list of sluggers with a ninth-inning blast against the Pirates on Tuesday night. Judge had two doubles but was homer-less in New York's win on Wednesday.
