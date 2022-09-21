ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Predictions for game day: Northern Colorado has pieces to dominate Idaho State

UNC (1-2) hosts Idaho State (0-3) in Greeley for homecoming, a game it hasn’t won since 2016. The Bears are coming off a 21-14 win at Lamar, coming up clutch on defense for multiple plays. Meanwhile, the Bengals had an embarrassing loss to Central Arkansas and would like to win for the first time since last season.
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

UNC men’s hoops releases full schedule, which includes NCAA teams, state rivals

The University of Northern Colorado wants to earn an NCAA Tournament berth, and it hopes the challenging nonconference schedule released on Thursday will provide effective preparation. UNC’s schedule includes in-state rivals, March Madness teams and a former national champion. Northern Colorado will open the season on Nov. 7 at...
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

UNC football taking confidence, lessons from first win into Idaho State matchup

UNC (1-2) will host Idaho State (0-3) for homecoming, and the team would like a repeat — or better — of what happened this past weekend in Texas. “Takeaways are the number one determinant in which team wins or loses the football game at all levels,” UNC coach Ed McCaffrey said Tuesday. “Our defense was flying around. We were very opportunistic. I think we got good pressure, which forced some difficult throws, and then our guys on the back end have just really tightened up their coverages and their communication.”
GREELEY, CO
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way

Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather.The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night.Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Tuesday. It should be the 67th day this year reaching at least 90 degrees in Denver (the third most on record) and the 10th day in September which is unprecedented in Denver's history.After the front...
DENVER, CO
9News

Pentatonix bringing Christmas tour to Colorado

DENVER — A cappella fans, rejoice!. Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix have announced a Ball Arena concert on Sunday, Nov. 20. The "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour" will visit 22 cities, kicking off Nov. 17 in Oakland. Girl Named Tom, Season 21 winners of "The Voice,"...
DENVER, CO
theconradhowler.org

A New Lead in a Cold Case

The Boulder Police Department had just announced the discovery of new DNA found on JonBenet Ramsay’s clothing. With this new lead, in a case that had been dormant for almost 25 years, John Andrew Ramsay (the half brother of JonBenet Ramsay) pleads for the lead to be tested. On the contrary, The Boulder PD wants to wait as DNA found is in a small amount, and with John Ramsay (the father of JonBenet) wanting the tests to be private, any results will take time to be announced. Until then, the investigation is still ongoing despite leads being slow.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
DENVER, CO
K99

Another Guinness World Record Has Been Set in Colorado

Do you remember playing hopscotch as a child? It was a fun game we all took part in during recess in school. Every now and then I happen upon a hopscotch game scribbled on the sidewalk and cannot help but take part. This past weekend the world's longest hopscotch game...
COLORADO STATE

