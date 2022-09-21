Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado gives up reverse sweep to ISU to start league play, logs 26 errors
UNC (6-6, 0-1 Big Sky) fell to Idaho State (9-5, 1-0 Big Sky) on Thursday night in five sets (25-14, 25-20, 24-26, 23-25, 11-15). It was the first time in six matches that the Bengals bested the Bears. ISU hadn’t even won a set since November 2019 but won three this time.
Fort Morgan Times
Predictions for game day: Northern Colorado has pieces to dominate Idaho State
UNC (1-2) hosts Idaho State (0-3) in Greeley for homecoming, a game it hasn’t won since 2016. The Bears are coming off a 21-14 win at Lamar, coming up clutch on defense for multiple plays. Meanwhile, the Bengals had an embarrassing loss to Central Arkansas and would like to win for the first time since last season.
Fort Morgan Times
UNC men’s hoops releases full schedule, which includes NCAA teams, state rivals
The University of Northern Colorado wants to earn an NCAA Tournament berth, and it hopes the challenging nonconference schedule released on Thursday will provide effective preparation. UNC’s schedule includes in-state rivals, March Madness teams and a former national champion. Northern Colorado will open the season on Nov. 7 at...
Fort Morgan Times
UNC football taking confidence, lessons from first win into Idaho State matchup
UNC (1-2) will host Idaho State (0-3) for homecoming, and the team would like a repeat — or better — of what happened this past weekend in Texas. “Takeaways are the number one determinant in which team wins or loses the football game at all levels,” UNC coach Ed McCaffrey said Tuesday. “Our defense was flying around. We were very opportunistic. I think we got good pressure, which forced some difficult throws, and then our guys on the back end have just really tightened up their coverages and their communication.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Morgan Times
Meet the opponent: Idaho State comes to Greeley after rough loss in buy game
UNC (1-2) has not won on homecoming since 2016, and the Bengals (0-3) haven’t won a game at all since last October. Junior linebacker Elias Rantissi described the game on Tuesday as a “grudge match.”. “I’d say they are probably in a similar boat,” UNC coach Ed McCaffrey...
Fort Morgan Times
UNC roundup (Saturday-Tuesday): Mpigachai breaks XC record, soccer closes non-con schedule
The University of Northern Colorado Athletic Department was busy this weekend with more than just football. Here’s what the other programs had going on. Regina Mpigachai is not here for a sophomore slump. Instead, she’s already breaking records. Mpigachai placed second out of more than 300 runners in...
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
How much rain did Colorado see Wednesday, Thursday?
Colorado picked up a decent amount of moisture thanks to a late summer, early fall storm system on Wednesday and Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way
Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather.The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night.Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Tuesday. It should be the 67th day this year reaching at least 90 degrees in Denver (the third most on record) and the 10th day in September which is unprecedented in Denver's history.After the front...
Homebuyers are leaving metro Denver. Here’s where they’re going
Thousands of homebuyers have left the Denver metro area over the last few months, according to newly released data from Redfin.
9News
Pentatonix bringing Christmas tour to Colorado
DENVER — A cappella fans, rejoice!. Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix have announced a Ball Arena concert on Sunday, Nov. 20. The "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour" will visit 22 cities, kicking off Nov. 17 in Oakland. Girl Named Tom, Season 21 winners of "The Voice,"...
What to know about major cooldown coming to Colorado
The Pinpoint Weather team said Tuesday will likely be the final 90-degree day of 2022. A big cold front will arrive overnight, dropping high temperatures into the 60s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 2nd Best City For Beer Lovers In The Country Is In Colorado
Colorado beer fans rejoice as a new study just named one Colorado city as the number two place for beer lovers out of 180 different cities in the entire United States. Do you agree?. Colorado City Is The Second Best City For Beer Lovers. It's no surprise to anyone that...
theconradhowler.org
A New Lead in a Cold Case
The Boulder Police Department had just announced the discovery of new DNA found on JonBenet Ramsay’s clothing. With this new lead, in a case that had been dormant for almost 25 years, John Andrew Ramsay (the half brother of JonBenet Ramsay) pleads for the lead to be tested. On the contrary, The Boulder PD wants to wait as DNA found is in a small amount, and with John Ramsay (the father of JonBenet) wanting the tests to be private, any results will take time to be announced. Until then, the investigation is still ongoing despite leads being slow.
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
Body of Missing Colorado Hiker Located On Longs Peak Near Keyhole
The weekend brought a tragic ending on Colorado's Longs Peak when the body of a missing hiker was found near the Keyhole Route. According to Rocky Mountain National Park, the body of 25-year-old Russell Jacobs, from Westminster, was recovered on Sunday from the Keyhole Route. Rangers Have Contact With Missing...
Why are Northern Leopard Frogs a Species of Concern in Colorado?
Although they were once abundant in many different states, northern leopard frogs have been experiencing drastic declines in their population since the 1970s - all across the country, including throughout the Front Range. According to the US Forest Service, some of the factors that have led to the decrease of...
Colorado law punishes people caught swatting
It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
Another Guinness World Record Has Been Set in Colorado
Do you remember playing hopscotch as a child? It was a fun game we all took part in during recess in school. Every now and then I happen upon a hopscotch game scribbled on the sidewalk and cannot help but take part. This past weekend the world's longest hopscotch game...
Comments / 0