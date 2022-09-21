Read full article on original website
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
packinsider.com
Texas Tech Injured Linebacker Bryce Ramirez has Made it Back Home
Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez, who suffered a broken bone in his lower leg in this past Saturday’s game against NC State in Raleigh, has made it back to Lubbock, Texas, after undergoing 2 surgeries. On Tuesday, Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren went up to the hospital to deliver...
Texas Tech LB Ramirez back home after gruesome injury
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez is back in Texas five days after breaking his left leg in a gruesome injury sustained during a game at North Carolina State. Ramirez returned to Lubbock on Thursday, greeted at the airport by coach Joey McGuire and others as he was wheeled into the terminal two days before the Red Raiders face rival Texas in their Big 12 opener at home. The fourth-year junior’s week in Raleigh, North Carolina, included a hospital visit from N.C. State coach Dave Doeren and members of his staff. Ramirez received a big get-well card. He tweeted a photo while thanking Doeren and his program. Doeren said Thursday it was “just the right thing to do.” Ramirez underwent two surgeries on the broken leg while in North Carolina.
packinsider.com
Major NC State RB Target is Back on the Board: 4-Star Kendrick Raphael
A major NC State 2023 Running Back target is back on the board. 4-Star Kendrick Raphael (5’11″/180) decommitted from Iowa yesterday, and has reopened his recruitment. Raphael took an Official Visit to NC State back on June 3rd, and it seemed like the Wolfpack were in the lead, but then he took his Official Visit Iowa on June 10th, and committed to the Hawkeyes on June 13th.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: Drake Maye upset some folks in Raleigh during yesterday’s press conference
Chances are if you grew up in North Carolina, you’ve either said it to your friend who rooted for NC State, or you heard it. Yet, when Drake Maye said this:. Woo boy, you would have thought Maye just insulted their Mama personally. First, some context here: Drake Maye...
packinsider.com
NC State’s Dave Doeren not on Nebraska’s Short List for Next Head Coach
A big question looming in the college football world is who will be the Nebraska football coach next season, after Scott Frost was fired a few weeks back. When people begin to throw out possible candidates, NC State head coach Dave Doeren was a popular name pundits threw out. Joe Giglio and Joe Ovies tossed around what Doeren might do if he was seriously considered.
packinsider.com
UNC QB Drake Maye Rips NC State Talking to Media…Then Tweets an Apology
NC State fans love to hate UNC. It’s nice when they make it easy for us. Redshirt Freshman Quarterback Drake Maye, unprompted today, threw shade NC State’s way. Answering why he chose to go to UNC, and had the following to say:. “I didn’t want to miss out...
packinsider.com
4-Star SF Dennis Parker Includes NC State in Final 5 Schools
4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’6″/175) has revealed his Final 5 schools, and NC State made the cut along with Georgetown, Missouri, Oklahoma State, and USC. After taking an Official Visit to Missouri this upcoming weekend, Parker will have taken Official Visits to all 5 schools. Parker took his Official to NC State on the weekend of September 9th.
247Sports
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
packinsider.com
NC State Makes Final 3 for 4-Star SG Braelon Green
According to 247Sports, 4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Braelon Green (6’3/180) will be announcing which school he will be committing to this Saturday (9/24) at 3pm. Green has narrowed his list to NC State, Arizon State and Nebraska. Here’s what Green had to say to 247 about NC State and...
5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend
There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas Tech vs. Texas
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Texas Longhorns. Here is how to watch and listen.
Alright, I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns ‘T-Shirt Fan’ Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I didn't attend Texas Tech University.
packinsider.com
ACC spurns Raleigh, moves headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte
Today, the ACC announced that it will be moving its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, NC. The ACC has been headquartered in Greensboro, NC since it was formed in 1953, however that will no longer be the case in 2023. The move was not without some controversy. In November we...
WXII 12
Seven North Carolina colleges secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new report shows seven North Carolina universities monitored social media platforms to keep an eye on things like protests or crimes. Watch WXII in the video above. Our NBC affiliate WRAL has tracked the use of social media monitoring for years in schools. A new...
wkml.com
KC and The Sunshine Band: Full Setlist From Their Fayetteville, NC Show
One of the biggest hitmakers of the Disco era rocked Fayetteville’s Crown Theatre on Friday, September 16, 2022. If you missed this awesome show, check the full setlist below. There’s no doubt that North Carolina loves comedy, but who is the most popular comedian around here?. Thanks to...
fortworthreport.org
‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation
It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
Search warrants detail final moments of North Carolina deputy Ned Byrd’s life
Newly released search warrants reveal the final moments of Deputy Ned Byrd's life before he was fatally shot on August 11.
Dangerous roads continue to claim lives in NC
Every time Marianne Karth hears the sound of ambulances and police sirens, she's reminded of how quickly life can change.
Wake Technical Community College announces new campus site in Apex
Wake Technical Community College announced plans to expand and build a new campus site in Apex.
cbs17
Missing. Murdered. Unsolved: Family offers $5,000 reward to find Tonita Brooks
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Tonita Michelle Brooks loves to walk. She walks all over Durham. Although she has a limp from a childhood surgery, she never let that slow her down. “She was giving, she was kind. She could talk to anybody — that is the Tonita I know,” said her brother Michael Brooks.
