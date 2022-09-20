Murrieta Valley RB Asa Chatman is SBLive's Southern California Athlete of the Week

Asa Chatman, a junior running back at Murrieta Valley, is rapidly getting better.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder rushed for 476 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore.

This season through just four games (three wins), he's rushed 66 times for 585 yards (8.9 average) and nine touchdowns.

For a big-game performance in a 56-14 win over Murrieta Mesa on Sept. 9, Chatman was selected one of the top performers in Southern California. He rushed 14 times for 185 yards and four touchdowns.

In a SBLive vote, Chatman was then awarded the Southern California Athlete of the Week for performances of Sept. 5-10. He received a whopping 69.5 percent of the vote with 5,553 selections to win easily over Jackson Irwin, who had three touchdown catches, a blocked punt and sack for Edison-Huntington Beach in a 35-7 win over Palos Verdes. Irwin collected 28 percent of the vote (2,230 total).

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Sept. 8-10:

Dustin Reynolds, Apple Valley LB/RB: Reynolds had 14 tackles an interception return for a touchdown, 78 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in Friday's shootout victory over Murrieta Valley.

Maverick Diaz, West Ranch WR: Diaz had four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown and also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown on Thursday.

William Saucedo, Yorba Linda RB: Saucedo had 158 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's dominant win over Orange.

Dillon Gresham, San Jacinto WR: Gresham had seven catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns against Chaparral on Thursday.

Jaylin Burt, North Hollywood RB: Burt rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns on ten carries in Thursday's shutout of Van Nuys.

Nicholas Fernandez, Sonora RB: Fernandez had 205 total yards and two touchdowns in Friday's win over Kennedy.

Markus Jones, Serrano RB: Jones rushed for 287 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in Friday's win over Paraclete.

Malike Simpson, Los Angeles RB: Simpson had 189 total yards, two touchdowns, nine tackles and a fumble recovery against Hawkins.

Tojuan Terrell, Cajon DL: Terrell had seven tackles and four sacks in Friday's 13-12 loss to Williams Field (Arizona).

Sire Gaines, Orange Vista ATH: Gaines had 190 total yards and two touchdowns in Friday's win over Vista del Lago.

Diego Fraembs, Bloomington RB: Fraembs carries five times for 93 yards and had four rushing touchdowns against Rubidoux.

Steele Pizzella, Simi Valley QB: Pizzella was 12 of 13 passing for 308 yards and had four touchdown passes against Royal.

Kameron Smith, Granite Hills RB: Smith had 204 rushing yards and two touchdowns and also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown against Arroyo Valley.

Carter Hogue, Edison RB/DB: Hogue had 147 total yards, two rushing touchdowns, six tackles and an interception in Friday's win over Orange Lutheran.

Noah Snyder, San Pasqual RB: Snyder had 201 total yards and two touchdowns in Friday's loss to Del Norte.

Roderick Robinson, Lincoln RB: Robinson rushed for 307 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's 27-24 win over St. Bonaventure.

Angelino Trapasso, Rancho Buena Vista RB: Trapasso rushed for 269 yards on 24 carries and had three touchdowns against Vista.

Makei Thompson, Mira Mesa RB: Thompson had 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Friday's 25-point win over Otay Ranch.

Reggie Johnson, Madison QB: Johnson passed for 364 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday's shutout win over Desert Vista (Arizona).

Jase Nix, San Marcos WR: Nix caught nine passes for 190 yards and had three touchdowns in Thursday's win over Steele Canyon.

Samuel Cooper, University City QB: Cooper had 246 passing yards and three passing touchdowns against Brawley. He also rushed for 104 yards and had three touchdowns on the ground in the win.

Jaden Mangini, La Jolla Country Day RB/LB: Mangini had 15 tackles, a sack, 127 total yards and two rushing touchdowns in Thursday's win over Classical Academy.

Brodie Stump, Kearny QB: Stump was 24 of 34 passing for 310 yards and tossed four touchdowns against Southwest San Diego.

Jeremy Love, Santa Fe Christian RB: Love carried the ball five times on Friday night, finishing with 165 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-13 win over Francis Parker.