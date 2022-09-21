ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Yardbarker

Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics could sign ex-All-Star center amid Robert Williams injury?

The Boston Celtics may be moving quickly after getting punched in the mouth by the Robert Williams news. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday on “NBA Today” that the Celtics had some interest in seven-time All-Star big LaMarcus Aldridge this summer. Wojnarowski notes that Boston has an open roster spot and that Aldridge is unsigned, indicating that the Celtics may rekindle that interest.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Paul Pierce Calls Out Celtics: NBA World Reacts

Paul Pierce doesn't believe Ime Udoka should get suspended for an entire season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics are likely to suspend their head coach for the 2022-23 season for violating their code of conduct by having a consensual relationship with a female staff member. On Thursday...
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

New Orleans Pelicans Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Often, when an NBA player hits a certain level, there’s a common expression you’ll hear: “This is his team, now”. Of course, that’s not literally true. In a literal sense, it’s the owner’s team. On the other hand, the owner is nothing without the players – or the coaches, or the fans, or the general manager. Realistically, that’s the nature of a team – it belongs to no one man.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Ime Udoka Reportedly Makes Decision On Celtics Job

With Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka facing a significant suspension from the NBA for having a relationship with a female staff member, there has been speculation that Udoka might just resign first. But according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, that's not in the cards for the Eastern Conference championship-winning...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka replacement Celtics coach candidate revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reportedly faces a severe suspension for an “improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.”. While no final decision on the length of the suspension has been made, “internal discussions have included scenarios that would keep Udoka out for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season,” according to ESPN sources.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics sign ex-Spurs big man to training camp deal

The Boston Celtics reportedly added frontcourt depth on Wednesday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, the C's signed big man Luka Samanic to a training camp deal on Wednesday. The move comes one day after the team waived forward Bruno Caboclo. With Samanic replacing Caboclo, Boston is back to having...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Knicks Ex Ime Udoka Gets Full-Season Suspension in Boston

The Boston Celtics announced on Thursday night that head coach Ime Udoka will be suspended for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. Udoka, who briefly spent time with the New York Knicks during a seven-year playing career, has officially been suspended for a violation of team rules, which Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported was "an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff." The Knicks' Atlantic Division rival has clarified that Udoka's suspension will take effect immediately and that "a decision about his future will the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date."
BOSTON, MA
