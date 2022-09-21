The Boston Celtics announced on Thursday night that head coach Ime Udoka will be suspended for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. Udoka, who briefly spent time with the New York Knicks during a seven-year playing career, has officially been suspended for a violation of team rules, which Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported was "an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff." The Knicks' Atlantic Division rival has clarified that Udoka's suspension will take effect immediately and that "a decision about his future will the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date."

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO