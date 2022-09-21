Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka Report Draws Responses From Former Boston Celtics Players, Speculation From Others
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The post Ime Udoka Report Draws Responses From Former Boston Celtics Players, Speculation From Others appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Kyrie Irving says it was a good thing the Celtics embarrassed the Nets last postseason
Kyrie Irving is philosophizing again. On a recent Twitch stream, the mercurial point guard said it’s a good thing the Boston Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in last year’s playoffs.
Celtics could sign ex-All-Star center amid Robert Williams injury?
The Boston Celtics may be moving quickly after getting punched in the mouth by the Robert Williams news. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday on “NBA Today” that the Celtics had some interest in seven-time All-Star big LaMarcus Aldridge this summer. Wojnarowski notes that Boston has an open roster spot and that Aldridge is unsigned, indicating that the Celtics may rekindle that interest.
Paul Pierce Calls Out Celtics: NBA World Reacts
Paul Pierce doesn't believe Ime Udoka should get suspended for an entire season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics are likely to suspend their head coach for the 2022-23 season for violating their code of conduct by having a consensual relationship with a female staff member. On Thursday...
New Orleans Pelicans Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Often, when an NBA player hits a certain level, there’s a common expression you’ll hear: “This is his team, now”. Of course, that’s not literally true. In a literal sense, it’s the owner’s team. On the other hand, the owner is nothing without the players – or the coaches, or the fans, or the general manager. Realistically, that’s the nature of a team – it belongs to no one man.
Ime Udoka Reportedly Makes Decision On Celtics Job
With Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka facing a significant suspension from the NBA for having a relationship with a female staff member, there has been speculation that Udoka might just resign first. But according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, that's not in the cards for the Eastern Conference championship-winning...
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Believes The Nets Would Trade Kyrie Irving For Jrue Holiday If An Opportunity Comes Their Way: "He Was Awesome Next To Kevin Durant."
After a lot of drama, the Brooklyn Nets finally seem ready to enter the 2022-23 NBA season as one of the contenders to win the 2023 NBA Championship. For a while, most thought that the Nets might have to rebuild due to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both rumored to be leaving the franchise.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Like The 4-Team Trade Idea: Terry Rozier And Bojan Bogdanovic To The Lakers, Russell Westbrook To The Knicks, Julius Randle To The Hornets
The 2022-23 NBA season is all set to begin in less than a month. With the training camp approaching soon, most organizations have already gathered a roster of players they want to enter the new season. The training camp will only help in polishing the roster and making minimal changes....
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka replacement Celtics coach candidate revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reportedly faces a severe suspension for an “improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.”. While no final decision on the length of the suspension has been made, “internal discussions have included scenarios that would keep Udoka out for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season,” according to ESPN sources.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics sign ex-Spurs big man to training camp deal
The Boston Celtics reportedly added frontcourt depth on Wednesday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, the C's signed big man Luka Samanic to a training camp deal on Wednesday. The move comes one day after the team waived forward Bruno Caboclo. With Samanic replacing Caboclo, Boston is back to having...
Yardbarker
Knicks Ex Ime Udoka Gets Full-Season Suspension in Boston
The Boston Celtics announced on Thursday night that head coach Ime Udoka will be suspended for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. Udoka, who briefly spent time with the New York Knicks during a seven-year playing career, has officially been suspended for a violation of team rules, which Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported was "an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff." The Knicks' Atlantic Division rival has clarified that Udoka's suspension will take effect immediately and that "a decision about his future will the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date."
