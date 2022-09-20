Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
First shipping container restaurant food park opens in Montgomery County
The Deck Food Park is operating under a soft opening prior to the grand opening Oct. 15. (Courtesy The Deck Food Park) The Deck Food Park, the first food park utilizing Conex shipping containers in Montgomery County, celebrated its soft opening at 5802 FM 1488 Road, Magnolia, on Sept. 16.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Montgomery County ESD 1 Fire Academy
Have you seen those blue fire trucks driving around town and thought, wow I would love to become a firefighter and ride on one of them. Well now’s your chance! Montgomery County ESD 1 is hosting their very first paid Fire and EMT academy. If you have ever thought about becoming a career firefighter, now is your chance!
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Montgomery County Residents
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning for citizens regarding a telephone scam that has been affecting Montgomery County. Scam callers are contacting residents of Montgomery County advising they are with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The scam caller advises the citizen that they have an outstanding fine or they failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant will be issued for their arrest if they don’t pay a fine.
kwhi.com
MISSING 6-YEAR-OLD BOY IN GRIMES CO. FOUND SAFE
Update @5:55 a.m. Friday: A 6-year-old boy reported missing in Grimes County has been found safe. Brody Mack was found safe Thursday afternoon, and his well-being was verified by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances related to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional brings homemade food to The Woodlands area
Mexican Mom, a traditional Mexican kitchen, opened Sept. 21 on Sawdust Road. (Courtesy Mexican Mom) Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional opened Sept. 21 at 1027 Sawdust Road, Ste. 375, The Woodlands. The Mexican restaurant offers a weekly menu featuring homemade recipes. 832-614-1798. Facebook: Mexican Mom. REPORTER, THE WOODLANDS. Kylee joined Community...
Mother holding baby shot, killed by husband during domestic violence investigation, Harris County sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies in a shootout, the sheriff said. The initial...
Click2Houston.com
Classes resume after 3 people hospitalized after irritant exposure inside Montgomery Co. school, officials say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after several people, including children, were being evaluated for exposure to a respiratory irritant at a private elementary school in Montgomery County. Firefighters in Magnolia responded to Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Road. According to the Montgomery County Hospital District, workers...
KBTX.com
6-year-old Navasota boy safely located
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says 6-year-old Brody Mack was safely located and his “wellbeing has been verified.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FUMES AFFECT 19 AT MAGNOLIA DAY CARE-THREE TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL
At 8:55 am, MCHD dispatchers received a 911 call alerting us to a possible hazmat scene at Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Rd. in Magnolia. Workers had been using JB Weld epoxy to repair chairs when the odor from the adhesive caused several adults and children in the school to begin feeling ill. MCHD EMS evaluated 19 people, 11 adults and 8 children, for symptoms like headaches, dizziness, light-headedness, and nausea. Three (3) adults were transported to local hospitals in stable condition. The 16 other people involved refused transport and are in good condition at this time. Magnolia Fire Department has completed its inspection of the building and air quality testing. The school has been cleared to return to normal operations.
Rosenberg PD ask for help in finding missing man last seen leaving home on Sept. 17
Family members of the 42-year-old man believe he is distressed and that he abandoned his vehicle in Houston, according to police.
Here are three things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Sept. 24-25
Here are three things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Sept. 24-25. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) The Main Street Market is a farmers and artisan market held in Conroe. Shop local vendors, farmers, makers, chefs and artists. 9-1 p.m. Free (entry). Rain or shine. 205 Metcalf St., Conroe. www.mainstreetmarketctx.com.
Woman holding baby shot, killed by husband while NCIS agents investigated domestic violence claims, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating her husband for domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies while he was running away,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WALKER COUNTY ACTIVE SHOOTER PRESENTATION RESCHEDULED
The Active Shooter Presentation is scheduled for our next Walker County CERT meeting on September 20th, however, the air conditioner at the shelter went out. It may be fixed by tomorrow but instead of taking chances, Walker County has rescheduled the Active Shooter Presentation for October 12th at 6:00 pm at the Walker County Storm Shelter. This will also serve as the September monthly meeting of CERT.
Click2Houston.com
Woman says random car followed her from The Galleria, busted out her windows and stole 2 new designer bags worth more than $3K
HOUSTON – A woman from the Katy area expressed concern for her safety and others after she said a car followed her home from The Galleria to steal two purses she had purchased. “Who did it? Who’s organizing this, you know? Cause it’s a total violation of privacy,” she...
'Absolutely devastated': Family planning baby shower now planning funeral for pregnant woman, unborn son
HOUSTON — Family members planning to attend a baby shower on Saturday will instead be attending a funeral this week for their pregnant relative and her baby. Jennifer Hernandez and her unborn son were shot and killed Friday night in north Harris County. The 20-year-old woman was eight months...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Video: 10-Foot Gator Found Roaming Streets of Texas Neighborhood
Texas - no, not Florida - homeowners were stunned to see a huge visitor crawling around their neighborhood this week. A 10-foot alligator was found roaming the streets of a subdivision in Atascocita, located about 30 miles northeast of Houston down in Harris County, according to a tweet by Constable Mark Herman.
pearland.com
Update from Pearland PD Case #22-009184
----------- UPDATE ------------ Pearland PD was able to positively identify the male in these images responsible for the package theft on Country Club Drive. They appreciate the great deal of assistance they received from the public that was critical in making this identification. --------------END--------------- The Pearland Police Department is requesting...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County Law Enforcement Center nearing completion
Moving day is fast approaching for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Construction of the new Liberty County Law Enforcement Center on SH 146 N in Liberty is wrapping up and County Judge Jay Knight is expected to sign off on the certificate of occupancy on Sept. 28, assuming no last-minute problems arise.
Judge sets bonds at $1M or more for 3 friends charged with killing 16-year-old girl in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The three friends charged with killing a 16-year-old Houston girl faced a judge in Liberty County Wednesday who set their bonds at $1M or more. Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia- Martinez, 20, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20, are all charged with murder in the death of Emily Rodriguez-Avila.
conroetoday.com
Conroe Bartender recognized for courageous actions
CONROE, TX -- Chief Christy recognized the bar tender of a local Downtown Conroe establishment for his courageous actions on September 3, 2022. Max Thieme was working the bar when he observed a female patron leave the bar area and enter a single use restroom. He noticed that a male followed her to the restroom and waited outside the door. When the female began to exit the restroom, the male forced her back inside where he attempted to sexually assault her.
Comments / 0