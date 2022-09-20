ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Montgomery County ESD 1 Fire Academy

Have you seen those blue fire trucks driving around town and thought, wow I would love to become a firefighter and ride on one of them. Well now’s your chance! Montgomery County ESD 1 is hosting their very first paid Fire and EMT academy. If you have ever thought about becoming a career firefighter, now is your chance!
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Montgomery County Residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning for citizens regarding a telephone scam that has been affecting Montgomery County. Scam callers are contacting residents of Montgomery County advising they are with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The scam caller advises the citizen that they have an outstanding fine or they failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant will be issued for their arrest if they don’t pay a fine.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

MISSING 6-YEAR-OLD BOY IN GRIMES CO. FOUND SAFE

Update @5:55 a.m. Friday: A 6-year-old boy reported missing in Grimes County has been found safe. Brody Mack was found safe Thursday afternoon, and his well-being was verified by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances related to the...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Classes resume after 3 people hospitalized after irritant exposure inside Montgomery Co. school, officials say

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after several people, including children, were being evaluated for exposure to a respiratory irritant at a private elementary school in Montgomery County. Firefighters in Magnolia responded to Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Road. According to the Montgomery County Hospital District, workers...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FUMES AFFECT 19 AT MAGNOLIA DAY CARE-THREE TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL

At 8:55 am, MCHD dispatchers received a 911 call alerting us to a possible hazmat scene at Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Rd. in Magnolia. Workers had been using JB Weld epoxy to repair chairs when the odor from the adhesive caused several adults and children in the school to begin feeling ill. MCHD EMS evaluated 19 people, 11 adults and 8 children, for symptoms like headaches, dizziness, light-headedness, and nausea. Three (3) adults were transported to local hospitals in stable condition. The 16 other people involved refused transport and are in good condition at this time. Magnolia Fire Department has completed its inspection of the building and air quality testing. The school has been cleared to return to normal operations.
MAGNOLIA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WALKER COUNTY ACTIVE SHOOTER PRESENTATION RESCHEDULED

The Active Shooter Presentation is scheduled for our next Walker County CERT meeting on September 20th, however, the air conditioner at the shelter went out. It may be fixed by tomorrow but instead of taking chances, Walker County has rescheduled the Active Shooter Presentation for October 12th at 6:00 pm at the Walker County Storm Shelter. This will also serve as the September monthly meeting of CERT.
WALKER COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Video: 10-Foot Gator Found Roaming Streets of Texas Neighborhood

Texas - no, not Florida - homeowners were stunned to see a huge visitor crawling around their neighborhood this week. A 10-foot alligator was found roaming the streets of a subdivision in Atascocita, located about 30 miles northeast of Houston down in Harris County, according to a tweet by Constable Mark Herman.
ATASCOCITA, TX
pearland.com

Update from Pearland PD Case #22-009184

----------- UPDATE ------------ Pearland PD was able to positively identify the male in these images responsible for the package theft on Country Club Drive. They appreciate the great deal of assistance they received from the public that was critical in making this identification. --------------END--------------- The Pearland Police Department is requesting...
PEARLAND, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County Law Enforcement Center nearing completion

Moving day is fast approaching for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Construction of the new Liberty County Law Enforcement Center on SH 146 N in Liberty is wrapping up and County Judge Jay Knight is expected to sign off on the certificate of occupancy on Sept. 28, assuming no last-minute problems arise.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
conroetoday.com

Conroe Bartender recognized for courageous actions

CONROE, TX -- Chief Christy recognized the bar tender of a local Downtown Conroe establishment for his courageous actions on September 3, 2022. Max Thieme was working the bar when he observed a female patron leave the bar area and enter a single use restroom. He noticed that a male followed her to the restroom and waited outside the door. When the female began to exit the restroom, the male forced her back inside where he attempted to sexually assault her.
CONROE, TX

