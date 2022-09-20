At 8:55 am, MCHD dispatchers received a 911 call alerting us to a possible hazmat scene at Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Rd. in Magnolia. Workers had been using JB Weld epoxy to repair chairs when the odor from the adhesive caused several adults and children in the school to begin feeling ill. MCHD EMS evaluated 19 people, 11 adults and 8 children, for symptoms like headaches, dizziness, light-headedness, and nausea. Three (3) adults were transported to local hospitals in stable condition. The 16 other people involved refused transport and are in good condition at this time. Magnolia Fire Department has completed its inspection of the building and air quality testing. The school has been cleared to return to normal operations.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO